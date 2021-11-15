What is the IRS standard mileage rate?

Updated on: November 13, 2023 · 2 min read

Taxpayers have the option of deducting the actual costs of using their vehicle for business purposes. They also can elect to use standard mileage rates to calculate their deduction, which the Internal Revenue Service provides for each tax year.

Standard mileage rate

Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups, or panel trucks) will be:

65.5 cents per mile driven for business use, up 3 cents from the midyear increase setting the rate for the second half of 2022

22 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes for qualified active-duty members of the Armed Forces, consistent with the increased midyear rate set for the second half of 2022

14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations; the rate is set by statute and remains unchanged from 2022

These rates also apply to the use of vans, pickups, and panel trucks for these purposes. Personal vehicle use cannot be deducted using these standard rates.

Employers may choose to reimburse employees using the standard rate or a higher or lower rate. Medical purposes are defined as travel with the primary purpose of and essential for obtaining medical care. Moving purposes are only for active-duty military moves under orders for a permanent change of station. Charitable service includes miles driven by volunteers while performing services for a charitable organization.

Standard mileage rate vs. actual expenses

If taxpayers choose to use the standard rate, they must use it in the first year the vehicle is available for business use but can choose in later years to use either the standard rate or actual expenses. If the standard rate is chosen for leased vehicles, it must be used for the total lease period, including any renewals.

The IRS standard mileage rates for business use are intended to cover variable operating costs, like gas, oil, maintenance and repairs, and tires, and fixed operating costs, like depreciation, lease payments, registration, and insurance.

The IRS determines rates for business use based on annual studies of changes in fixed and variable costs of operating cars. The rates for medical and moving use are based on the variable costs only. The rate for charitable use is set by law and does not change.

It's important to keep your mileage records using your phone's GPS, an app, a paper log, or an Excel spreadsheet. The IRS requires timely and "adequate records," including the dates, times, destinations, mileage, and business purpose for each business use. If the IRS audits your tax return, they could ask for this documentation. IRS Publication 463, Travel, Gift, and Car Expenses, provides the requirements for using the standard rates or actual expenses and all the related record-keeping requirements.