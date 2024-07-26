What to do when someone dies: Immediate next steps

After a loved one dies, it can be understandable to feel lost in grief and not know what to do. These 10 steps can be your guide in the first few days and weeks.
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Updated on: July 26, 2024 · 11 min read
If you’re reading this story and looking for advice, let us start by saying: We’re sorry for your loss. Whoever it is in your life who is now gone, we hope you take a moment to pause amidst the grief and the to-do list to remember all of the wonderful memories you share with that person.
There are many tasks in front of you in order to properly and legally close out someone’s life. These tasks will take time to complete, and it’s OK to pause for reflection, celebration, grief, and self-care.
This list of 10 steps will help you to get started on the journey. If you need more help along the way or run into a snag, LegalZoom’s directory of lawyers is waiting for you. You don’t have to navigate this journey alone.
Here are the first 10 steps you should take after the death of a loved one:
While each step may sound simple, and some are, others may have multiple steps and require jumping through some legal hurdles.
If you’ve recently lost a loved one, let these 10 steps be your guide for what to do in the coming days, weeks, and months until you’ve completely settled the person’s affairs.
Within the first few days after someone’s death, you’ll want to obtain the death certificate. You can do this by contacting the funeral home or medical examiner. A death certificate is created only after a medical professional has declared the person dead. If your loved one has died at home without care, you’ll need to call 911 and have the body transferred to the hospital for a declaration of death.
Once you get the death certificate, you’ll want to get at least six to 10 copies. These copies will be used to access bank accounts, start probate, file a life insurance claim, and settle other personal affairs.
Over the first few hours to days and weeks, you’ll want to take time to notify friends, family, and co-workers of your loved one’s death. You'll want to start with immediate family members.
This can be done through personal texts and phone calls, social media, and emails. Consider notifying the closest, most important people first.
Some ideas of who you might need to notify include:
Another task that you’ll want to take care of in the hours and days following the death of a loved one is making arrangements for any dependents.
If your loved one has any minor children, adults who aren’t able to care for themselves, or pets, you’ll need to arrange for their care for the short term.
If your loved one had a will or estate plan, the plans for their long-term care should be included in those documents. Your loved one’s wishes should be respected, if possible, and the care of dependents as decided in their will should be followed.
If there are no family members or friends who can take their pets, local humane societies often have a program for surrendering and re-homing animals.
Once friends and family have been notified and you’ve taken a moment to grieve, it’s time to reach out to any formal entities that need to know about your loved one's passing. This would include financial institutions, government agencies, and major credit bureaus.
These notifications can be done by you or the executor of the estate, if there is one. You might need to reach out to:
Before you move onto the following steps, you’ll first want to find and review the will. The will or estate documents will give you a good idea of your loved one’s final wishes and how they want their estate handled.
If someone dies without a will, then their assets will need to be distributed based on legal precedent, and the estate will need to go through probate court. Even if someone has a will, sometimes an estate will need to go through the probate process to be settled.
Your next step, which should be completed as soon as possible, is to make arrangements for your loved one's body. The details of your loved one's wishes should be part of their will or estate documents.
This information will help you to make final preparations for their body and funeral. A funeral home can help you transport the body from the hospital or home to the facility where the funeral will be held.
You might need to make arrangements at this time for organ donation, preparing the body for a wake or open casket service, or fulfilling other wishes your loved one may have had.
The next step you’ll want to take in the days after a loved one's death is securing immediate assets and property. This might include tasks and chores such as:
These steps are temporary solutions to give yourself time before handling your loved one's estate. Eventually, their property will need to be cleaned out and repurposed or sold, but for now, you just need to do the basics.
After the first hectic days are done, it will be time to plan your loved one’s funeral. This is not something you’ll have to do alone. You can recruit the help of friends and family to help you plan this process.
Your first step in planning the funeral will be to assess your loved one’s will for their wishes. If they don’t have a will, but you know what they would want, you can plan accordingly.
Some tasks associated with planning a funeral include:
Remember that you don’t have to do this alone. Your loved one's friends and your friends and family would be honored to help you get through this period of time. It’s OK to ask for help and to lean on others in your community at this time.
One of your final early steps after a loved one dies will be to carry out any additional last wishes they listed in their will.
Last wishes can vary and be incredibly personal. Some won’t be able to be carried out until after the estate has been settled, but others may be able to happen before then. Last wishes might include gifting personal property to friends or family members, passing on final letters or messages, fulfilling any memorial requests, and anything else your loved one asked to be done.
The final step on your to-do list is to settle your loved one’s estate. This can be a long process involving many legal and financial steps that can be confusing to navigate alone.
These steps are a starting place for settling an estate:
You don’t have to settle your loved one’s estate on your own. If this task feels overwhelming or you’re not sure where to start, a probate attorney can help you navigate this process with ease.
Knowing what to do in the immediate aftermath of a loved one's death can help get you headed in the right direction while you’re overwhelmed with grief. We also have a few suggestions for things you shouldn’t do.
Here’s what NOT to do after a loved one dies:
If your person dies without a will or an estate, the process of handling their estate will be more complicated and will be governed by the state’s laws of intestacy (dying without a will).
It’s important to understand that the process of settling an estate without a will is more complicated than settling an estate with one. It also means that your loved one’s wishes are unlikely to be followed. Amid grief, this can be too much to take on. Hiring an experienced estate attorney can give you peace of mind as you navigate this process. A local estate attorney will know your state’s laws and how the probate process will work in detail.
The first legal steps you’ll want to take after a loved one's death is finding their will and notifying formal entities of their passing. The will, if there is one, is your guiding document to legally settling your loved one’s estate.
A surviving spouse, child, or dependent parent may be eligible to receive survivor benefits based on a deceased’s social security benefits.
