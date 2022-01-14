Although nobody likes filing taxes, a refund is cause for celebration. Most people receive their refund within three weeks- provided that they know how to navigate the process efficiently. Here's what you need to know to claim your refund quickly.
Find out more about Personal Taxes
Excellent
by Naomi Levenspil
A CPA by trade, but a writer at heart, Naomi Levenspil jumps at the chance to exercise the right side of her brain. W...
Updated on: June 6, 2022 · 2 min read
Although most people dread filing taxes, claiming a refund certainly sweetens the deal. What do you need to know to expedite the process and avoid unnecessary delays?
The fastest way to receive your refund is to go completely paperless. If you file your return electronically and elect for a direct deposit, the IRS will typically deposit your refund within 21 days of filing your return.
If you e-file but request a paper check it can take about a month until you see your refund, but if you file a paper return and request a check you are looking at two months or more before you hold your refund check in your hands.
The most convenient way to check your refund status is by using the IRS Where's My Refund? Tool, or the IRS2Go mobile app if you are using a mobile device. To use the tool, you will need some basic information about your return:
Typically, you will be able to view your status within 24-48 hours after e-filing your return. If there are no issues, the refund will be approved within another couple of days and then paid within 21 days. Allow another few days for it to show up in your financial institution.
Don't bother calling the IRS unless:
If you are lucky enough to claim a refund, you most certainly don't want to wait any longer than you have to in order to receive it. If you didn't receive your refund within the estimated time frame, it may have been delayed due to one of the reasons below. Some of these circumstances are avoidable so take due care when preparing your return.
Your refund will be delayed if it contains errors or is missing information. If you e-file, the IRS will automatically correct certain computation errors, but this is not necessarily the case if you file a paper return, which could account for even longer delays.
Common errors and missing information include:
The IRS often takes longer to process returns that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit.
If the IRS suspects any foul play, you will need to verify your information with the IRS Taxpayer Protection Unit before any refund is processed.
When a refund is due to you, you've essentially provided Uncle Sam with an interest-free loan, and you obviously want to reclaim it quickly. Follow best practices and use a tax software program which will eliminate many delay-causing errors, and make sure to e-file your return.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read