What is an employee stock purchase plan?

An employee stock purchase plan, or ESPP, is a program that allows employees to use after-tax payroll deductions to buy their employer's stock, usually at a discount.
by Janet Berry-Johnson
Updated on: April 4, 2024 · 3 min read
Businesses offer benefits to help attract and retain talent. Many employees expect benefits like medical and dental insurance and a 401(k). So how can your company stand out from the competition? One option is an employee stock purchase plan.
Typically, employees make contributions to a purchase fund via payroll deductions over a period of time—usually six months. Then, at designated points during the year, the employer uses the accumulated funds to purchase stock on the employee's behalf.
The IRS limits employee contributions to an ESPP to $25,000 per calendar year. Employers can further restrict contributions to either a percentage of the employee's salary or a flat dollar amount. For example, the employer might cap contributions to an ESPP to 10% of the employee's gross salary.
ESPPs offer several benefits for employees and employers.
Employees don't owe income taxes when they buy shares but selling the stock can create two kinds of taxable income:
For example, say an ESPP participant pays $5,000 for shares of stock that are currently worth $5,500. Then, six months later, the employee sells the stock for $6,000.
On that year's tax return, the employee would have taxable compensation of $1,000 ($500 for the discount when they purchased the stock and $500 for the short-term sale). On the other hand, if the employee waited to sell the stock until two years later, they would have taxable compensation of $500 for the discount when they purchased the stock. They would also have a long-term capital gain of $500 for the increase in the stock's value since they purchased it.
Employee stock purchase plans can be a good way to incentivize employees and provide tax benefits for both employees and employers, but every plan is different. Be sure to talk to your accountant or tax advisor to determine which approach to equity compensation makes the most sense for your organization's goals.
