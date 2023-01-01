Why work with us?

One low price Our platform cuts out many of the excessive costs linked to starting a franchise, allowing us to offer this service at a lower one-time flat fee.

Advice to get you ahead An independent franchise attorney will work with you to make crucial business decisions.

Simplify, simplify All documents, all entities, all recommendations, all in plain language.

Leave the legal legwork to us We'll file the paperwork to form your business with the state for you.

Lesson in transparency Get a clear understanding of the process so you can sign your franchise agreement with confidence.