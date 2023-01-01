Franchise

Set your new franchise on the right track

Understand your obligations from an experienced franchise attorney today.

$8,499 Flat fee — includes state filing fees
Mature male reading his phone

Franchise Startup Service: What is it?

In a nutshell? We're taking the guesswork out of franchise law. Here's how:

We connect you to an independent franchise attorney.

The attorney will review your franchise documents and prepare a summary report within 10-20 business days.

You'll have up to 2.5 hours of consultation with the attorney to review your report, before we file the necessary papers with the state.

Above all, you'll gain an in-depth knowledge of your rights, obligations, and potential liabilities. And did we mention you pay a one-time flat rate? No hidden fees, no surprises.

What's included?

Consultation of next steps
Up to 2.5 hours of consultation with the attorney to review your report and get advice on what to do next.
Attorney review of key franchise documents
  • Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and Agreement
  • SBA Finance Agreement (Bank Lending Agreements)
  • Insurance Policy Document
  • Commercial Real Estate Lease
  • Employee Handbook
Summary report
A simple explanation of each document, with a clear outline of your obligations. If you choose, the attorney can include business license recommendations.
Business entity formation
Not sure what you need? The attorney will recommend what business structure would best suits your needs. We'll then file the paperwork with the state.

Why work with us?

One low price Our platform cuts out many of the excessive costs linked to starting a franchise, allowing us to offer this service at a lower one-time flat fee.

Advice to get you ahead An independent franchise attorney will work with you to make crucial business decisions.

Simplify, simplify All documents, all entities, all recommendations, all in plain language.

Leave the legal legwork to us We'll file the paperwork to form your business with the state for you.

Lesson in transparency Get a clear understanding of the process so you can sign your franchise agreement with confidence.