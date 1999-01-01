George Cruickshank

Of Counsel

Helzer Law LLC

George Cruickshank

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Alaska

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

22 years of legal experience, practicing since 2004.

About

Hi, I'm George. My goal is to achieve practical results without unnecessary litigation. In over 25 years of practice and litigating hundreds of matters, there have only been 3 occasions where my client was not the prevailing party for purposes of awarding attorney's fees.

Why practice law

I practice law because it's a rewarding profession that allows you to help people from all walks of life.

Fun fact

I was born in Bill's Country and remain an avid Buffalo fan.

Professional background

Education

  • Cleveland Marshall School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 1999
  • SUNY at Fredonia
    B.A. in Sociology, 1988

Experience

  • Helzer Law LLC
    Of Counsel
    2026 - Present
  • GMC Law LLC
    Managing Attorney
    2017 - Present
  • Routh Crabtree APC
    Attorney
    2001 - 2017

Associations

  • Anchorage Bar Association
    Member
    2004 - Present
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