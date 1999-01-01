Of Counsel
Helzer Law LLC
George Cruickshank
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Alaska
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
22 years of legal experience, practicing since 2004.
About
Hi, I'm George. My goal is to achieve practical results without unnecessary litigation. In over 25 years of practice and litigating hundreds of matters, there have only been 3 occasions where my client was not the prevailing party for purposes of awarding attorney's fees.
Why practice law
I practice law because it's a rewarding profession that allows you to help people from all walks of life.
Fun fact
I was born in Bill's Country and remain an avid Buffalo fan.
Professional background
Education
- Cleveland Marshall School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1999
- SUNY at Fredonia
B.A. in Sociology, 1988
Experience
- Helzer Law LLC
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- GMC Law LLC
Managing Attorney
2017 - Present
- Routh Crabtree APC
Attorney
2001 - 2017
Associations
- Anchorage Bar Association
Member
2004 - Present
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