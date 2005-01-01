Of Counsel
Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Samara Nazir
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Kansas, Missouri
Practice areas
Estate Planning
Years of Experience
18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.
About
Hi, I'm Samara. I have 10+ years of experience helping families navigate complex estate planning, probate administration and trust administration matters. I was humbled and honored to have received the Pro Bono award from the Kansas Bar Association for helping victims of domestic abuse overcome legal obstacles hindering them from moving on with their lives.
Why practice law
My passion to help individuals and family through difficult situations and unforeseen circumstances is why I have continued to practice law.
Fun fact
I love baking and decorating cakes!
Professional background
Education
- University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
- The University of Kansas
B.S. in Journalism, 2005
- The University of Kansas
B.A. in Religious Studies, 2005
Experience
- Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- Parman and Easterday
Attorney
2018 - Present
- The Zaman Law Firm
Managing Partner
2013 - 2018
- United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri
Attorney
2011 - 2012
Associations
- American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys
Member
2018 - Present
- Kansas Bar Association
Member
2009 - Present
- Missouri Bar Association
Member
2008 - Present
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