Samara Nazir

Of Counsel

Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.

Samara Nazir

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Kansas, Missouri

Practice areas

Estate Planning

Years of Experience

18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.

About

Hi, I'm Samara. I have 10+ years of experience helping families navigate complex estate planning, probate administration and trust administration matters. I was humbled and honored to have received the Pro Bono award from the Kansas Bar Association for helping victims of domestic abuse overcome legal obstacles hindering them from moving on with their lives.

Why practice law

My passion to help individuals and family through difficult situations and unforeseen circumstances is why I have continued to practice law.

Fun fact

I love baking and decorating cakes!

Professional background

Education

  • University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2008
  • The University of Kansas
    B.S. in Journalism, 2005
  • The University of Kansas
    B.A. in Religious Studies, 2005

Experience

  • Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
    Of Counsel
    2026 - Present
  • Parman and Easterday
    Attorney
    2018 - Present
  • The Zaman Law Firm
    Managing Partner
    2013 - 2018
  • United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri
    Attorney
    2011 - 2012

Associations

  • American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys
    Member
    2018 - Present
  • Kansas Bar Association
    Member
    2009 - Present
  • Missouri Bar Association
    Member
    2008 - Present
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