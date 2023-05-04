Start your Tennessee LLC with confidence

What is an LLC?

A limited liability company (LLC) is a type of business entity you can register in your state. The main purpose of an LLC company is to limit the personal liability of its owners—like a C corporation or S corporation—but it also allows the business to operate with simpler, more flexible tax requirements.

Do I need an LLC in Tennessee?

An LLC isn't always required, but many small business owners choose to form an LLC for personal liability protection. Having an LLC can also help you open bank accounts, enter into contracts, hire employees, and get necessary business licenses and permits.
What does LLC formation mean?

When you form an LLC, you submit a specific set of business forms to the state where you wish to create a new business entity. Once it's approved, you can use this separate entity to record business expenses, take on business debts, file taxes, obtain business licenses, and more—and this is what gives you liability protection.

How easy is it to form an LLC?

You may be a little intimidated by the idea of forming a legal entity like an LLC, especially if it's your first time. All you need is an understanding of what your business will do, how you plan to run it, and your state's LLC filing fees. Even if your business requires a retail location, you don't need a physical address lined up to begin your LLC formation.

3 reasons for creating an LLC in Tennessee

Protect your personal assets

By forming an LLC and keeping your personal finances separate, you can protect your personal assets from business liabilities.

Make things easier

It's typically easier to form an LLC than a corporation, and there are simpler rules for things like record-keeping.

Get tax flexibility

You get to decide how you're taxed—as an LLC or a corporation—to maximize your ability to save money and minimize tax liability.

LLC vs. corporation: What's the difference?

There are several important differences between an LLC and a corporation:

LLC

Flexible management structure

LLC owners have more freedom to decide how the business is run and managed.

More taxation options

An LLC can choose to be taxed as an S corp or a C corp to maximize tax savings.

Minimal record-keeping

An LLC does not need to record minutes or hold an annual shareholder meeting.

Corporation

Easier to transfer ownership

A corporation requires a board of directors, but it's easier to transfer shares of stock than to alter an LLC operating agreement.

Unique tax deductions

A corporation can deduct certain expenses on tax forms like marketing costs and specific employee fringe benefits.

More appealing to investors

Unlike an S corp, a C corp can go public and issue stock to new investors, which makes it easier to raise revenue.

How to start an LLC in Tennessee

To form an LLC in Tennessee, you'll need to file articles of organization with the state. Each state has its own rules, but our experience across all states helps us keep things moving when we file on your behalf.

Here are a few basic things you'll need to keep in mind as you get your LLC up and running.
Choose and reserve a name

It's wise to check your LLC name against similar businesses in your area. We include a name check with our formation services and can reserve names for you.
Pick a registered agent (RA)

An RA physically receives your LLC's legal notices during normal business hours. Most states require this, including Tennessee—but the good news is, we can do it for you.
File articles of organization

This document contains basic details about your LLC, including its name, address, and reason for forming. When we file this for you, it's typically sent to the Tennessee Secretary of State.
Prepare an operating agreement

This outlines your LLC's rules for everything from decision-making to distributing profits. Though it isn't required in your state, our templates make it easy to prepare one and define your rights.
Get an Employer ID Number (EIN)

An EIN is like a Social Security number for your LLC, and is needed for banking, taxes, and hiring. Tennessee LLCs may also have additional post-formation tax and regulatory requirements.
Determine licenses needed

You'll also need to apply for any specific permits or licenses that may be required for compliance, although it's wise to wait until your LLC's formation documents are approved.

Frequently asked questions about Tennessee LLCs

