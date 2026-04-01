File annual reports with the #1 compliance service
Most businesses are legally required to file ongoing reports. File yours today with a plan that also offers end-to-end compliance coverage and support to help keep you in good standing. Starts at $99.
Most businesses are legally required to file ongoing reports. File yours today with a plan that also offers end-to-end compliance coverage and support to help keep you in good standing. Starts at $99.*
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Annual Report
File your Annual Report to keep your state informed about your business and avoid compliance penalties.
+ state filling fees
Bills once
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Hassle-free filing of your personalized annual report to satisfy your state filing requirement
Delivery of your filing to you by mail and digitally
Optional expedited filing and delivery for approaching deadlines
Compliance Filings
Get ahead of potential fines & legal consequences by checking off compliance requirements & business taxes.
/yr*
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
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Initial report filing and auto-filing of your annual reports† to satisfy ongoing state requirements
Amendment filings with the Secretary of State for business changes
Business taxes prepared by independent tax professionals
Real-time notifications about your compliance status, upon receipt of data from your state filing office
Customized compliance alerts about your filing requirements
AI-powered creation of meeting minutes for official record keeping
Our attorneys track filing rule updates and provide info on new requirements
Personalized compliance support from our experienced specialists
Full service
Business Manager
Compliance Concierge
Get peace of mind with unlimited handling of your compliance needs, start to finish, by a trained & dedicated Business Manager.
Everything in Compliance Filings + Licenses & Permits, plus:
White-glove, hands-on management of your dissolution by a trained, dedicated Business Manager
Unlimited phone & email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to proactively identify gaps & risks, keeping an eye on your compliance so you don’t have to
Initial review of your business standing, a plan for your needs, and end-to-end filing and compliance execution
Timely updates on the actions we are taking on your behalf to help ensure compliance
Quick responses to address compliance issues as soon as possible
Create, sign, and manage documents online from anywhere
Access to all full-service solutions, suggested and managed by your concierge—Certificate of Good Standing, Entity Conversion, & more
Full service
Compliance business manager
Business Manager
Get peace of mind with unlimited handling of your compliance needs, start to finish, by a trained & dedicated Business Manager.
$999
/yr*
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
Everything in Compliance Filings + Licenses & Permits, plus:
White-glove, hands-on management of your compliance by a business manager who is trained & dedicated to your business
Unlimited phone & email access to your business manager partner
Regular check-ins to proactively identify gaps & risks, keeping an eye on your compliance so you don’t have to
Initial review of your business standing, a plan for your needs, and end-to-end filing and compliance execution
Timely updates on the actions we are taking on your behalf to help ensure compliance
Custom summary of required business licenses
Quick responses to address compliance issues as soon as possible
Access to all full-service solutions, suggested and managed by your business manager—Certificate of Good Standing, Foreign Qualification & more
Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits
Get Compliance Filings, plus find and manage your licenses to operate legally at the federal, state, and local levels.
/yr*
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
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Custom summary of required federal state, and local business licenses, permits, and registrations
Details about each license, permit, and registration, and its importance to your business
Direct access to required applications, with simplified instructions
Streamlined tools for uploading, viewing, and sharing business licenses through your LegalZoom account
Ongoing AI-enhanced scanning of government sources to keep you fully up-to-date on changes to your licensing report
Proactive notifications on upcoming expiration dates and changes to your license report
Personalized compliance & licensing support from our experienced specialists
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If a filing we prepare is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If a filing we prepare is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
With fast and accurate filings, support from experienced compliance specialists, and ongoing compliance services, we’ve helped 3+ million businesses stay compliant and in good standing, filing 350,000+ annual reports along the way.
Peace of mind
Auto-filing of your Annual Reports† and handling of your Amendments helps you avoid fines so you can focus on running your business.
Auto-filing of your Annual Reports† and handling of your Amendments helps you avoid fines so you can focus on what matters most.
3.2+ million business owners have trusted LegalZoom with their compliance needs—rest easy with our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee & specialist support.
Personalized support
Get support from our trained compliance specialists, or upgrade to business manager for white-glove management of your compliance needs.
Review your prepared report
Using the information we have on file, we'll fill out your required paperwork.
We’ll file the annual report for you
We track state filing deadlines and accurately submit your report for you.
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Benefits of having us file an annual report for you
Avoid fines
File confidently
Avoid tedious paperwork and the risk of filing incorrectly. We file the report for you and help ensure it’s done accurately and on time.
Most companies submit annual reports to their state to operate there legally. For public companies, annual reports also provide data on business operations for investors and outside analysts.
Depending on your state, business entities typically need to file reports on a regular basis. Some of the common entity types that may need to file reports include:
• LLCs
• Corporations
• Nonprofits
The majority of states require small businesses to file some form of report to comply with state regulations and to maintain their good standing.
To help you find out whether your state requires an annual report for your type of business entity, we’ve included a comprehensive chart on this page for your reference.
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Annual reports list an LLC's basic information, including the name of its owners, its address, and the registered agent's contact information.
Depending on the state in which the LLC is formed and operated, the yearly report may be called an “annual report,” a “statement of information,” an “annual statement,” or something similar.
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Save time and effort by letting us take care of everything for you.
- We ensure that all the required information is included before filing
- We create and submit the report to help you file on time and avoid penalties
- Covered by our LZ Guarantee
You may need to spend extra time and effort, outside of managing your business, in order to:
- Research your state requirements
- Complete the business report form and ensure it’s accurate
- File with your required state(s) on time and include the correct filing fee
- Prepare for the next annual report
Each state creates its own annual report standards and practices. Depending on where you operate, specific report requirements may change, such as:
• The due date
• Any filing fees
• The required information about your business
When we file your report for you, we’ll ensure it complies with all your state’s requirements.
We can take all the guesswork out of the process by filling out your form for you based on the information you provide, so we can make sure your report is filed accurately.
Submission options vary by state, but most states require you to print the form from a state agency's website and mail it to its office. Alternatively, they might send the form to an LLC's registered agent, who would be responsible for completing it and submitting it to the state.
When we file for you, you don’t have to worry about figuring out the best way to submit. We’ll submit your report to the state and send you a copy digitally and by mail.
Some states charge hefty fees to businesses that miss the filing deadline or file using outdated or incorrect information. To avoid this:
- Set up a reminder system for upcoming due dates on your calendar or another tool
- Keep an eye out for any policy changes around annual reports to stay compliant and avoid mistakes
Deadlines may also vary. The report may be due on the anniversary of your business formation, or your state may have a single due date for all reports. Other states require you to file an initial report within a specific period after your business formation.
You may need to pay late fees and penalties, and you could lose your good standing with the state. This means the state will no longer recognize your company as a legal entity, which could affect contracts and hurt business relationships. You also could lose your limited liability protections, and may even face the administrative dissolution of your company.
Consequences of not filing your annual report:
• Additional fees such as late fees
• Penalties from the state
• Loss of contracts
• Personal liability from loss of LLC or Corp
• Loss of good standing
• Potential termination of the business
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State
LLC
Due date
AK
Every other year
Jan 2
AL
-
-
AR
Every year
May 1
Alabama
No annual report requirement
Due on January 2
Alaska
Filed every other year
Due on January 2
Arizona
No annual report requirement
Due on January 2
What are some other names for an annual report?
An annual report can also be referred to as:
- Statement of Information (CA)
- Public Information Report (TX)
- Biennial Statement (NY)
Annual reports can also be known as “business annual reports” or “yearly statements.”
Which states don’t require an annual report for LLCs?
The following states don’t require LLCs to file an annual report:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- Ohio
- South Carolina
What is annual report compliance?
Annual reports are forms that keep your business's information—its name, address, managers, etc.—up to date with the state. They typically must be filed with the Secretary of State (or other state filing office) every year. The name, definition, and scope of the reports can vary, but most states require businesses to file them on a regular basis.
Is an annual report mandatory?
It depends on which state you formed your business in or where you operate. Specific report requirements may vary, such as:
- The due date
- Any filing fees
- The required information about your business.
Research your state’s guidelines for your business type to learn how often you must submit a report, when, and what needs to be included.
What information do I need to file my annual report?
Generally, limited liability companies will need the most current name and address of the company, its registered agent, and its managers. Corporations usually need to list officers and directors, and may also need stock information.
LegalZoom can help you determine what's needed for your specific state and business type.
What’s the meaning of manager and director titles?
Your annual report may need to include the names and addresses of the individuals who serve in these roles. Some title designations are specific to LLCs, and some are specific to corporations or other business types.
- A manager applies in the context of an LLC. It refers to a party who is tasked with the LLC’s day-to-day management and has the authority to bind the company contractually.
- A director applies in the context of a corporation. It refers to an individual on the board of directors, which runs the corporation and is elected by shareholders.
When is my annual report due?
States have different filing windows and deadlines, and submissions outside of those windows may result in late fees and penalties. For example, the California Secretary of State has a six-month filing window before and including the month of your business formation. Check your state’s filing window to make sure your order and paperwork can be processed on time. You can also get email and text reminders for annual reports and business income tax filings through our services.
Is there an annual report template I need to submit?
We just ask you a few questions to confirm or change your information as needed based on your state and business type, to ensure your filing is personalized and accurate. Then we file your annual report for you so you don’t have to submit anything to the state.
What can change from state to state?
Some states require them for all types of business entities, and others don't require annual reports at all. Some require reports for certain types of business entities but not others.
Certain states impose particular guidelines that businesses need to keep in mind.
What are the filing fees for annual reports?
Filing fees include the required state fees and state expedite, name reservation, walk-in, and other fees. See filing fees by state and entity type.
Can I expedite my annual report filing?
Yes, we offer a rush annual report service that provides high-priority status to ensure your paperwork is expedited, helping you remain compliant as soon as possible. Additionally, you’ll receive expedited delivery of your filed document 2–3 business days after it’s received for ultimate peace of mind.
Do you have to file an annual report for an LLC in New Jersey?
Unlike other states, New Jersey requires that all businesses file an annual report. This report focuses on your registered agent and address, ensuring both are up-to-date. The state also requires a $75 filing fee with each submission. Businesses must submit their report by the last day of the month they completed their business formation.
Businesses that don't file for two years in a row may have their charter voided. The state may also revoke its ability to do business in New Jersey.
Do I need to file an annual report in California?
Yes, but it’s called a Statement of Information. It is biennial, i.e. needs to be filed every two years after the initial filing, during a specific six-month filing period based on the original registration date.
How do you file an annual report for an LLC in North Dakota?
North Dakota policy requires that business owners submit their LLC annual reports by mail or the FirstStop service, which is a software platform that handles business and licensing tasks for the Secretary of State. To make it easier for you, we can submit on your behalf if your business is in North Dakota.
North Dakota requires businesses to submit their report and a $50 fee by Nov. 15. If a business files after that date, the cost jumps to $100.
Do I have to file an annual report for an LLC in Mississippi?
All LLCs operating in Mississippi must file an annual report with the Secretary of State. Businesses can file any time between Jan. 1 and April 15. Domestic LLCs file for free, but corporations must pay $25. Unlike other states, Mississippi requires that owners file online. If your business is in Mississippi, we can handle the filing process for you from start to finish.
How do I file an annual report for an LLC in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin sends an LLC's registered agent annual report forms before the deadline. From there, a business can file its report by mail or online through the Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). If your business is in Wisconsin, we can take care of your report filing and ensure it’s submitted on time.
Do I have to file an annual report for my LLC in Florida?
In Florida, LLCs, corporations, limited partnerships, and limited liability limited partnerships must submit their reports by May 1. The state levies a $400 late fee for businesses that don't file in time. Florida will dissolve companies that ignore or fail to pay the fee by the third Friday in September.
Do I have to file an annual report for my LLC in Pennsylvania?
Starting in 2025, Pennsylvania is replacing its decennial corporate filing with a new annual report requirement. All Pennsylvania LLCs must file an annual report with the Pennsylvania Department of State by September 30 each year. Failure to file the annual report will subject the business to administrative dissolution, termination or cancellation, and loss of the protection of its name.
What is LegalZoom's Compliance Filings package?
Keeping your business compliant is critical to maintaining your good standing status and avoiding penalties and fines. With Compliance Filings, you’ll satisfy ongoing compliance filing requirements:
- Annual reports: Guided setup and completion of official filings that keep your business information—including its name, address, managers, and other details—updated with the state where required. Filing requirements vary by state.
- Attorney-informed updates: Our attorneys track the filing requirement changes and understand their impact to your business, and then we process all the paperwork for your compliance—from Initial Reports to Annual Reports and Amendments—with the right government entities in accordance with the latest legal guidance.
- Personalized alerts: Alerts notifying you of your specific filing requirements and due dates, simplifying business compliance.
- Amendments: File up to two official changes about your business each year with the Secretary of State, such as a new name, address, or ownership.
- Meeting minutes: Automatically turn meeting discussions into official corporate records.
- Plus, access to personalized compliance support from our experienced specialists.
What is LegalZoom's Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits package?
Keeping your business compliant is critical to maintaining your good standing status, while avoiding penalties and fines. With Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits, you’ll satisfy all the ongoing compliance filing requirements offered in our Compliance Filings package. Plus, we’ll help with your required business licenses and permits:
- Custom report of required federal, state, and local licenses and permits
- Details about each license, permit, and registration, and its importance to your business
- Direct access to all of your required applications, simplifying and expediting the process for you
- Ability to upload, view, and download business licenses from your LegalZoom account
- Notifications on upcoming expiration dates, new license requirements, and updates to your license report
- Personalized compliance & licensing support from our experienced specialists
What our customers are saying
I needed help
I needed help obtaining a copy of my annual report. Tabish was very helpful. He obtained the document and emailed it to me within minutes!
Filed my annual report with ease
Filed my annual report with ease, relieving me of working through a bureaucratic process. Greatly appreciated the ease! Thank you, Winton
Marj did a great job!
Marj did a great job clarifying my question about the status of my annual report submission and also refunding my duplicate purchase. Thanks!
Keziah
Keziah, was great. I needed help with Director information for 2 of my organizations and I had accidently removed a director in my hastyness doing my annual report and she helped open atcket to reverse that. Super helpful! I love this service!
This was my first time using Legal Zoom…
This was my first time using Legal Zoom to create and submit an LLC Annual Report (previously it was handled by another company). Paul helped me figure out what to do and stayed with me throughout the process. He patiently answered all my questions. I greatly appreciate his assistance.
The two Agents I spoke with were the Best!!!
The two Agents I spoke with were very Professional, and were very knowledgeable to inform me on the answers to my questions. They also helped me to sort out what I needed to stay in compliance with my annual report. They were also patient and listened to my explanation. They deserve 5 star +. They are the Best!!!
We had an excellent experience with…
We had an excellent experience with LegalZoom! They do a fantastic job of reminding us about our annual reports and any necessary documents for our business. Their follow-up is outstanding, and they genuinely care about how things are going. My Partner and I highly recommend their services for anyone who needs reliable business support.
Quick resolution
The annual report request was submitted to LZ less than 5 business days and LZ already submitted the form(s) to the state. This was quick
Alex was very helpful in answering all…
Alex was very helpful in answering all my questions. He was attentive & patient and helped me with my Annual report filing.
Helpful Employee
Abraham was very helpful and helped me file my annual report quickly and efficiently.
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