I needed help I needed help obtaining a copy of my annual report. Tabish was very helpful. He obtained the document and emailed it to me within minutes! Robert Halstead April 1, 2026

Filed my annual report with ease Filed my annual report with ease, relieving me of working through a bureaucratic process. Greatly appreciated the ease! Thank you, Winton Fred Smith March 11, 2026

Marj did a great job! Marj did a great job clarifying my question about the status of my annual report submission and also refunding my duplicate purchase. Thanks! David Wilmot September 6, 2025

Keziah Keziah, was great. I needed help with Director information for 2 of my organizations and I had accidently removed a director in my hastyness doing my annual report and she helped open atcket to reverse that. Super helpful! I love this service! Monica E July 1, 2025

This was my first time using Legal Zoom… This was my first time using Legal Zoom to create and submit an LLC Annual Report (previously it was handled by another company). Paul helped me figure out what to do and stayed with me throughout the process. He patiently answered all my questions. I greatly appreciate his assistance. Nancy May 28, 2025

The two Agents I spoke with were the Best!!! The two Agents I spoke with were very Professional, and were very knowledgeable to inform me on the answers to my questions. They also helped me to sort out what I needed to stay in compliance with my annual report. They were also patient and listened to my explanation. They deserve 5 star +. They are the Best!!! Promise Nzete April 21, 2025

We had an excellent experience with… We had an excellent experience with LegalZoom! They do a fantastic job of reminding us about our annual reports and any necessary documents for our business. Their follow-up is outstanding, and they genuinely care about how things are going. My Partner and I highly recommend their services for anyone who needs reliable business support. Jessica Brooks April 11, 2025

Quick resolution The annual report request was submitted to LZ less than 5 business days and LZ already submitted the form(s) to the state. This was quick Anonymous April 14, 2025

Alex was very helpful in answering all… Alex was very helpful in answering all my questions. He was attentive & patient and helped me with my Annual report filing. Suchitra Dasika February 24, 2025

Helpful Employee Abraham was very helpful and helped me file my annual report quickly and efficiently. WILLIAM DOURTE February 14, 2025