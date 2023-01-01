Trademark Statement of Use
A Statement of Use proves to the USPTO that you are actively using your trademark to sell the goods or services listed in your trademark application.
1. Complete our simple, easy-to-use questionnaire
2. Review your information and sign electronically
3. We’ll file your Statement of Use with the USPTO
Trademark applicants who originally filed an “intent-to-use” trademark application (i.e., before they began using their mark in commerce) are required to file a Statement of Use. This filing indicates that the applicant has begun using the applied-for trademark in commerce, and enables the USPTO to register the trademark.
You should file your Statement of Use within the following time periods:
