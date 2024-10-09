Supplemental Terms of Service for Virtual Mail Service

SUPPLEMENTAL TERMS OF SERVICE FOR LEGALZOOM

Last Updated: October 9, 2024

Please read these terms of service (“Terms”) carefully as these Terms form part of the contract between you and LegalZoom.com, Inc. and its subsidiary Earth Class Mail, Inc. dba LegalZoom (collectively “LegalZoom”, “we” or “us”) governing your use of the products and services related to LegalZoom offerings.

THIS AGREEMENT, THE LEGALZOOM TERMS OF USE, TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY, AND ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TERMS, CONSTITUTE THE "AGREEMENT" BETWEEN YOU AND LEGALZOOM. YOU MUST ACCEPT AND ABIDE BY THESE TERMS AS PRESENTED TO YOU: CHANGES, ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE AND LEGALZOOM MAY REFUSE OR DENY USE OF THE SERVICE FOR NONCOMPLIANCE WITH ANY PART OF THIS AGREEMENT.

These Terms affect your legal rights and obligations. It is your responsibility to review these Terms periodically. If at any time you find these Terms unacceptable or if you do not agree to these Terms, please do not use our Site, Apps, or Services. If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact our Customer Care Center.

Please also refer to the Acceptable Use Policy and Privacy Policy, each of which is expressly incorporated into this Agreement by reference.