Supplemental Terms of Service for Virtual Mail Service
SUPPLEMENTAL TERMS OF SERVICE FOR LEGALZOOM
Last Updated: October 9, 2024
Please read these terms of service (“Terms”) carefully as these Terms form part of the contract between you and LegalZoom.com, Inc. and its subsidiary Earth Class Mail, Inc. dba LegalZoom (collectively “LegalZoom”, “we” or “us”) governing your use of the products and services related to LegalZoom offerings.
THIS AGREEMENT, THE LEGALZOOM TERMS OF USE, TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY, AND ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TERMS, CONSTITUTE THE "AGREEMENT" BETWEEN YOU AND LEGALZOOM. YOU MUST ACCEPT AND ABIDE BY THESE TERMS AS PRESENTED TO YOU: CHANGES, ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE AND LEGALZOOM MAY REFUSE OR DENY USE OF THE SERVICE FOR NONCOMPLIANCE WITH ANY PART OF THIS AGREEMENT.
These Terms affect your legal rights and obligations. It is your responsibility to review these Terms periodically. If at any time you find these Terms unacceptable or if you do not agree to these Terms, please do not use our Site, Apps, or Services. If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact our Customer Care Center.
Please also refer to the Acceptable Use Policy and Privacy Policy, each of which is expressly incorporated into this Agreement by reference.
- Virtual Mail Services. If you purchase a Virtual Mail Plan (“Plan”), the following terms apply to you:
- Included Services. LegalZoom will receive your letters, flats, and packages conveyed by the postal system, including private courier services (“mail”) during regular business hours (based on the location at which the mail is received), excluding LegalZoom holidays.
Once received, LegalZoom will post images of the envelope or container for the received mail, other than discarded mail, to your account. Depending on the Plan you have purchased and the instructions you have provided us, we may either open and scan the contents of the mail or wait until we receive your instructions on how we should proceed.
- Who we can accept mail deliveries from. We will accept deliveries from the United States Postal Service, overnight couriers, UPS, Federal Express, DHL, and any other couriers included in your Plan for the location(s) you have selected as mailing addresses. We reserve the right to modify the list of couriers from whom we can receive mail at any time, at our sole discretion.
- Discarded Mail. We may elect to discard bulk mail and advertisements that we receive as part of your Plan rather than scan and post such mail to your account (“Discarded Mail”). This includes flyers, catalogs, circulars, magazines, and similar mail.
- Shipping. When instructed by you, we will ship your received mail for an additional charge to the address you have provided us. This may include placing the mail in a new container for shipment. We will ship your mail through a shipping method of our choice unless you specify a specific courier or the shipping service you select is unavailable. If the address provided is insufficient or the courier is unable to complete the delivery, your mail may be returned to LegalZoom and re-delivered to your account. If any mail is returned, we may charge you additional fees to accept the returned mail. You may reship the mail for an additional charge.
- International Shipments. International Shipments are mail that contains or appears to contain material other than documents that are either (i) shipped from outside the United States or (ii) you instruct us to forward across international borders. We may open International Shipments and inspect the contents regardless of the country of origin if required to do so by applicable law, including international treaty law. We will not understate the value of the contents of a shipment and we reserve the right to correct any Customs declarations. This may result in additional taxes or duty fees, to be paid by you or your recipient. We will not ship received mail in violation of applicable law or regulation, including applicable export/import laws including shipments to U.S.-embargoed countries or to any person on the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons issued by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC). We may refuse, return, or dispose of packages sent to us from outside of the United States without notice to you. International Shipments deemed undeliverable may be abandoned or returned to us for an additional charge.
- Return to Sender. You may request that we return United States Postal Service (“USPS”) mail to the original sender, provided it is unopened. For any non-USPS carrier, you must ship the item to yourself for an additional charge and handle the return of the item on your own.
- Check Deposits. If your Plan includes check deposits, we will electronically endorse checks that we reasonably believe are payable to you and deposit them to your bank account in accordance with your instructions. We will send checks to your bank by physical mail. We are not liable for any checks that are mishandled or lost before arriving at, or once they have left, our facilities.
- Delivery of ambiguously addressed mail. We will use our best efforts to deliver your mail in accordance with USPS regulations. Where ambiguity arises because mail is addressed to two or more authorized individual recipients, we may deliver the mail to any authorized addressee. If we can identify mail as being intended for your account, but not an individual recipient, we may at our discretion deliver the mail to your unassigned mail folder. Failure to include the PMB number in the address is considered an insufficient address and may prevent delivery to your account. If we are not able to match mail to an account, we may return the mail to the sender or discard the mail at our sole discretion.
- Misdeliveries. We do not warrant that mail or digital scans will never be misdelivered. You acknowledge that in the event of misdelivery, LegalZoom is not liable for the misdelivery. In the event mail or digital scans are misdelivered, we will make our best efforts to notify both the intended recipient and the unintended recipient of the error and seek retrieval of the mail from the unintended recipient, if feasible.
- Third-party services. We may offer features that allow you to integrate our Virtual Mail products with third-party services. We do not endorse any service for which we offer an integration feature, and make no commitments to you regarding those services. Our integration features may be unavailable or may not work properly if the third-party’s API is unavailable or if the third party modifies its API or services in a way that impacts our integration feature. We may discontinue an integration feature at any time without notice. Your obligations under the Agreement, for fees and otherwise, are not conditioned on the continued availability of any integration features.
- Service Restrictions and Limitations. If you use our Services, the following restrictions and limitations apply to you:
- Law Enforcement. We abide by USPS regulations and other laws and regulations, such as https://www.usps.com/ship/shipping-restrictions.htm. We may disclose the existence of any mail to law enforcement if we have a reasonable suspicion that the mail contains illegal material or was transmitted as part of illegal activity. We will cooperate with reasonable requests from law enforcement to inspect your mail. We have no obligation to notify you if your mail is inspected or seized by law enforcement.
- Postage Due. We do not accept mail that is postage-due or cash on delivery (COD).
- Acceptable Use Policy. We do not scan, post, or ship mail that violates our Acceptable Use Policy which is incorporated herein by reference. In the event unacceptable mail is delivered to us and not immediately rejected or returned, the mail may be disposed of at our sole discretion and for an additional charge.
- Scanning. We do not scan currency or credit cards.
- Mail size and weight. If your mail weighs more than 20 pounds or is longer than 19″ on its longest size, 14” on its median side, or 12” on its shortest side, we may refuse delivery of the mail or return it for an additional charge. In the event oversized mail is delivered to us and not immediately rejected or returned, the mail may be disposed of for an additional charge. We do not handle pallets and will refuse delivery of any pallet or return it for an additional charge.
- Mail pickup prohibited. You, your employees, associates, customers, vendors, and any other unauthorized persons may not visit or pick up mail at LegalZoom addresses.
- Mail in transit. We are not responsible for problems that occur during the time mail is in transit to or from LegalZoom. If we ship mail as part of our Services, our responsibility for the mail ends when we have placed the mail in the care of the USPS or another carrier. We are not responsible for delivery times, or damage or loss while mail is in transit to or from our facilities, including the loss or damage of checks, cash, or other valuable items. This includes the movement of mail from a LegalZoom address facility to our operations facility.
- Valuable items. Our maximum liability in connection with a shipment is limited to $1,000 per package, regardless of the actual value of a package, and includes, but is not limited to, any loss, damage, delay, misdelivery, or non-delivery relating to the shipment. It is your responsibility to prove actual damages. Exposure to and risk of any loss in excess of $1,000 value per package is assumed by you. The value of a check is limited to the actual cost to have that check reissued, not the face value of the check.
- No Resale. Resale of our Services, including but not limited to incorporating the use of our services into a product offered by you for sale to third parties, is prohibited. All mail recipients on an account must be included on the USPS Form 1583 and by adding a recipient, you represent that you have the legal right to receive mail on each recipient's behalf.
- Your Obligations. If you use our Services, the following obligations apply to you:
- Ability and authority to contract. You agree that by using any Services, you are at least 18 years of age and you are legally able to enter into a contract. If after your purchase we find that you do not have authority to bind the entity for which you ordered, you will be personally responsible for the obligations in these Terms and the order you placed, including without limitation, the payment obligations. We shall not be liable for any loss or damage resulting from our reliance on any instruction, notice, document, or communication reasonably believed by us to be genuine and originating from an authorized representative of your company. If there is reasonable doubt about the authenticity of any such instruction, notice, document, or communication, we may, but are not obliged to, require additional authentication from you.
- Form 1583. Prior to using your LegalZoom address, you must completely and accurately submit a USPS Form 1583 (Application for Delivery of Mail Through Agent) to us for each address on your account. If your Form 1583 has not been properly executed, is incomplete, or is not in compliance with current USPS regulations, we may refuse delivery of mail to your service address and return the mail to sender. You must provide all necessary forms of identification for all recipients on the account as required by the USPS for identity verification. If any information on your Form 1583 changes, you must update your Form 1583 with us. You may be required to complete additional Form 1583s for certain recipients, if you add an additional business, or if a new service address is added to your account.
- Use of LegalZoom addresses. To any senders, you must provide your full address exactly as provided to you by LegalZoom. You must use the full address everywhere you print or publish it. You may not state or imply that your LegalZoom address is a location where you or your personnel are physically located. You may not state or imply that your LegalZoom address is a shipping return address for your business.
- Notify us of misdeliveries. If we deliver mail to your account that does not belong to you, you must notify us as soon as you discover the error. You may notify us by selecting the “Not my Mail” or similar option for that mail in your online account, or by sending an email to support@earthclassmail.com. You must not read or take any other action with respect to mail delivered to you in error, other than to notify us that you received the mail in error.
- Notify us of irregularities. You must immediately alert us of any fraudulent, unauthorized, illegal, or suspicious use of our Services or any other breach of security or unauthorized or illegal activity that you reasonably suspect.
- Your information. You, not LegalZoom, has sole responsibility for the accuracy, quality, integrity, legality, reliability, and appropriateness, and LegalZoom is not responsible or liable for the deletion, correction, destruction, damage, loss, or failure to store any such information. LegalZoom reserves the right to withhold, remove, and/or discard your information without notice for any breach, including, without limitation, your non-payment.
- Fees, Billing, and Automatic Renewals.
- Payment obligations. You must pay all fees related to your account in accordance with these terms until you cancel your Service or it is otherwise terminated and your obligations under Section 6(d) are fulfilled. You are responsible for all account fees notwithstanding your failure to submit a valid USPS Form 1583 or otherwise complete the account verification process.
Fees include Subscription Fees and Usage Fees. A Subscription Fee is the recurring monthly fee for your Plan. Usage Fees are fees incurred for additional Services charged on a per-item basis, including shipping fees and storage fees, unless otherwise included in your Plan.
- Service Term. A Service Term is the period of time during which you are entitled to use our Services. Service Terms renew automatically on a month-to-month basis unless the subscription is terminated or canceled.
- Initial Term. You must provide valid credit card information at the time of purchase to allow payment for the initial Service Term (the “Initial Term”). Payment for the Initial Term is due immediately upon purchase at a prorated rate based on the number of calendar days remaining in the calendar month.
- Subsequent Service Terms. Subsequent Service Terms will be billed on the first day of each calendar month (“Billing Date”) for the preceding month and will include Subscription Fees and Usage Fees for the preceding month. Your Service will renew automatically at the end of the Initial Term and at the end of each successive Service Term until you notify us that you want to cancel your Service under this Agreement or your Service is otherwise terminated. If you do not notify us, your credit card will automatically be charged for the renewal of your Service Term on your Billing Date.
- Increase or reduction of fees. LegalZoom may increase its fees for our Services effective the first day of a Service Term by giving you notice of the new fees at least thirty (30) days before the beginning of the Service Term. If you do not cancel your Service and fulfill your obligations under Section 6(d), you will be deemed to have accepted the increased fee for that Service Term and any subsequent Service Terms (unless the fees are increased in the same manner for subsequent Service Terms). Reductions in fees become effective on the next Service Term without any pro-rata refund for the then-current term.
- Modifying Services or Plan. If you add a Service to your Plan, you will be billed for the Service in full at the end of the Service Term regardless of the date during the Service Term that you added the Service to your Plan. You may upgrade or downgrade your Services or Plan at any time. The Subscription Fees and Usage Fees at the end of the Service Term will reflect the cost of the upgraded or downgraded Services or Plan for the entire Service Term in which the upgrade or downgrade occurred regardless of the date during the Service Term that you upgraded or downgraded your Services or Plan.
- Billing Date. LegalZoom may adjust your Billing Date in subsequent Service Terms without notice. This will be reflected by a charge to your account on a prorated basis according to the number of days that have passed since the Billing Date of your latest renewal charge. Unless LegalZoom otherwise notifies you in advance under this Agreement, the renewal charge will be equal to the original purchase price paid for the Service.
- Payment declined. If a charge made to your account is declined we may continue to attempt to bill that card over a 30-day period. You agree that LegalZoom may obtain automatic updates for any expiring credit cards you have provided. If you fail to pay for your Service, whether for the current or a prior Service Term, we will automatically suspend your account for non-payment. After 15 days of non-payment, your account will be terminated. If we suspend or terminate your account for non-payment, you must pay a reinstatement fee, not to exceed the Subscription Fee for one Service Term for your Plan. If we agree to reinstate your account, you must pay Subscription and/or Usage Fees covering the lapsed period as a condition of reinstatement. 90 days after termination, your account will be permanently closed and cannot be reinstated.
- Default. If LegalZoom attempts to charge your credit card are unsuccessful after 30 days and your account balance remains unpaid, we may report information about your account to credit bureaus. Late payments, missed payments, and other defaults may be reflected on your credit report. LegalZoom may restrict your ability to purchase LegalZoom products or the products of affiliate companies if you are delinquent on any payment. We may make efforts to collect a delinquent payment. If you believe LegalZoom has reported inaccurate information to a consumer reporting agency, you may contact our Customer Care Center or via email at support@earthclassmail.com and we will investigate the matter. LegalZoom may accept late or partial payments, as well as payments that reflect "paid in full" or other restrictive endorsements, without limiting any of its rights under these Terms.
- Notice of billing. We may send a reminder email to your account’s email address of record before your Billing Date. Unless required by law in the state where you reside, LegalZoom is not obligated to provide this notice. You acknowledge that (i) your failure to read, (ii) your inability to receive, or (iii) LegalZoom’s failure to send the email creates no liability for LegalZoom or any third-party service.
- Cancellation of automatic renewal. Cancellation of your automatic renewal terminates your Service. To cancel the automatic renewal of your Service, you must notify LegalZoom of your intent to cancel by canceling online through the “My Account” portal and fulfill your obligations under Section 6(e). Upon cancellation, you may elect to enroll in the Canceled Plan, described in Section 6(f), below.
- Changes to Service.
- Changes to Services and Plans. LegalZoom may change the offering of our Services and Plans, including the functionality, content, or availability of any features, at any time at our sole discretion. We may also impose limits on features and Services or restrict your access to all or part of the Service. You have the right to cancel your Services should we materially decrease benefits. If we add new features to the Service, including adding third-party services, the new features will be subject to these Terms.
Should LegalZoom offer multiple versions of its Services or Plans and stop offering a Service or Plan that you have selected, we may choose to either terminate your subscription, continue to provide it to you, or provide you with a replacement Service or Plan that is (similar or comparable product) at the then-current price. Additional charges may be charged for such replacement Services or Plans. LegalZoom will notify you of new fees at least 30 days before any additional charges become effective.
- Changes to your LegalZoom address. We may change your LegalZoom address by giving you written notice of the change. You must notify your senders as soon as practicable and no later than 10 business days after we notify you of a change to your mailing address. You must also take other necessary steps to account for the change of address. This includes but is not limited to, updating any government filings, operating agreements/bylaws, business licenses, marketing materials, and other documents where you may have used the prior address, and completing a change of address form with your State if you chose to use this address as your business address when you registered your business. You will be solely responsible for all costs associated with notifying your senders of this change. A change in your LegalZoom address will not be considered a material decrease in the benefits of your Plan.
- Suspension, Termination, or Cancellation.
- Suspension. We may suspend access to your account immediately and without prior warning if we reasonably believe that you have violated this agreement or the Acceptable Use Policy, including for non-payment of Services. We may send you a notice of suspension to outline the nature of the violation and any remedial action that can be taken to lift the suspension. We will continue to receive your mail during a suspension, but we are not required to process your mail or make it available in your account. You will continue to be responsible for any Subscription Fees or Usage Fees that are incurred on your account during the duration of an account suspension. If no remedial action can be taken or if the violation is unlawful or poses a risk of significant harm to our users, employees, or business, we may in our sole discretion determine that termination of your account is warranted. If you have any questions about an account suspension, you may contact us via email at support@earthclassmail.com.
- Termination. LegalZoom may terminate your Service at any time at our sole discretion. Reasons for termination may include, but are not limited to:
- failure to provide accurate, complete, and current information as requested or required by LegalZoom, including completion of a valid USPS Form 1583 for each recipient on your account,
- failure to pay as agreed,
- violation of these Terms or the Acceptable Use Policy,
- suspected illegal activity, or
- any other lawful reason, including the unexpected closure of the address.
As your sole remedy, LegalZoom will refund you any prepaid fees specifically related to the current Service Term. If we agree to reinstate your Plan after termination, we may require you to pay a reinstatement fee and Subscription and/or Usage fees covering the lapsed period as a condition of reinstatement.
Upon termination, any mail that we receive on your behalf may be refused, returned, or disposed of at our sole discretion and we have no obligation to notify you of this mail. After termination, we are not required to forward your mail to you in accordance with section 1.8.4b of the DMM.
- Your responsibilities after termination. At the end of the then-applicable Term, you agree that:
- You are responsible for all expenses incurred by your use of the Services after termination including, but not limited to, Subscription Fees and Usage Fees for any current or prior Service Term(s).
- On termination of your Plan, you must stop using your LegalZoom address as soon as practicable and no later than 10 business days after the termination is effective. You must not give your LegalZoom address to new senders and it must be removed from everywhere that you print or publish it. You must notify your existing senders of your new address.
- You may not file a Change of Address notice with the USPS as stated in the USPS Form 1583 you signed when you set up your account with LegalZoom. You are responsible for changing your address with your senders.
- Cancellation. You may cancel your Service at any time by canceling online through the “My Account” portal.
- Your Responsibilities after cancellation. At the end of the then-applicable Term, you agree that:
- You are responsible for all expenses incurred by your use of the Services after cancellation including, but not limited to, Subscription Fees and Usage Fees for any current or prior Service Term(s), Canceled Plan fees, and any shipping charges incurred to forward Mail received on your behalf. We are not required to forward your mail to you after Plan cancellation unless you request it and pay all applicable shipping and processing fees.
- On cancellation of your Plan, you must stop using your LegalZoom address as soon as practicable and no later than 10 business days after your cancellation is effective. You must not give your LegalZoom address to new senders and it must be removed from everywhere that you print or publish it. You must notify your existing senders of your new address. You must also take other necessary steps to account for the change of address. This includes but is not limited to, updating any government filings, operating agreements/bylaws, business licenses, marketing materials, and other documents where you may have used the prior address, and completing a change of address form with your State if you chose to use this address as your business address when you registered your business. You will be solely responsible for all costs associated with notifying your senders of this change.
- You may not file a Change of Address notice with the USPS as stated in the USPS Form 1583 you signed when you set up your account with LegalZoom. You are responsible for changing your address with your senders and for making arrangements with LegalZoom to receive your mail by purchasing the Canceled Plan.
- It is your responsibility to download and store any information, including but not limited to digital scans of the mail in your online account, prior to Service cancellation.
- 6-Month Canceled Plan. Upon cancellation of your Plan, you may choose the 6-Month Canceled Plan. Under the 6-Month Canceled Plan, we will continue to receive your mail following Plan cancellation for the lesser of 6 months from the effective date of your cancellation or for as long as LegalZoom continues to operate the service address. For the 6-Month Canceled Plan, there is a one-time cancellation fee and you will continue to be billed for any Usage Fees on a per item basis, including but not limited to incoming mail, scans, storage, and shipping fees. We will receive your mail and post it to your online account. At the end of the term of the 6-Month Canceled Plan, any mail that we receive on your behalf may be refused, returned, or disposed of at our sole discretion and we have no obligation to notify you of this mail. LegalZoom reserves the right to remove, and/or discard your information, including digital scans of your mail, at the end of the term of the 6-Month Canceled Plan.
If you fail to pay the one-time cancellation fee or any Usage Fees under the 6-Month Canceled Plan, we may terminate your 6-Month Canceled Plan immediately and any mail that LegalZoom receives on your behalf may be refused, returned, or disposed of at our sole discretion and we have no obligation to notify you of this mail. LegalZoom reserves the right to remove, and/or discard your information, including digital scans of your mail upon termination of the 6-Month Canceled Plan.
- Decline 6-Month Canceled Plan. If you decline the 6-Month Canceled Plan, any mail that LegalZoom receives on your behalf after Plan cancellation may be refused, returned, or disposed of at our sole discretion and we have no obligation to forward mail in accordance with Domestic Mail Manual DMM 508.1.8.4b. LegalZoom reserves the right to remove, and/or discard your information, including digital scans of your mail, immediately upon declining the 6-Month Canceled Plan.
- Terms. These Terms remain in effect for as long as we handle mail on your behalf, even if your Plan, online account, or Services have been terminated or canceled.
- Feedback. You hereby license to LegalZoom any feedback or suggestions that you provide regarding the Services or LegalZoom’s other existing or proposed Services. The license is perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, worldwide, unconditional, fully sublicensable, and transferable, and includes the right to make, have made, use, sell, offer to sell, import, copy, display, perform, modify, distribute in modified or unmodified form, and commercialize any intellectual property, without accounting to you. You agree that you will not assert, or authorize, assist, or encourage any third party to assert, against LegalZoom or any of its affiliates, vendors, business partners, or licensors, any patent infringement or other intellectual property infringement claim regarding the service or any of our other Services that you use.
- Limitation of Liability. YOU AGREE AND ACKNOWLEDGE THAT LEGALZOOM IS NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO MAIL OR LOSS OF MAIL DURING OR AFTER MAILING OR SHIPMENT TO YOU. LEGALZOOM IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR MAIL FOR WHICH THERE IS NO RECORD OF RECEIPT BY LEGALZOOM. ANY ADDITIONAL INSURANCE IN EXCESS OF THE STANDARD AMOUNT INSURED BY CARRIERS, IF ANY, MUST BE AUTHORIZED AND PAID FOR IN ADVANCE BY YOU. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT LEGALZOOM HAS NO RESPONSIBILITY OR OBLIGATION TO INSURE ANY MAIL OR SHIPMENTS SENT TO YOU.
LEGALZOOM SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY LOSS OR INJURY ARISING OUT OF OR CAUSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, BY NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS IN COMPILING, COLLECTING, PROCESSING, COMMUNICATING, OR DELIVERING MAIL OR HANDLING PHYSICAL OR DIGITAL DOCUMENTS, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY. YOU AGREE AND ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF OUR LIABILITY, IF ANY, FOR ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTION, DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR JUDGMENTS ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT SHALL NOT EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID FOR SERVICE WITHOUT REGARD TO THE NATURE OF THE CLAIM, LOSS, OR DAMAGE INCURRED, EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN THE DISPUTE RESOLUTION BY BINDING ARBITRATION SECTION OF THE TERMS. LEGALZOOM SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY OTHER LOSS, CLAIM, DAMAGE, OR INJURY ARISING OUT OF, RELATED TO, OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH THIS AGREEMENT OR THE PROVISION OF ANY SERVICES PURSUANT TO THIS AGREEMENT.
- Indemnification. You agree to protect, defend, indemnify, and hold LegalZoom harmless from and against any and all claims, causes of action, liabilities, judgments, penalties, losses, costs, damages, and expenses (including attorneys' fees and all related costs and expenses of litigation at arbitration, or at trial or on appeal, if any, whether or not litigation or arbitration is instituted) suffered or incurred by us, including, without limitation, any claim for personal injury or property damage, arising from:
- This Agreement;
- The Services provided to you;
- Your use of the Services, including without limitation any copyright infringement claims that could arise from LegalZoom scanning mail or other documents;
- The failure of any third party, USPS, or any commercial delivery or courier service, to provide delivery or courier services accurately and on time;
- Loss, damage, or destruction of your items by any cause whatsoever whether or not attributable to our negligence or intentional act;
- Any violation by you of any federal, state, or local laws, statutes, rules, or regulations; and
- LegalZoom or its agents being named as defendants in an action based on your alleged or actual conduct.
- Legal Notice. Legal notice to LegalZoom must be sent by electronic mail to legalnotice@legalzoom.com, and you must also send your notice via first-class United States mail to LegalZoom’s physical address appearing on its site on the day the notice is transmitted electronically. Notices must be given in the English language.