Patent Search 3 Step Process

LegalZoom Patent Search Package
LegalZoom's 3-step process was developed by attorneys from some of the most prestigious law firms in America. There are no complex instructions to follow and nothing to download or print. Simply answer a few questions and we'll conduct your search and send you comprehensive and easy-to-understand results.
Here's how it works:
- Complete the Patent Search Questionnaire
Our simple questionnaire has been formulated to obtain the relevant information from you in the least amount of time.
- We Conduct Your Patent Search
Our search affiliates conduct a comprehensive search of the USPTO database. Within 5-7 business days, we complete your detailed patent search report and prepare it for you in a bound booklet.
- Final Wrap-Up of Your Patent Search Order
We send your search report by 2-day shipping. Your final package also includes a free guide to help you interpret your patent search results.