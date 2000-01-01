MCP tool
Get LegalZoom Product Intake
get_legalzoom_product_intake
Get the questions, packages, and pricing for a selected LegalZoom product so answers can be collected conversationally.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, and locate customer-facing services and resources.