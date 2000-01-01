MCP tool
Show LegalZoom Products
show_legalzoom_products
Discover LegalZoom products for business, intellectual property, estate planning, real estate, attorney help, and legal documents.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, and locate customer-facing services and resources.