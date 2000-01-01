MCP tool
Start LegalZoom Product
start_legalzoom_product
Prepare an encrypted, one-hour link that prefills the selected product questionnaire on LegalZoom, or a link to its package page.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, and locate customer-facing services and resources.