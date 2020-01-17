Are LLC startup expenses tax deductible?

The expenses you incur as you set up your LLC are tax deductible, though you need to know important limits, exceptions, and rules to legally deduct these costs.
Find out more about Business Taxes
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: March 18, 2024 · 2 min read
Fortunately, many startup expenses are tax-deductible when you form a limited liability company (LLC). However, you need to know the rules to qualify.
Here's what you need to know.
Under the tax code, you can deduct three types of expenses related to the launch of your LLC.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) limits how much you can deduct for LLC startup expenses.
However, since many businesses do not show a profit in their first year, you can amortize the remainder of these costs moving forward. Use IRS Form 4562 to do this. You can amortize these costs over 15 years.
LLCs with two or more members can amortize their startup costs. One-member LLCs are not permitted this luxury.
If your LLC has only one member and your startup costs are $5,000 or less, you may deduct $5,000 in organizational expenses in your first year. If your costs exceed this amount, though, you have to capitalize all of these expenses and they are not deductible until you dissolve your LLC.
Taking all the deductions, you are entitled to will start your LLC on the right foot and set the stage for success.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read