Christina M. Heischmidt is an associate attorney at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC. She focuses on civil litigation in the areas of trusts and estates, commercial law and business matters, as well as estate planning and administration. She also specializes in bankruptcy law and corporate transactional law. She is licensed to practice in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

While attending Dickinson School of Law at Pennsylvania State University, Ms. Heischmidt served as managing editor for the Penn State Environmental Law Review, was a member of Phi Delta Phi International legal honors fraternity and served as vice president of the International Law Society.

Ms. Heischmidt earned her bachelor of arts in foreign affairs and French from the University of Virginia, where she served as director of public relations of the Roosevelt Institute and as vice chair of the U.S. Supreme Court Committee of the Virginia Model United Nations. During a term in college, Ms. Heischmidt studied abroad at l’Université Lumière in Lyon, France, and is fluent in French.