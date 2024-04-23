Bliss Beauty Bar owner offers advice to aspiring entrepreneurs

Updated on: May 3, 2024 · 3 min read

Hello, I'm Lonie McHugh, a proud small business owner of Bliss Beauty Bar, in Londonderry, N.H. As an entrepreneur passionate about skincare and holistic wellness, I've embarked on a journey to create a sanctuary where clients can rejuvenate their skin, bodies, and minds.

What has been most meaningful to you about being a business owner?

Being a business owner, especially as the owner of a busy day spa focused on providing healthy aging and holistic acne treatments, has been incredibly meaningful to me for several reasons.

First and foremost, I cherish the independence it grants me. As a business owner, I have the autonomy to design and maintain a work-life balance that suits not only my professional ambitions but also my personal commitments to my family. This flexibility allows me to be present for my loved ones while still nurturing my entrepreneurial pursuits.

Moreover, being in control of my own business enables me to offer services that I truly believe in and are beneficial to my clients. I take pride in curating treatments and therapies that promote both physical well-being and emotional harmony, aligning with my holistic approach to skincare and wellness.

Another aspect that brings me immense joy is the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals. Surrounding myself with a team of dedicated and skilled professionals enriches the work environment and enhances the quality of services we provide. Together, we create a welcoming and nurturing space for our clients to rejuvenate and unwind.

Overall, the most meaningful aspect of being a business owner in the realm of holistic wellness is the ability to make a positive impact on the lives of my clients while maintaining a fulfilling balance between work and family life. It's a journey filled with purpose, passion, and endless opportunities for personal and professional fulfillment.

How has LegalZoom helped you in your journey to entrepreneurship?

LegalZoom has been an invaluable resource on my journey to entrepreneurship, particularly in the process of starting my own business. Beginning a new venture can be quite overwhelming and intimidating, but LegalZoom alleviated much of the anxiety associated with my decision to become an LLC.

One of the most significant ways LegalZoom assisted me was by streamlining the process of establishing my business entity. From navigating the legal requirements to filling out necessary paperwork, LegalZoom made the entire process straightforward and accessible. Their user-friendly platform and expert guidance simplified what could have been a complex and time-consuming endeavor.

LegalZoom provided peace of mind by ensuring that all legal aspects were handled correctly and efficiently. Knowing that I had a trusted partner guiding me through the legal intricacies of business formation allowed me to focus my energy and attention on other crucial aspects of launching my venture. Their support empowered me to confidently embark on my entrepreneurial journey, laying a solid foundation for success from the very beginning.

What would be your No. 1 tip to any entrepreneur getting started?

My number one tip to any entrepreneur getting started is simple yet profound: Don't be afraid. Just do it.

Starting a business can be daunting, filled with uncertainties and challenges. However, it's crucial to push past the fear and take that first step towards your entrepreneurial dreams. Remember, the legal aspects, often perceived as intimidating, are the easy part with a partner like LegalZoom by your side. They can guide you through the process, making it accessible and manageable.

Embrace the journey of creating something from scratch. Enjoy the process of bringing your vision to life, knowing that every decision and action you take contributes to your growth as an entrepreneur.

Above all, don't let the fear of making mistakes hold you back. Mistakes are inevitable, and, in fact, they're one of the best ways to learn and grow. Embrace them as valuable lessons that propel you forward on your entrepreneurial path.

So, take that leap of faith, trust in your abilities, and remember that with determination, resilience, and the right support, you can turn your entrepreneurial aspirations into reality.