Can a LegalZoom will work for me?

by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: April 25, 2024 · 6 min read
Many people worry that creating a will is a complex and expensive process, but it doesn't have to be. LegalZoom's Last Will makes writing your will affordable and simple.
This guide will discuss who needs a will, whether a LegalZoom will is right for you, and other estate planning info you should know.
A will is a vital part of your financial management and is crucial for providing long-term security for your loved ones.
Creating a will allows you to:
The short answer is every single adult should have a will, no matter how much or how little they own and whether they have a spouse and children or not. Many people think about getting a will when they:
Taking care of your estate is something you can easily do from home any day of the week in a brief amount of time.
Many people think that they don't have enough assets to create a will, but you want to be sure to be able to make decisions yourself about who will get your assets and belongings when you're gone. If you do not create a will, your belongings will be divided among your relatives according to your state's laws. And if you have no living relatives, your entire estate could go to the state.
A will is simple to create. In it, you have to make three basic decisions:
Those decisions are then plugged into a format that is acceptable in your state. Then you typically sign the will in front of witnesses.
A will is a key piece of your estate plan, but there are other documents you should create to have as much protection as possible. In addition to your will, you should have:
An alternative to a last will is a living trust. While a last will and a living trust both lay out how to transfer your assets after you pass away, there are some key differences between them. A last will can be easier to set up, but it often needs to go through the court probate process after you're gone. A fully funded living trust should avoid probate, but transferring your assets into a trust can take time and require additional paperwork. You should talk to an attorney about which one is right for you.
