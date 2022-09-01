Can a LegalZoom will work for me?

Updated on: April 25, 2024 · 6 min read

Do I need anything other than a will?

Many people worry that creating a will is a complex and expensive process, but it doesn't have to be.

This guide will discuss who needs a will, whether a LegalZoom will is right for you, and other estate planning info you should know.

Why you need a will

A will is a vital part of your financial management and is crucial for providing long-term security for your loved ones.

Creating a will allows you to:

Who needs a will?

The short answer is every single adult should have a will, no matter how much or how little they own and whether they have a spouse and children or not. Many people think about getting a will when they:

Get married

Have children

Buy a home

Lose a family member or close friend

Taking care of your estate is something you can easily do from home any day of the week in a brief amount of time.

Many people think that they don't have enough assets to create a will, but you want to be sure to be able to make decisions yourself about who will get your assets and belongings when you're gone. If you do not create a will, your belongings will be divided among your relatives according to your state's laws. And if you have no living relatives, your entire estate could go to the state.

How hard is it to create a will?

A will is simple to create. In it, you have to make three basic decisions:

Choose who to leave assets to and how they will be divided Choose a guardian for your minor child or children (if applicable) Decide on an executor to carry out your wishes

Those decisions are then plugged into a format that is acceptable in your state. Then you typically sign the will in front of witnesses.

Do I need anything other than a will?

A will is a key piece of your estate plan, but there are other documents you should create to have as much protection as possible. In addition to your will, you should have:

A living will: Also called an advance healthcare directive, this document allows you to state what types of medical care you do and do not wish to receive if you are unable to make decisions and to name someone to be your health care proxy or power of attorney and make decisions on your behalf.

Also called an advance healthcare directive, this document allows you to state what types of medical care you do and do not wish to receive if you are unable to make decisions and to name someone to be your health care proxy or power of attorney and make decisions on your behalf. Power of attorney: This document appoints someone to handle your financial affairs if you cannot do so yourself.

An alternative to a last will is a living trust. While a last will and a living trust both lay out how to transfer your assets after you pass away, there are some key differences between them. A last will can be easier to set up, but it often needs to go through the court probate process after you're gone. A fully funded living trust should avoid probate, but transferring your assets into a trust can take time and require additional paperwork. You should talk to an attorney about which one is right for you.

