What is a simple will?

by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 2 min read
A simple will is a legal document that states who will inherit your assets and belongings after you pass away. A will is also sometimes called a last will and testament, and the person creating the will is called the testator.
If you don't create a will, your state laws—called intestacy laws—will determine who inherits your assets.
Making a simple will doesn't have to be complicated, and having one will give you the peace of mind of knowing that your wishes are carried out.
A simple will is made up of a basic set of components. In general, it:
Because a simple will is short and has basic terms, you can consider creating your own. However, be aware that each state has its own specific requirements for what must be contained in a will for it to be valid.
You must check your state laws and follow its requirements. These include:
In general, it's best if a will is typed or printed and witnessed, but some states permit unwitnessed handwritten wills (also called holographic wills). To be valid, a holographic will must meet that state's specific requirements.
This might include a witness who can identify the testator's handwriting. The following states permit handwritten wills:
A simple will covers just the basics and may be sufficient for a young single person or a married couple with no children and few assets. The more complicated your life, the more complex your will needs to be. Wills can also include the following:
A simple will is easy to prepare and gives you control over what happens to your belongings after you die. Everyone should have a will so they can make their wishes known.
