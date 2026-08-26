Connecticut Certificate of Legal Existence: What It Is and How To Get One

How to verify a Connecticut certificate of legal existence

Third parties can verify a certificate online at no charge after logging in. There’s no expiration date for a certificate of legal existence in Connecticut, but certificates are generally considered current for 90 days from the date of issuance. If your certificate is older than 90 days, it’s best to order a fresh one.

How LegalZoom can help

If you’d rather not deal with the paperwork, LegalZoom can handle everything required to get your certificate of legal existence . If you need to resolve bad standing or reinstate your business before you can get your certificate, consider consulting our reinstatement and compliance management service and leaving your ongoing compliance filings to one of our experienced business managers.

Connecticut certificate of legal existence FAQs

Where do I request a certificate of good standing in Connecticut?

You can request a certificate of legal existence, which is what Connecticut calls their version of a certificate of good standing for business entities, through Business.CT.gov or use LegalZoom’s Certificate of Good Standing service to guide you through the process.

What is a certificate of legal existence?

A certificate of legal existence proves that a business is legally registered with its home state and current on all filings required by the agency that handles business registration in that state. Lenders, banks, investors, and out-of-state agencies use it to confirm a business is legally authorized to operate before entering agreements or approving applications.

Is a Connecticut certificate of legal existence the same as a Connecticut certificate of good standing?

That depends. Connecticut uses the term “certificate of legal existence” to refer to a certificate of good standing for business entities. However, licensed attorneys in Connecticut may need a “certificate of good standing” that exists for an entirely different purpose. Do not mix these two up. The one for business entities is issued by the Secretary of State, whereas the one for attorneys is issued by the Hartford Superior Court.

If a lender, investor, or out-of-state agency asks for a certificate of good standing for your Connecticut business, chances are you need a certificate of legal existence.

Can a foreign entity registered in Connecticut get a certificate of legal existence?

Yes. A foreign entity registered with the SOS and currently in active standing can get a certificate of legal existence through business.CT.gov, using the same process as a domestic entity. This is separate from the home-state certificate that the SOS requires when you first register a foreign business in Connecticut .

Does Connecticut require a certificate of legal existence to register as a foreign LLC in another state?

Most states require proof of home-state status when you apply for foreign qualification . Requirements vary by destination state, so confirm what the receiving state specifically requires, including how recently the certificate must have been issued, before you order.

How long is a Connecticut certificate of legal existence valid?

There’s no expiration date for a certificate of legal existence in Connecticut, but certificates are generally considered current for 90 days from the date of issuance. If your certificate has aged past that window, it’s best to order a fresh one.