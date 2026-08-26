Connecticut Certificate of Legal Existence: What It Is and How To Get One

Connecticut issues a certificate of legal existence to prove that businesses are registered and in good standing with the state. Many other states and institutions refer to this as a certificate of good standing, which fulfills the same purpose. You may need this document if a bank, business partner, or an out-of-state agency has asked for proof that your Connecticut LLC or corporation is authorized to operate in the state.
Here's how to order a certificate of legal existence from the Connecticut Secretary of State (SOS), what it costs, how long processing takes, and what to do if your entity's current status disqualifies you.
What a Connecticut certificate of existence proves
A certificate of legal existence is an official document that the state of Connecticut provides to verify your business is:
- Registered with the SOS
- Has met all the filing requirements up to that date
You may need this document to secure a business loan, satisfy a contract or licensing agreement, or register a foreign LLC.
Note: The Hartford Superior Court issues a certificate of good standing specifically for licensed attorneys. That document is only relevant to licensed attorneys and is not related to the certificate of legal existence meant for Connecticut business entities.
This article covers the process of getting a certificate of legal existence. If you're a licensed attorney seeking a certificate for employment or court purposes, contact the Hartford Superior Court or the Statewide Grievance Committee.
Who can get a Connecticut certificate of legal existence
Only Connecticut business entities registered with the Secretary of the State can request a certificate of legal existence. This includes both foreign and domestic LLCs, corporations, statutory trusts, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships.
Businesses that don’t register with the Secretary of the State, such as a sole proprietorship or general partnership, won't be able to request a certificate of legal existence.
How to get a certificate of legal existence in Connecticut
There are two ways to order your certificate of legal existence through the SOS. Connecticut encourages business owners to order a certificate online, but there is also a mail option for those who can’t file online.
How to order a Connecticut certificate of legal existence online
You can request a certificate of legal existence through business.ct.gov, Connecticut’s official state website. Online is the fastest option and the only way to access expedited service. Here’s what to do.
- Confirm your entity's active status. Run a quick Connecticut business search through the Secretary of State. If your status shows anything other than "active" or “current,” resolve the issue before ordering. The SOS won't issue a certificate for an entity that isn't in active standing.
- Navigate to the online filing portal. Either log in or create an account.
- Go to the certificate of legal existence forms and fees page. This page explains various certificate of existence options based on your business structure and the length of your desired certificate.
- Choose your certificate type. Connecticut offers three variants: an express certificate, a short-form certificate, and a long-form certificate. The express certificate is the standard option for most situations. The short-form certificate reflects all name changes your business has filed. The long-form certificate is a more detailed report issued for domestic use only; it can't be expedited. When in doubt, ask the requesting party which form they need.
- Choose standard or expedited processing. Standard service takes 3–5 business days, while expedited service processes in 24 hours.
- Pay the applicable fee. The filing fee depends on your entity type, the form you choose, and your processing speed. See the table below for a cost breakdown.
- Download your certificate. Your certificate will be available to download once the SOS processes your order. Save a copy for your records and deliver another copy to whoever requested it.
How to request a Connecticut certificate of legal existence by mail
The SOS does not want you to file with a paper form, but if you need to, you can. Some paper filings aren't eligible for expedited processing, and the forms make it clear what’s allowed. Here’s what to do.
- Download the paper form from the paper filings page. Type or fill into the form in ink, including your business name, business structure, and certificate type.
- Pay the filing fee by enclosing a check payable to "Secretary of the State" or filling out your credit card information.
- Mail your form. It should be sent to the following address.
Commercial Recording Division
Connecticut Secretary of the State
P.O. Box 150470
Hartford, CT 06115-0470
Once you’ve mailed in your form, all you have to do is wait. Allow for up to five business days after the form reaches the SOS before your processing begins.
What to do if your Connecticut business is not in good standing
If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.
- Start by identifying the underlying problem. Log into your Connecticut business account to check for any outstanding filing fees or outdated records. You can also contact the SOS directly to check the source of your inactive status.
- File any overdue annual reports. The SOS sends a notice to business entities that failed to file an annual report for over a year past the due date. If the report isn’t filed within three months past this notice, the corporation may be administratively dissolved.
- Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. Every Connecticut business entity registered with the SOS must appoint and maintain a registered agent whose information is current with the SOS.
- Wait for the SOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the SOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
- Request the certificate of legal existence once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the SOS will help prevent a rejection. This is especially important as correct filing fees with the SOS are nonrefundable.
Connecticut certificate of legal existence fees
|Business structure
|Certificate of legal existence type
|Standard Fee
|Expedited Fee
|Corporation
|Express
|$50
|$100
|Short form
|$80
|$130
|Long form (domestic only)
|$120
|Not available
|Limited liability company
|Express
|$50
|$100
|Short form
|$50
|$100
|Long form (domestic only)
|$100
|Not available
|Limited partnership
|Certificate of Legal Existence
|$50
|$100
|Limited liability partnership
|Express
|$40
|$90
|Short form
|$80
|$130
|Long form (domestic only)
|$120
|Not available
|Statutory trust
|Express
|$40
|$90
|Short form
|$80
|$130
|Business structure
|Certificate of legal existence type
|Standard Fee
|Expedited Fee
|Corporation
|Express
|$50
|$100
|Short form
|$80
|$130
|Long form (domestic only)
|$120
|Not available
|Limited liability company
|Express
|$50
|$100
|Short form
|$50
|$100
|Long form (domestic only)
|$100
|Not available
|Limited partnership
|Certificate of Legal Existence
|$50
|$100
|Limited liability partnership
|Express
|$40
|$90
|Short form
|$80
|$130
|Long form (domestic only)
|$120
|Not available
|Statutory trust
|Express
|$40
|$90
|Short form
|$80
|$130
How to verify a Connecticut certificate of legal existence
Third parties can verify a certificate online at no charge after logging in. There’s no expiration date for a certificate of legal existence in Connecticut, but certificates are generally considered current for 90 days from the date of issuance. If your certificate is older than 90 days, it’s best to order a fresh one.
How LegalZoom can help
If you’d rather not deal with the paperwork, LegalZoom can handle everything required to get your certificate of legal existence. If you need to resolve bad standing or reinstate your business before you can get your certificate, consider consulting our reinstatement and compliance management service and leaving your ongoing compliance filings to one of our experienced business managers.
Connecticut certificate of legal existence FAQs
Where do I request a certificate of good standing in Connecticut?
You can request a certificate of legal existence, which is what Connecticut calls their version of a certificate of good standing for business entities, through Business.CT.gov or use LegalZoom’s Certificate of Good Standing service to guide you through the process.
What is a certificate of legal existence?
A certificate of legal existence proves that a business is legally registered with its home state and current on all filings required by the agency that handles business registration in that state. Lenders, banks, investors, and out-of-state agencies use it to confirm a business is legally authorized to operate before entering agreements or approving applications.
Is a Connecticut certificate of legal existence the same as a Connecticut certificate of good standing?
That depends. Connecticut uses the term “certificate of legal existence” to refer to a certificate of good standing for business entities. However, licensed attorneys in Connecticut may need a “certificate of good standing” that exists for an entirely different purpose. Do not mix these two up. The one for business entities is issued by the Secretary of State, whereas the one for attorneys is issued by the Hartford Superior Court.
If a lender, investor, or out-of-state agency asks for a certificate of good standing for your Connecticut business, chances are you need a certificate of legal existence.
Can a foreign entity registered in Connecticut get a certificate of legal existence?
Yes. A foreign entity registered with the SOS and currently in active standing can get a certificate of legal existence through business.CT.gov, using the same process as a domestic entity. This is separate from the home-state certificate that the SOS requires when you first register a foreign business in Connecticut.
Does Connecticut require a certificate of legal existence to register as a foreign LLC in another state?
Most states require proof of home-state status when you apply for foreign qualification. Requirements vary by destination state, so confirm what the receiving state specifically requires, including how recently the certificate must have been issued, before you order.
How long is a Connecticut certificate of legal existence valid?
There’s no expiration date for a certificate of legal existence in Connecticut, but certificates are generally considered current for 90 days from the date of issuance. If your certificate has aged past that window, it’s best to order a fresh one.