Creating a patent license agreement

If you're a patent owner who's ready to create a patent license agreement, here's what you need to know before you get started—both about the different types of patent license agreements and how to draft them.
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Updated on: February 1, 2023 · 3 min read
A patent license agreement is a contract between a patent owner (licensor) and a licensee that defines the terms under which the licensee may make, sell, and use a patented invention. The agreement also provides how royalties will be paid to the patent owner.
The three main types of patent license agreements are exclusive, nonexclusive, and sole licenses, which assign different rights to the parties involved:
Keep in mind that these are the broad definitions, though, and the agreement's provisions should be as specific as possible when delineating the rights of both the licensor and the licensee.
While the terms of individual patent license agreements vary, a standard license agreement for a design, utility, or plant patent generally should include at least the following provisions:
If you have a provisional patent—meaning that you have a patent pending, rather than granted to you—it is possible to begin negotiating with licensees, although reduced royalties are likely to be a condition of the contract. In any event, with provisional patents, the inventor should consider licensing the invention as a "trade secret" or at least including a provision in the agreement that also covers trade secrets so that the licensee cannot turn around and use the invention if a patent isn't eventually granted.
Overall, because patent license agreements can be complicated and you want to make sure all the issues are appropriately covered, you may want to consult with an attorney to guide you through this tricky area of intellectual property law.
If you still need to patent your intellectual property and you have a good understanding of how to apply for a provisional patent, or to file your design patent or utility patent, you may choose to work with an online service provider so that you'll be ready to initiate future patent license agreements.
