Foreign Qualification in California: How to Register Your Out-of-State LLC or Corporation

The $800 franchise tax goes to a different agency, with its own deadline. The Franchise Tax Board, not the Secretary of State, collects it. Your first-year payment is due by the 15th day of the 4th month from your Secretary of State filing date. It is an annual obligation that continues until you formally cancel your registration.

Registered agent costs are recurring. If you don't have a physical California address, you'll need a professional registered agent service every year your registration is active.

A foreign LLC should expect at least $890 in mandatory first-year costs ($70 filing fee + $20 Statement of Information + $800 franchise tax), before registered agent fees and home-state costs. Foreign corporations start at $925 ($100 + $25 + $800). Expedited filing pushes the total higher.

California franchise tax and tax obligations for foreign LLCs

Beyond the initial registration fees, foreign LLCs operating in California are subject to specific tax obligations. These primarily revolve around the annual minimum franchise tax and registering with other state tax agencies as required.

The $800 minimum franchise tax

Every LLC doing business or organized in California owes $800 annually. The minimum is not based on revenue or profit; it applies even if your business earns zero in California.

A first-year exemption existed for LLCs that registered between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2024. It is no longer available. Every LLC doing business or organized in California owes the $800 from the first taxable year.

Pay using LLC Tax Voucher (FTB 3522). Simply stopping California operations without formally withdrawing your registration does not stop the $800 from accruing. You must file cancellation paperwork with the Secretary of State to end the obligation.

Other tax registrations for foreign LLCs

If your LLC sells taxable goods or certain services in California, register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) for a seller's permit. This is a separate requirement from your Secretary of State filing.

If your LLC hires California-based employees, register as an employer with the Employment Development Department (EDD) and set up a payroll tax account within 15 days of paying more than $100 in wages in a calendar quarter.

Each registration, FTB, CDTFA, and EDD, is handled by a different agency with its own forms and deadlines. Confirm current requirements directly with each agency before hiring or making taxable sales in California.

Post-registration compliance: what happens after you're approved

Once your foreign qualification is complete, your business must meet ongoing state obligations to remain compliant. These requirements include regular filings, maintaining a registered agent, and formally withdrawing your registration if you cease operations in California.

Statement of Information deadlines

Every registered foreign LLC must file a Statement of Information within 90 days of registering, then every two years during a specific six-month window based on the original registration date. The form is LLC-12; the fee is $20.

Recurring deadlines fall on the last day of your anniversary month. Corporations file annually; LLCs file every two years. Missing this filing triggers a $250 penalty. If the statement remains unfiled after a delinquency notice, the Secretary of State notifies the Franchise Tax Board, which may suspend the LLC. A suspended LLC cannot lawfully function in California.

Foreign corporations face the same $250 penalty for missing their annual Statement of Information (Form SI-550, $25) and the same suspension risk.

Registered agent requirements

California requires every registered foreign entity to maintain a California registered agent with a physical street address at all times. Your agent accepts legal documents, service of process, and official government correspondence on your behalf.

If your registered agent changes, update the Secretary of State promptly. You can serve as your own registered agent only if you have a physical California street address; otherwise, use a registered agent service.

Withdrawing your foreign registration

If your LLC stops doing business in California, formally withdraw rather than just stopping operations. An active registration means the $800 annual franchise tax keeps accruing regardless of California activity.

Foreign LLCs withdraw by filing a Certificate of Cancellation (Form LLC-4/7) with the Secretary of State. No filing fee applies. You must also file all final returns with the Franchise Tax Board and pay the $800 for the tax year of the final return. Without final returns, the LLC remains FTB active and continues to owe the annual tax.

Foreign corporations file a Certificate of Surrender of Right to Transact Intrastate Business. The same principle applies: file final tax returns with the FTB and surrender your registration with the Secretary of State to stop future obligations.

Penalties for not registering a foreign entity in California

You lose the right to sue in California courts. Under California Corporations Code Section 17708.07(a), an unregistered foreign LLC cannot maintain an action or proceeding in a California court. Unregistered entities may defend lawsuits but cannot initiate them or file counterclaims. If a California customer sues you and you have legitimate claims in return, you may be blocked from asserting those counterclaims until you register and pay every accrued fee and penalty. The defect is curable, but it costs time, money, and litigation momentum.

California imposes daily monetary penalties. An out-of-state LLC operating without filing can face a fine of $20 per day, up to a maximum of $10,000. The Franchise Tax Board may also issue separate penalties.

Back taxes and interest accrue from day one. If the FTB determines your LLC was doing business in California in prior years, it can assess back franchise taxes, including the $800 annual minimum, plus interest and penalties for each year you operated without registering. If your company receives an FTB letter stating it has been doing business in California without filing a return, you must file within 60 days or face a potential $2,000 fine.

For foreign corporations, personal liability is on the table. California Corporations Code Section 2259 states that a person who transacts intrastate business on behalf of an unauthorized foreign corporation, knowing it is not authorized, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Individual officers or agents can face personal exposure.

Discovery risk is real. The Secretary of State does not actively audit for unregistered foreign entities, but California employees, local contracts, sales tax filings, and EDD registrations all create a paper trail the FTB can follow.

Retroactive compliance costs significantly more than registering on time: everything you would have paid from the start, plus penalties, interest, and legal costs incurred while you couldn't file or maintain a lawsuit.