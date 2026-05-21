Foreign Qualification in California: How to Register Your Out-of-State LLC or Corporation

If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state but you're now operating in California, foreign qualification may be a legal requirement before you can conduct business there. Skipping this step can cost your business the right to sue in California courts, trigger back taxes and penalties from the Franchise Tax Board, and leave you liable for every year you operated without registering. This guide covers when California law requires registration, what documents and fees you'll need, and what compliance obligations follow.
Foreign qualification in California at a glance
- Foreign qualification is the process an out-of-state LLC or corporation uses to register with the California Secretary of State and legally conduct business in California.
- California uses a "doing business" threshold. If your company has a physical presence, employees, or meets certain revenue, property, or payroll levels in the state, registration is likely required.
- Filing fees for a foreign LLC are $70 for the Application to Register, plus a required initial Statement of Information ($20) and the annual $800 franchise tax.
- Failing to register exposes your business to penalties, back taxes, and loss of the right to bring lawsuits in California courts.
- After registration, foreign LLCs must maintain a California registered agent, file a Statement of Information every two years, and pay the $800 minimum franchise tax annually.
What is foreign qualification in California?
Foreign qualification is the process of registering an out-of-state LLC or corporation with the California Secretary of State to legally conduct business in California. It does not create a new entity. It authorizes your existing company to operate in a second state, resulting in a Certificate of Qualification (for LLCs) or a Certificate of Authority (for corporations).
"Foreign" has nothing to do with international business. In legal terms, a foreign LLC or corporation simply means one formed under the laws of another U.S. state. If your LLC was formed in Delaware and you want to operate in California, California treats your company as a foreign entity regardless of where your members live or where your headquarters sits.
You are notifying California that your existing company plans to do business there and agreeing to comply with California law while you do.
Does your out-of-state business need to register in California?
The California Corporations Code requires a foreign entity to register when it is "transacting intrastate business" in California, meaning it enters into repeated and successive transactions of its business in the state, other than interstate or foreign commerce. Whether your specific activities meet that threshold is a judgment call. The California Secretary of State's office cannot advise you on this. An attorney is your best resource.
What counts as doing business in California
- Maintaining a physical location. A store, office, or warehouse generally requires registration.
- Having California-based employees. Even one remote employee triggers the Franchise Tax Board's "doing business" definition and may support the Secretary of State's intrastate business standard.
- Regularly soliciting or completing sales in California. An entity is "transacting intrastate business" when it regularly completes transactions carried out entirely within the state.
- Meeting the FTB's factor-presence thresholds. Your business is automatically considered doing business in California if any of the following apply.
- California sales exceed the lesser of approximately $757,070 or 25% of total sales
- Real and tangible property in California exceeds the lesser of approximately $75,707 or 25% of total property
- Compensation paid to California employees exceeds the lesser of approximately $75,707 or 25% of total compensation
The FTB adjusts these thresholds annually for inflation.
The FTB's "doing business" standard and the Secretary of State's "transacting intrastate business" standard are not the same. Many businesses must register for state taxes without needing to register as a foreign entity.
What does not count as doing business in California
California law explicitly carves out activities that do not constitute transacting intrastate business.
- Attending a trade show, conference, or industry event
- Maintaining or defending any action, suit, or administrative or arbitration proceeding
- Maintaining a California bank account
- Collecting debts owed by California residents
- Conducting an isolated transaction completed within 180 days that is not part of a course of repeated transactions
- Having a subsidiary that does business in California, or being an owner or manager of another business registered in California
These exclusions are narrow. A pattern of activity, rather than a truly isolated instance, can shift the analysis. When you're unsure, consult an attorney familiar with the California Corporations Code.
A quick self-assessment: do you need to register?
|Business activity
|Registration likely required?
|Signed a California office or retail lease
|Yes
|Hired a full-time California-based remote employee
|Yes
|Uses a California fulfillment warehouse for inventory
|Yes
|Regularly solicits and closes sales inside California
|Yes
|California sales exceed $757,070 (or 25% of total sales)
|Yes — at minimum for FTB tax purposes
|Opened a California business bank account only
|No
|Attended a single California trade show
|No
|Sells goods online to California customers, no in-state presence
|Generally no — but monitor revenue thresholds
|Engaged an independent contractor for one California project
|No
|Collected a debt owed by a California customer
|No
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation registration in California
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Filing form
|Application to Register a Foreign LLC (Form LLC-5)
|Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation
|Filing fee
|$70
|$100
|Filing agency
|California Secretary of State
|California Secretary of State
|Certificate issued
|Certificate of Qualification
|Certificate of Authority
|Statement of Information
|Every 2 years (Form LLC-12, $20)
|Annually (Form SI-550, $25)
Both entity types must designate a California registered agent and pay the $800 annual minimum franchise tax. Limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships carry separate California registration requirements not covered here.
What you need before you file
- Completed Form LLC-5 (Application to Register a Foreign Limited Liability Company). Asks for your LLC's legal name, state of formation, principal office address, date of organization, and registered agent's California street address.
- Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. Confirms your LLC is currently in good standing where it was formed. Must be dated within six months of your California filing. Most states issue these online within one to three business days for a small fee.
- A confirmed available California business name. Search the California Secretary of State's business name database before filing. If your name is taken, you'll need to register under a fictitious business name (DBA) for California operations.
- Your California registered agent's name and address. Must appear directly on Form LLC-5. Confirm it before you fill out the form.
For foreign corporations. File the Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation rather than Form LLC-5. The same Certificate of Good Standing requirement applies, and you'll need a registered agent designated before you file.
What is a Certificate of Good Standing, and why does California require one?
A Certificate of Good Standing is an official document your home state's filing authority issues to confirm your LLC or corporation is active, has paid required fees, and is authorized to conduct business. California requires it to verify that the entity you're registering is legitimate and compliant before extending it operating privileges.
If your LLC is not in good standing due to unpaid fees or missed annual reports, resolve those issues before filing in California. Most states charge $10–$50 and process in one to three business days. Order it early enough that it won't be older than six months by the time you submit.
How to register a foreign LLC in California: Step by step
The process of registering your foreign LLC in California involves multiple steps, including preparing documents, filing with the Secretary of State, and registering with the Franchise Tax Board.
- Confirm your LLC name is available in California. If another entity holds your name, file under a DBA or amend your LLC's name in your home state first.
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. Must be dated within six months of your California filing.
- Designate a California registered agent. Must maintain a physical California street address (no P.O. boxes) and be available during business hours. Confirm the agent's name and address before completing the application.
- Complete Form LLC-5. Asks for your LLC's legal name, state of formation, principal office address, date of formation, and registered agent's California address. Download it from the California Secretary of State's website.
- File with the California Secretary of State. Submit Form LLC-5, your Certificate of Good Standing, and the $70 filing fee through the bizfile portal or by mail to the Sacramento office.
- File your initial Statement of Information (Form LLC-12). Due within 90 days of registration approval. The fee is $20. Missing this deadline triggers a $250 penalty.
- Register with the California Franchise Tax Board. The $800 minimum franchise tax applies for the first taxable year your LLC is registered and doing business in California.
How to register a foreign corporation in California
Foreign corporations file the Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation ($100 fee) instead of Form LLC-5. Designate a California registered agent before submitting. After the Secretary of State issues a Certificate of Authority, the corporation must file a Statement of Information (Form SI-550, $25) within 90 days and annually thereafter.
Filing online vs. by mail
Online filing through the bizfile portal typically processes in three to five business days. Mail submissions can take several weeks. Expedited processing is available: same-day for $750 and 24-hour for $500. Verify current fees on the California Secretary of State's website before filing.
California foreign qualification fees: what you'll actually pay
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Application to register
|$70
|$100
|Initial Statement of Information
|$20
|$25
|Annual Franchise Tax (first year)
|$800 minimum
|$800 minimum
|Registered agent service (if using a provider)
|~$100–$300/year
|~$100–$300/year
|Certificate of Good Standing (home state fee)
|Varies by state
|Varies by state
|Expedited processing, 24-hour (optional)
|$500
|$500
|Expedited processing, same-day (optional)
|$750
|$750
The $800 franchise tax goes to a different agency, with its own deadline. The Franchise Tax Board, not the Secretary of State, collects it. Your first-year payment is due by the 15th day of the 4th month from your Secretary of State filing date. It is an annual obligation that continues until you formally cancel your registration.
Registered agent costs are recurring. If you don't have a physical California address, you'll need a professional registered agent service every year your registration is active.
A foreign LLC should expect at least $890 in mandatory first-year costs ($70 filing fee + $20 Statement of Information + $800 franchise tax), before registered agent fees and home-state costs. Foreign corporations start at $925 ($100 + $25 + $800). Expedited filing pushes the total higher.
California franchise tax and tax obligations for foreign LLCs
Beyond the initial registration fees, foreign LLCs operating in California are subject to specific tax obligations. These primarily revolve around the annual minimum franchise tax and registering with other state tax agencies as required.
The $800 minimum franchise tax
Every LLC doing business or organized in California owes $800 annually. The minimum is not based on revenue or profit; it applies even if your business earns zero in California.
A first-year exemption existed for LLCs that registered between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2024. It is no longer available. Every LLC doing business or organized in California owes the $800 from the first taxable year.
Pay using LLC Tax Voucher (FTB 3522). Simply stopping California operations without formally withdrawing your registration does not stop the $800 from accruing. You must file cancellation paperwork with the Secretary of State to end the obligation.
Other tax registrations for foreign LLCs
If your LLC sells taxable goods or certain services in California, register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) for a seller's permit. This is a separate requirement from your Secretary of State filing.
If your LLC hires California-based employees, register as an employer with the Employment Development Department (EDD) and set up a payroll tax account within 15 days of paying more than $100 in wages in a calendar quarter.
Each registration, FTB, CDTFA, and EDD, is handled by a different agency with its own forms and deadlines. Confirm current requirements directly with each agency before hiring or making taxable sales in California.
Post-registration compliance: what happens after you're approved
Once your foreign qualification is complete, your business must meet ongoing state obligations to remain compliant. These requirements include regular filings, maintaining a registered agent, and formally withdrawing your registration if you cease operations in California.
Statement of Information deadlines
Every registered foreign LLC must file a Statement of Information within 90 days of registering, then every two years during a specific six-month window based on the original registration date. The form is LLC-12; the fee is $20.
Recurring deadlines fall on the last day of your anniversary month. Corporations file annually; LLCs file every two years. Missing this filing triggers a $250 penalty. If the statement remains unfiled after a delinquency notice, the Secretary of State notifies the Franchise Tax Board, which may suspend the LLC. A suspended LLC cannot lawfully function in California.
Foreign corporations face the same $250 penalty for missing their annual Statement of Information (Form SI-550, $25) and the same suspension risk.
Registered agent requirements
California requires every registered foreign entity to maintain a California registered agent with a physical street address at all times. Your agent accepts legal documents, service of process, and official government correspondence on your behalf.
If your registered agent changes, update the Secretary of State promptly. You can serve as your own registered agent only if you have a physical California street address; otherwise, use a registered agent service.
Withdrawing your foreign registration
If your LLC stops doing business in California, formally withdraw rather than just stopping operations. An active registration means the $800 annual franchise tax keeps accruing regardless of California activity.
Foreign LLCs withdraw by filing a Certificate of Cancellation (Form LLC-4/7) with the Secretary of State. No filing fee applies. You must also file all final returns with the Franchise Tax Board and pay the $800 for the tax year of the final return. Without final returns, the LLC remains FTB active and continues to owe the annual tax.
Foreign corporations file a Certificate of Surrender of Right to Transact Intrastate Business. The same principle applies: file final tax returns with the FTB and surrender your registration with the Secretary of State to stop future obligations.
Penalties for not registering a foreign entity in California
You lose the right to sue in California courts. Under California Corporations Code Section 17708.07(a), an unregistered foreign LLC cannot maintain an action or proceeding in a California court. Unregistered entities may defend lawsuits but cannot initiate them or file counterclaims. If a California customer sues you and you have legitimate claims in return, you may be blocked from asserting those counterclaims until you register and pay every accrued fee and penalty. The defect is curable, but it costs time, money, and litigation momentum.
California imposes daily monetary penalties. An out-of-state LLC operating without filing can face a fine of $20 per day, up to a maximum of $10,000. The Franchise Tax Board may also issue separate penalties.
Back taxes and interest accrue from day one. If the FTB determines your LLC was doing business in California in prior years, it can assess back franchise taxes, including the $800 annual minimum, plus interest and penalties for each year you operated without registering. If your company receives an FTB letter stating it has been doing business in California without filing a return, you must file within 60 days or face a potential $2,000 fine.
For foreign corporations, personal liability is on the table. California Corporations Code Section 2259 states that a person who transacts intrastate business on behalf of an unauthorized foreign corporation, knowing it is not authorized, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Individual officers or agents can face personal exposure.
Discovery risk is real. The Secretary of State does not actively audit for unregistered foreign entities, but California employees, local contracts, sales tax filings, and EDD registrations all create a paper trail the FTB can follow.
Retroactive compliance costs significantly more than registering on time: everything you would have paid from the start, plus penalties, interest, and legal costs incurred while you couldn't file or maintain a lawsuit.
FAQs about foreign qualification in California
What is a foreign qualification certificate?
A foreign qualification certificate is the document a state issues confirming an out-of-state LLC or corporation is approved to conduct business there. In California, foreign LLCs receive a Certificate of Qualification; foreign corporations receive a Certificate of Authority.
Does a foreign LLC have to register in California?
Yes, if it is transacting intrastate business, generally meaning a physical location, California-based employees, or regularly completing sales within the state. The Secretary of State cannot make this determination for you. If your situation is unclear, consult an attorney.
How much does it cost to register as a foreign entity in California?
A foreign LLC's mandatory first-year costs total at least $890: $70 (Form LLC-5) + $20 (Statement of Information) + $800 (franchise tax). Foreign corporations start at $925 ($100 + $25 + $800). Add registered agent fees ($100–$300/year) and your home state's Certificate of Good Standing fee. Expedited processing adds $500–$750.
How do I avoid the $800 LLC tax in California?
There is no general exemption. The $800 minimum applies every year your LLC is registered or doing business in California, regardless of revenue or profit. The only way to avoid it is to not be registered or doing business in California. The temporary first-year exemption for LLCs that registered between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2024 is no longer available.
What is the difference between a foreign LLC and a domestic California LLC?
A domestic California LLC was formed in California. A foreign LLC was formed in another state and is registering to operate in California. If your business already exists in another state, foreign qualification is the correct path, not forming a new California LLC.
What is the difference between foreign LLC registration and foreign corporation registration in California?
The core process is the same, but forms, fees, and compliance schedules differ. Foreign LLCs file Form LLC-5 ($70), receive a Certificate of Qualification, and file a Statement of Information every two years ($20). Foreign corporations file the Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation ($100), receive a Certificate of Authority, and file a Statement of Information annually ($25).
Can I use my out-of-state LLC name in California?
Yes, unless the name is already held by another California entity. If it is, register under a fictitious business name (DBA) for California operations or amend your LLC's name in your home state before filing. Check availability on the California Secretary of State's business search portal before submitting.
How long does foreign qualification take in California?
Online filings through the bizfile portal typically process in three to five business days. Mail submissions can take several weeks. Expedited options: 24-hour processing costs $500; same-day costs $750.
Do I need a registered agent before I file?
Yes. Your agent's name and California street address must appear on Form LLC-5. You can serve as your own registered agent only if you have a physical California street address; otherwise, use a registered agent service.
Can I file a foreign LLC registration in California online?
Yes, through the California Secretary of State's bizfile portal. Online filing processes in three to five business days versus several weeks by mail. The $70 filing fee applies regardless of submission method.