How long does a divorce take? Timeline and advice

Divorces can take anywhere from a few months to a year or more, but this depends on various factors, including whether you're filing a no-fault or fault-based divorce, and if your divorce is contested or uncontested.
Find out more about divorce, marriage & domestic partnership
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom, advising and providing leadership to internal teams on the d...
Updated on: July 11, 2024 · 9 min read
Divorce is a period of change and uncertainty. Whether you’re ready for a divorce or just exploring your options, you’re probably looking for some clarity on the road ahead and a timeline for this major life change.
So, how long does a divorce take? While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, divorces generally take a few months to a year to be finalized in the US. The final timeline is influenced by various factors, including whether your state has a “cooling off” period, the parties’ ability to reach mutual agreements, and the involvement of children.
In this article, we’ll look at the variables that can impact how long it might take for your divorce to go through. We’ll also highlight the benefits of working with an experienced attorney who can help you manage your expectations and keep matters moving forward while protecting your interests.
There are multiple factors that impact the divorce timeline. Each divorce has unique circumstances and complexities that inform the process.
The divorce timeline varies based on how easily you and your spouse agree to terms, how much time is spent in mediation and negotiations, and whether a trial is involved. Contested divorces may involve drawn-out negotiations as the parties try to compromise. In an uncontested divorce, the parties mutually agree to the terms and don’t typically require mediation.
Each state has its own divorce laws, and there are many that slow down the divorce process.
If your case involves a lot of property or contains difficult child custody or child support issues, your divorce will take longer than other cases.
Here’s an example: suppose an asset is disputed, such as a retirement account or real estate property. A financial expert might be called in for appraisal, adding time to your case.
Also, if domestic violence is relevant to your divorce case, it will extend the timeframe as there may be additional hearings to understand the scenario and extent of the abuse.
The busier the court, the longer the divorce process could drag on, as your case has to get in line before a judge can take a look.
Some courts can settle matters within 30 days; in others, the first court date you may get is a good six months out. If your family or matrimonial court system has a backlog of cases, your divorce will take longer. Also, if your county has a large population, it’s likely the court has a long list of cases ahead of yours. A backlog adds additional time to your divorce.
A well-drafted and enforceable postnuptial or prenuptial agreement can reduce contention about splitting assets and lead to quicker settlements. Prenuptial agreements also require full financial disclosure, which again can reduce the time spent hunting down records and information.
One of the first steps is serving (a.k.a “giving”) your spouse the divorce papers. If your spouse avoids getting served with divorce papers, your divorce will take longer. Sometimes, spouses play games and make themselves difficult to locate when it comes to getting served with papers. If this happens, an attorney can help you hire a professional process server or involve law enforcement.
Certain states and counties have special rules that can also affect the length of the divorce proceedings. For example, in Arizona and Florida, parents must take a special parenting class for a divorce involving children. In other states, like Indiana, the case will only be added to the court docket after the couple has undergone mediation.
There are different types of divorces, and each type can impact how long the process takes. Divorces can fall into several categories: uncontested vs. contested divorce, at-fault vs. no-fault divorce, and litigated vs. collaborative divorce.
Uncontested divorces are ones where both parties agree to all the issues involved in the divorce petition. There’s no involvement of the courts to resolve issues, resulting in a faster and possibly less costly divorce settlement. The judge merely needs to look at your papers, make sure they're in order, and then grant the divorce. An uncontested divorce can be wrapped up as quickly as six weeks to three months.
A contested divorce occurs when one or both partners are unable to reach agreement on such issues such as spousal support or the division of assets. Contested divorces require a trial, which will certainly extend the timeline. In Illinois, the average time for a contested divorce is between six months to a year. In North Carolina, they take upwards of a year.
In a collaborative divorce, both parties hire attorneys to mediate and work out a fair settlement outside the courts. You and your spouse agree to share information and try to find a compromise on high-conflict issues to avoid the costs of litigation. Collaborative divorces take longer than uncontested divorces but are faster than contested divorces. You can confidently expect to wrap up matters within a year.
In an at-fault divorce, one spouse blames the other for the dissolution of their marriage. The divorce petition must include a reason, which could be adultery, substance use, extreme cruelty, neglect, or felony. The filing partner must also prove grounds for divorce at a hearing or trial, which adds to the case's complexity. Fault-based divorces take an average time of at least a year to finalize.
A no-fault divorce is where no one takes the blame for breaking up the marriage. Both parties simply say, “The marriage has broken because of differences between the two, and there is no making amends.” No-fault divorces tend to go a little quicker, especially if they are uncontested.
Navigating through a divorce is tough, no matter who you are. Here’s a breakdown of all the steps involved in divorce proceedings.
No one likes playing the waiting game, especially if you seek a quick divorce. Thankfully, there are several ways to speed things up—the best one being to work with an experienced lawyer. A LegalZoom-vetted attorney can help prevent delays in your divorce journey by ensuring all your paperwork is in order, while also reducing financial and emotional stress.
A divorce that is no-fault and uncontested will be the fastest way to get divorced because you're in complete agreement with your spouse about everything.
A judge can take several weeks to several months to sign a divorce decree after the final hearing. The exact time depends on the judge’s caseload and the legal requirements of the state where the divorce is being requested.
There are no requirements during the waiting period, and hearings are not scheduled during this time. A couple can use this time frame to revisit their relationship and see if they can make amends, start informal negotiations, or start adjusting to their lives apart.
You may also like
9 divorce FAQs, answers to frequently asked questions about alimony, child custody, and child support
Answers to common divorce questions about the division of property, alimony, child custody, child support, and more.
June 20, 2024 · 6min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
10 questions to ask a divorce attorney
The divorce process is not always simple. Different states have different requirements. To get through unscathed, it’s best to ask your divorce lawyer as many questions upfront as possible. Here are 10 questions to ask a divorce attorney.
July 11, 2024 · 9min read