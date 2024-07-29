How Long Do You Have to Transfer Property After Death?

Updated on: July 29, 2024 · 7 min read

There is no universal time limit dictating how long it takes to transfer real estate after someone dies. The transfer could be fast, or it might take years to complete, depending on the circumstances we’ll discuss below.

Probate and how it affects property transfer

Transfers of property typically can’t take place until an estate has gone through the probate process. The probate process can take anywhere from a few months to a year or more.

Probate is a legal process through which the validity of a will is determined, claims against the estate are resolved, and the decedent’s estate assets are appraised and distributed to beneficiaries and heirs.

The probate court will appoint an executor or administrator to handle the decedent’s estate. An executor usually must use the estate’s assets to pay off any of the estate’s debts before distributing the remaining assets to the beneficiaries.

State timelines for transferring property after death

Timelines for transferring property after the owner’s death vary by state and can range from a few months to over a year.

For example, the average duration of probate in South Carolina is six to eight months, while the process typically takes nine to 18 months (or longer) in California. In Maryland and Alaska, the probate process generally lasts anywhere from six months to a year or more.

Factors that determine how long it takes to transfer property

Several factors can contribute to the duration of property transfer after death, including estate complexity and conflicts among beneficiaries.

Estate complexity

The amount and types of assets an estate contains can affect how long the probate process takes.

Laws regarding estate size and the probate procedures available vary by state. Some states offer expedited probate procedures for less complicated estates or allow smaller estates to skip the probate process entirely.

For example, in Alabama, individuals legally entitled to an estate may be able to bypass a lengthy probate process as long as the following requirements are met:

The estate’s value is less than $36,030

The decedent was an Alabama resident when they died

There are no petitions for the appointment of a personal representative

30 days have passed since the notice of the filing of the petition was published

The decedent’s funeral expenses have been paid or there is a plan in place to pay them

The decedent died intestate, and the judge determined the awards due to their surviving spouse and children

The decedent’s will has been filed

Claims against the decedent’s estate have been paid or there is a plan in place to pay them

Court caseloads

If the probate court is overloaded with cases, it may take weeks or even months to schedule necessary court dates.

Presence of a will

If the property owner dies without a valid will, the probate court may require extra time to determine who property ownership should be transferred to.

State intestate succession laws identify who has a right to inherit property if the owner dies without a will.

For example, in Ohio, the decedent’s surviving spouse has the first right to the property. If there is no surviving spouse, then the property goes to the decedent’s children. If there are no surviving children, the property goes to the decedent’s grandchildren.

Disputes among beneficiaries

Disputes among beneficiaries can prolong the probate process. Beneficiaries may disagree about how assets should be distributed or whether the most recent will is valid.

The following situations can delay probate:

The will is unclear

There are multiple wills

The will leaves out certain family members

An interested party believes the will was forged or made under duress

Taxes

The executor or administrator must use the estate’s assets to pay any applicable taxes before they can distribute the remaining assets to the beneficiaries. The estate may owe property taxes, federal and state estate taxes, income taxes, and gift taxes.

Why you should arrange estate plans early

You can simplify the transfer of property by creating an estate plan that establishes who you will leave your property to and how assets will be distributed.

Benefits of creating a will

A will is a legal document that explains who your beneficiaries are and how your assets should be distributed after your death. The typical process for creating a will involves writing down your final wishes and listing your assets and beneficiaries. You should then sign the will in the presence of witnesses and have the will notarized. To ensure your will is valid, it’s best to work with an estate planning service or attorney.

Benefits of creating a trust

A trust is a legal setup that enables a third party to hold and distribute your assets. Trusts are often used to avoid probate or minimize taxes. When you create a trust, you will transfer your assets into a trust account and assign a trustee to administer the account to your beneficiaries.

Other estate planning options to consider

Keep in mind that some options may be available to help your beneficiaries avoid the probate process. For instance, in community property states, if a spouse dies, sole ownership of estate property can automatically be passed to the surviving spouse.

Another option is naming your beneficiary on a transfer on death (TOD) deed. Transfer on death deeds allow you to retain control of your property until you die, when ownership automatically passes to the beneficiary without having to go through probate.

The value of will and trust assessment

Once you have created your estate plan, it’s a good idea to get it assessed. A will or trust assessment can help ensure you have chosen the most effective strategies to provide for your loved ones.

A lawyer who specializes in estate planning can help you establish a strong estate plan that streamlines the property transfer process, reducing stress and improving outcomes for you and your beneficiaries.

FAQs

How can I prevent foreclosure on inherited property?

The methods available to prevent foreclosure on inherited property depend on the lender, applicable laws, and your individual circumstances. For instance, if you are a co-borrower and you inherit the house, the mortgage will likely automatically be transferred to you. In other situations, you will need to provide the lender with proof of death and inheritance and talk to them about your options.

You may be able to arrange to have the estate make payments while the property is still in probate. If the estate has enough money to cover the cost of past-due payments and the executor decides it is in the best interest of the estate to do so, the executor may be able to pay off delinquent payments all at once.

Once you inherit the property, you may be able to prevent foreclosure by requesting the balance of the mortgage from the mortgage company and making monthly mortgage payments.

If the mortgage is already in default, you can try to apply for a loan modification, which can change the terms of the existing loan so that missed payments are added to the amount owed.

Another option is applying for a new loan once you inherit the property. However, if the property is worth less than the mortgage, your best bet is likely to sell the property. You can ask for the foreclosure case to be paused and try a short sale or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure.

A deed-in-lieu of foreclosure is when you turn the property over to the mortgage servicer. With a short sale, it’s up to you to find someone to buy the property, and you have to get the mortgage servicer to approve the sale and forgive the difference between the sale amount and the mortgage balance.

The best option for preventing foreclosure on an inherited property depends on your unique situation. Consult with a lawyer to find a solution that aligns with your financial circumstances.

How do I handle property after the owner dies?

Unless the property is exempt from the probate process, your first step will be to ask the court to appoint an executor or administrator to handle the decedent's estate.

If you are named executor or administrator, you will be responsible for inventorying and assessing the decedent’s property, paying any bills or taxes, and identifying and administering the remaining assets to the heirs or beneficiaries.

Can a house stay in a deceased person's name?

A house can stay in a decedent’s name until the probate process has been completed and ownership of the property has been transferred.

As soon as the probate court has determined the new owner, they must file a new deed for the house in their name. To file a new deed, the new owner usually needs to bring a copy of the death certificate and a document from the court proving ownership to the county recorder’s office.

What happens to a house when the owner dies, and there are no heirs?

If an owner dies and has no will, intestate laws typically transfer ownership to the decedent’s closest family members, such as surviving spouses or children. If the decedent has no will and no family, then it’s up to the court to decide what to do with the house.