How Much Does an LLC Cost in Ohio?

Considering starting an Ohio LLC? There are a number of required and optional costs to consider.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Updated on: September 26, 2024 · 8 min read
One of the early hurdles for aspiring entrepreneurs is figuring out how to set up their business and how much it will cost. Luckily, the steps to start up an LLC in Ohio are pretty simple and affordable for most businesses. Some of the costs of starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Ohio are mandatory, while other fees are optional (although they could make your life much easier).
In Ohio, the LLC formation filing fee is $99.
LLCs file Form 533a, which is available on the Ohio Secretary of State's website and can be submitted online or mailed. The filing usually takes three to seven business days to be processed. Expedited filing is available if you’re in a rush:
Pre-clearance filing is available for an additional $50. This allows you to have the filing reviewed to get advice on if it is acceptable or not.
If you're ready to launch your Ohio LLC, you will need to initiate a process for creating and maintaining the LLC. This includes reserving a name, filing articles of organization with the Secretary of State, and obtaining any necessary permits and licenses.
Forming an Ohio LLC requires filing articles of organization with the Secretary of State. This is the standard LLC formation document submitted with your filing fee when applying to start your LLC. There is no additional cost for filing your articles of organization, it’s simply part of the standard LLC filing fee.
Your articles of organization must include the name of your Ohio LLC. You may also add the LLC’s effective date, time, and purpose. You can fill out your articles of organization online prior to submitting it to the Ohio Secretary of State.
Ohio requires that every LLC designate a registered agent to accept legal service and notices from the state on behalf of the LLC. In Ohio, a registered agent is referred to as a statutory agent.
You can choose anyone you want for your statutory agent (including a member or manager of your Ohio LLC) but it must be a person or a company physically located in Ohio. You will need to indicate the name and address of your statutory agent in your articles of organization.
Statutory agents are free in Ohio, since they are required for LLC formation. However, many businesses choose to hire a professional statutory agent—a company that specializes in these services and which has a dedicated staff—so that they don't need to worry about availability or missing any notices. This can cost a few hundred dollars per year, depending on the company you select.
In Ohio, a seller’s permit is known as a vendor’s license or seller’s use tax account. The cost of a vendor’s license in Ohio is $25. This is required for all businesses that make sales in Ohio.
To apply for a vendor’s license, you’ll register your business with the Ohio Department of Taxation. You can also apply through your local county auditor. You will need a vendor’s permit for each county in which you plan to do business.
Online applications are accepted immediately while mail-in or in-person applications can take up to six weeks to be processed.
There is no statewide Ohio business license required by Ohio law.
Some businesses will need to apply for local or county-specific licenses. These county licenses will cost a few hundred dollars and you’ll need one for each county in which you operate your business—for example, a mobile food truck may need more business licenses than a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Depending on your business, you might also need to apply for professional licenses. These are generally regulated by a professional board and not the state. Engineers, accountants, hairdressers, nail salons, real estate agents, and physical trainers all need professional licenses.
Lastly, you might also need a federal or state license for certain regulated industries. This could include a license for selling alcohol, tobacco, or firearms, or for engaging in agriculture, drug manufacturing, or radio broadcasting.
LegalZoom can help you figure out which specific licenses your business might need.
There is no annual fee for operating or renewing an Ohio LLC.
However, if you’re using a DBA or fictitious name, you will be required to renew your name every five years by filing Form 523A with the Ohio Secretary of State and paying a $25 fee.
You must file the renewal application during the last six months of the five-year period. Processing typically takes three to seven business days. Expedited filing is available if you’re in a rush:
If you have one or more employees, you are required to obtain workers’ compensation insurance under Ohio law. If you don’t, your business could be shut down or fined.
You can obtain workers’ compensation insurance through the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The cost of the required insurance will depend upon how many employees you have, your industry, the risk faced by employees, and your claim history. The cost of workers’ compensation insurance is typically about 75 cents per $100 in payroll. This is the only required business insurance in Ohio.
Though workers’ compensation insurance is the only required insurance, you may also want to consider general liability insurance for your business. This can help protect you from lawsuits, workplace accidents, and property damage. The cost of liability insurance depends on your industry, the amount of risk, and the level of protection you want.
In 2010, Ohio phased out the majority of franchise tax requirements. Unless your business is a financial institution or a securities company, you do not need to pay franchise tax in Ohio. However, even if you are not required to pay franchise taxes, you may need to pay the Commercial Activity Tax (CAT) as part of your Ohio LLC taxes.
Ohio businesses that take in taxable gross receipts of more than $150,000 must pay the annual minimum CAT to the Ohio Department of Taxation, which ranges from about $200 to $2,000 depending on the amount of the gross receipts. Businesses with more than $1 million in taxable gross receipts must pay quarterly in addition to the minimum.
Taxable gross receipts include revenue from sales of inventory, manufacturing of items, and providing services. To pay this tax, your LLC must first register with the Ohio Department of Taxation.
In addition to the above fees, you may also face a few additional fees when getting your Ohio LLC started:
At the very least, the Ohio LLC cost is $99 for the initial filing fee.
Any additional costs will depend upon your industry, whether or not you need business licenses and insurance, and if you choose to hire an agency to be your statutory agent.
After five years of being in business, you will then need to pay a $25 renewal fee to keep your Ohio LLC active.
No, the cost of registering a foreign limited liability company is the same. It costs $99. A foreign LLC is an LLC that was initially registered in another state.
Yes—the Ohio Chamber of Commerce offers a list of grants available to small businesses in Ohio.
The cheapest way to start an Ohio LLC is to file your LLC application yourself. The required cost is $99. Depending on your industry, you may also need business permits or licenses and business insurance.
You may also like
How to Conduct an Ohio Business Search
When starting a new business, an often-overlooked step is a state-based business search. Here's how to do it and why it's crucial for your business' success.
September 17, 2024 · 4min read
Here is a guide to form your Ohio LLC.
August 4, 2024 · 5min read
How to Conduct an Ohio Business Search
When starting a new business, an often-overlooked step is a state-based business search. Here's how to do it and why it's crucial for your business' success.
September 17, 2024 · 4min read