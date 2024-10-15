How to Address an Envelope

A properly-addressed envelope includes a recipient address, a return address, and postage. Learn more in this guide.
LZ Virtual Mail solutions
Excellent
by Kimberly Gladden-Eversley
Kimberly Gladden-Eversley is a journalist and writer who covers personal finance, mortgages, and insurance. She is a ...
Updated on: October 15, 2024 · 9 min read
If the thought of sending mail to the wrong destination makes you panic, you are not alone. When the holidays are approaching, or you have a deadline to send a confidential document, ensuring that your mail gets into the right hands is critical. This is why it is important to know how to properly address an envelope for accurate and prompt delivery.
Considering the decreased popularity of the traditional mailing system, which has been widely replaced by digital mail, it is likely that you may be unfamiliar with how to address envelopes. Here are three steps to simplify the process so you can put the stamp on your mail with confidence.
The first thing you may want to do is add the sender’s address to the top left corner of the envelope. In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service network reported over 73 million misrouted first-class letters. In case of delivery issues such as a wrong address, you want to make sure there is a way that you can retrieve your mail. Here is how to format your return address:
One of the most important steps of the mailing process is the recipient’s name and address. If you’ve spent money on expensive wedding invitations or hours preparing your annual family Christmas cards, then getting your mail to the correct recipient matters. Similar to the structure used to write your return address, you will place the recipient’s mailing address in the center of the envelope while utilizing the remaining space available as a placement guide.
There are two ways to properly format the recipient address:
Informal: This structure is typically used to send mail to people you personally know, such as family and friends.
Formal: This option works best for business transactions or recipients you know professionally. This can include businesses, organizations, doctors, teachers, and colleagues.
Before sending off or receiving packaged mail from some of our beloved online department stores, in most cases, we must pay for shipment. In this instance, your postage stamp will serve as your form of payment. To select the proper postage, there are several factors you must consider, such as the envelope’s weight, size, destination, and your desired date of delivery.
Starting costs for postage stamps will start from $0.73. However, prices may differ if purchased at the post office or printed online. You will then place the stamp on the upper right-hand corner of your envelope, and depending on the weight of the envelope, more than one stamp may be required to cover shipment costs so check in with your local post office for guidance. Ultimately, your stamps are your form of cash in the traditional mailing system. Now you’re ready to mail!
When it comes to the mailing system, “one size does not fit all,” in other words, there are unique circumstances that will require a slightly different approach. For example, you may have family members who live in an apartment building, outside of the country or recently moved to a military base. To maintain communication via snail mail, there are ways to properly address the envelope.
Sending mail to a recipient who lives in an apartment building will require the apartment number. This is extremely important for deliveries, considering the multitude of apartments that can be in a single building. To ensure that your mail gets delivered to the right address, you must add the apartment number next to the street address as follows:
Rachel Scott
333 Green St. Apt. 3A
Winchester, CA 11111
USA
Although typing and printing an address label is possible, written form is the most common way to address an envelope. So make sure your writing is legible to avoid confusion between apartment letters and numbers such as “Apt 1B,” which is often confused with “Apt 18.”
A P.O. box is a mailbox that is securely located within the post office for business or personal use. Similar to sending mail to a traditional address, the P.O. box number will serve as the “street address” as follows:
Rachel Scott
P.O. Box 333
Winchester, CA 11111
USA
If you have friends or family members who are currently serving our country, sometimes traditional mail will be your best form of communication with your loved ones in uniform. However, it’s important to note that the military installation where the active duty member is stationed will determine how you will address your envelope. Here are some abbreviations you should know that may be included in the address, such as:
If your service member is stationed overseas, you must also include the following:
If your service member is stationed overseas, it is important to verify the exact abbreviations that correlate with their mailing address. You may also have to include their rate, rank, unit, and command, which may look like the following:
BMC John Smith
USS PREBLE DDG-10
Unit 888777 Box 1010
FPO, AP 11111
USA
If you plan on sending mail to a military spouse and members of the active duty family who are stationed overseas, you will send all mail to the postal service center (PSC) located on the military base using this format:
Olivia Smith
PSC 101 Box 10101010
FPO, AP 11111
USA
To send international mail, you must include the country name on the last line. Additionally, depending on the country, you may be required to write the ZIP code before the city and will have to include the following:
Here’s an example:
James William
777 Main Road
11111 St John
France
There are formal ways to address an envelope when sending mail to a business or office address. Considering that a business address is typically shared between colleagues, it is important to use acronyms such as, “Attn.,” which stands for attention, or “c/o,” which stands for “care of,” to direct mail to the correct person.
Attn: Kenneth Edward
Welcome Home Realty
0812 Palm Way Suite 10
San Diego, CA 11111
USA
As you prepare to send off your postcard, it’s important to note that you will not need to add your return address. However, you still need to add the recipient’s address to ensure that your postcard gets to the right place. Postcards have two sides, with one side usually adorned with artwork or a photograph. The other side is typically divided vertically, with space provided on the left for a message to the recipient and on the right for the recipient’s address.
Just as you would format the recipient’s address on an envelope, you will do the same on your postcard. In some cases, you may add the city, state, country, and date to the upper right-hand side. After completion, you can add your stamp in the space provided on the upper right side to cover the cost of sending your postcard.
Here are additional tips for sending letters, such as:
It is highly recommended to replace your envelope if a mistake is made to avoid confusion. However, depending on the extent of your mistake, you can use your judgment to determine if the envelope can be saved. If so, you may be able to correct minor errors using a printed label or a separate piece of paper that is neatly cut to cover the mistake with the rewritten information.
In some cases, you may be able to use correction products like Wite-Out to cover the mistake as long as the information is legible.
Before sending mail to a couple, you should confirm their relationship status and if they share the last name, which will determine how to address the envelope. If the last name is shared, there are a few ways that you can address the couple on your envelope, such as:
If the couple does not share a last name, you can address them by their individual names, such as “Mr. Michael Smith & Mrs. Kimberly Jackson.”
There are multiple ways you can address a family on an envelope; however, family size may determine how you choose to format the family name. For instance, when sending mail to a family, you may want to write the full name of each family member. Although this may add a personalized touch, larger families may need more space on the envelope. Here are a couple of options you can consider:
There are three ways to mail your envelope. Depending on your mailbox, you can place your envelope directly into your assigned mailbox, which may be in front of your home, or you may share a mailbox and use the “outgoing” mailbox slot. If you do not have access to a mailbox, you can use the United States Postal Service (USPS) blue drop box or drop off your mail at your local post office.
You may also like
Does USPS deliver mail on Saturday?
Your local delivery time depends on where you are in the delivery route.
February 8, 2024 · 3min read
How long does first-class mail take?
First-class mail means that the items sent are in the top tier of mailed materials. while it's more expensive, it is faster and comes with some extra features like returns and other services.
February 9, 2024 · 4min read
Establishing a P.O. Box is a great option if you are looking for a safe place to receive your mail or want a portion of your mail, such as mail for a home-based business, diverted to a different address.
September 2, 2024 · 10min read