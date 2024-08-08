How To Conduct a Missouri Business Search

Updated on: August 8, 2024 · 6 min read

Missouri is an excellent place to establish your business due to its relatively low corporate tax rate, making it one of the most tax-friendly states for entrepreneurs. To ensure a successful start, it's important to choose a unique name for your business that sets it apart from competitors. However, it's important to follow state guidelines to avoid potential legal issues such as trademark infringement.

You can conduct your business search using the business entity search tool on the Missouri Secretary of State website. It's also advisable to check the availability of matching domain names to maintain consistent branding on the web.

Website: https://www.sos.mo.gov/

Phone number: (573) 751-4936; 1-866-223-6535 (toll free)

Office address: 600 W Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101-0778

Mailing address: P.O. Box 778, Jefferson City, MO 65102

Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: corporations@sos.mo.gov

Step-by-step guide to an MO SOS business search

The Missouri Secretary of State website offers a free business entity search engine, making it easy for users to find and access business information.

Step 1: Go to the Missouri Secretary of State business entity search page

Step 2: Utilize the drop-down menu to begin your advanced business search

Use the options in this section to narrow down your search results. You can search for business names in Missouri that start with a particular word, contain a specific word, or are an exact match to your desired business name. If needed, you can also search for the registered agent, name availability, or charter number. However, starting with a simple business name search is a great start.

Step 3: Review your search results

Once you submit your search, you will be able to access records and detailed information about business entities registered in Missouri. This information will include the following:

Business name

Charter number

Business type

Status: Active, dissolved, canceled, expired, or in good standing

Creation date

Registered agent name

Step 4: Business registration details

To further your search, you have the option to make a selection from your search results to retrieve more detailed information that will include the following:

Domesticity

Office address

Contact information

Home state

Duration

Filings

It's important to note that this is not the final step before confirming business name availability. It is recommended that Missouri entrepreneurs take the extra step to conduct a state and federal trademark name search before submitting an application to reserve the business name.

Why you should conduct a Missouri entity search or LLC lookup

Once you are ready to start a business in Missouri, creating a business name that is highly distinguishable from your competitors is a legal requirement. This also means that your business name cannot be similar to existing business names in the state of Missouri.

If you are conducting an LLC or state corporation search, the MO Secretary of State corporations division is responsible for ensuring that you comply with legal requirements when submitting your formal business registration application. Failing to meet the criteria could result in a rejected application or legal issues in compliance with trademark infringement laws.

Important naming guidelines in Missouri

Before choosing a business name, it’s important to determine the best business structure for your needs. The most common options are LLCs and corporations, which offer added protection for business owners.

If you decide to start an LLC in Missouri, your business name must include specific words or abbreviations, such as “Limited Company,” “Limited Liability Company,” “LLC,” “L.L.C,” “LC,” or “LLC.” If you choose to operate as a corporation, your corporate name must include words like “incorporated,” “corporation,” “company,” or “limited,” or the abbreviations “corp.” or “inc.”

There are specific terms, like “bank,” “insurance,” and “credit union,” that you should avoid unless you have received authorization. It’s important to refrain from using misleading terms that don’t accurately describe the services your business will offer. When selecting a name for your business, you must comply with Missouri law, ensuring that your name isn’t similar to your competitors to avoid consumer confusion and trademark infringement issues.

Other naming considerations

Social media has become a vital platform for businesses of all sizes. Therefore, it is crucial to conduct a social media business name search to ensure consistent branding across all social media channels.

Checking domain name availability

Similar to the importance of branding on social media, matching your business name with your domain name is equally important for online presence and marketing purposes. You can use tools and services like GoDaddy or Bluehost to search for domain name availability.

Conducting a trademark search

After you have used the business entity search engine on the MO Secretary of State's website to look for your desired name, it is advisable to search for trademarks. This additional search is essential to ensure that your chosen business name does not infringe on any existing trademarks. You can conduct this search by visiting the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

Next steps to start your business in MO

Once you have chosen your business name, you have the option to reserve it for 60 days. If you need more time, you can request an extension for up to 180 days. The cost for this service is $30 for an LLC and $25 for other business entities.

To register your business, you can utilize the Missouri Secretary of State's online business portal. The steps and costs for registration will vary depending on your business entity. For instance, if you decide to register an LLC, you will need to hire a registered agent to support you in filing the articles of organization, which will cost $50 if done online or $105 if completed by mail.

To register your domain name, you can use domain name services such as GoDaddy or Bluehost. You can expect registration fees to be as low as $0.01 depending on perceived popularity, chosen extensions, yearly terms, and additional measures that can significantly increase cost. For added protection, trademarking your business name will prevent competitors from stealing your brand identity.

Missouri business searches made easy

Starting a business can be challenging, but with our business search services and expert guidance, you can confidently take the necessary steps while complying with state regulations. Our affordable services are tailored to provide Missouri entrepreneurs with an excellent start, ensuring a successful and stress-free launch for their new venture.

FAQs

Do I need a business license to start a business in Missouri?

It depends! Unless you are operating a foreign corporation, there are no statewide business license requirements; however, depending on the industry and the location where you decide to start your business will determine if a business license is necessary. You can find this information with the county or city business licensing office.

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Missouri?

To begin an LLC, you must pay $50 to file articles for the organization online and $150 by mail, which is required to start an LLC in Missouri. However, it is important to note that a registered agent is required to process legal documentation in the state of Missouri. The cost of hiring a registered agent can range between $40 and $300.

How can I check to see if a business name is available in Missouri?

You can use the business entity search engine located on the Missouri Secretary of State business website to begin your business name inquiry.