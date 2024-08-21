How to Conduct a Nebraska Business Search

Get your business started by ensuring that its name is unique and aligns with state regulations.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Kathleen Crampton
Kathleen is a copywriter and certified copy editor with years of experience providing editorial services to clients a...
Updated on: August 21, 2024 · 4 min read
Conducting a Nebraska business search is important for various reasons: name uniqueness, compliance with state guidelines, and even trademark availability. Learn the steps to search business names, including an NE LLC search and an NE corporate search, as well as specific naming considerations in Nebraska.
Here is the Nebraska Secretary of State (SOS) contact information, according to the official Nebraska government website:
Follow these steps for conducting a Nebraska SOS business search.
Step 1. Visit the corporate and business services page of the Secretary of State’s website. On the left-hand side of the page, click “Corporate and Business Search,” which will take you to the NE business search page.
Step 2. Conduct an NE business lookup. Use different options to broaden or narrow your search and ensure comprehensiveness. For example, “Name Exact Match” could be used to ensure that the exact name doesn’t already exist, while “Name Keyword Search” will show all of the existing business names that contain the word or phrase.
Step 3. In the results, check the Status column to determine if the name of the business entity is active (in good standing) or inactive. An inactive name might mean that it’s available.
An NE business search (also called an NE entity search) lets you see if your preferred LLC or corporation name is available in the state. The Nebraska Secretary of State oversees the Business Services Division, which ensures that all businesses are compliant with state regulations. If you don’t conduct a preliminary NE Secretary of State business search online and check your name, then your business filing could be rejected by the SOS office.
Nebraska naming regulations for limited liability companies (LLCs) note that the name must include the words “limited liability company,” “limited company,” or their respective abbreviations.
Corporation names must include the words “incorporated,” “corporation,” “company,” “limited,” or abbreviations of those words. Furthermore, corporate names cannot be misleading, and certain professional services will undergo more scrutiny, like real estate, legal, accounting, medical, and other services.
Regardless of the business entity type, Nebraska law states that the name must not be deceptively similar to or the same as another business name on record.
A Nebraska LLC lookup or corporate search on the Secretary of State’s website isn’t the only place to check business name availability.
When your Nebraska business lookup for available names is complete, you’re ready for the following next steps in the business formation process.
Setting up a business is exciting, but it can also be time-consuming. Let LegalZoom help business owners like you conduct a Nebraska LLC search or a Nebraska corporate search, get an EIN, craft operating agreements or other documents, determine which licenses you might need, and much more. Kickstart your business formation today.
The cost to register a business in Nebraska depends on the type of business entity you choose. For example, filing the necessary business documents for a corporation or limited liability company costs $110, while the fee for registering a nonprofit organization is $30. For specific forms and filing fees, visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.
To register a business in Nebraska, you can either mail the documents to the Secretary of State’s office or file online via the Nebraska Secretary of State website’s Corporate Document eDelivery page.
The state of Nebraska doesn’t require general business licenses, but certain counties and cities might have specific licensing requirements. However, some types of business services, like insurance, banking, and healthcare, are subject to state licensing. Visit the Nebraska Business Licensing portal to learn more.
You may also like
Doing business under a different name requires a DBA application in most states. Find out more about DBAs in Nebraska, including details on how they can help your business, how to get one, and more.
June 12, 2024 · 2min read
How to Start an LLC in Nebraska
Want to form an LLC in Nebraska? This guide will help.
August 4, 2024 · 6min read
7 Tips for Choosing a Business Name
Use these guidelines to help find a business name that is memorable, on-brand, and legal.
July 29, 2024 · 5min read