How to Conduct a New Mexico Business Entity Search

A New Mexico business search ensures your name is unique and follows state guidelines. Learn how to conduct one, plus other naming guidelines.
by Carolyn Albee
Updated on: August 13, 2024 · 5 min read
You can conduct a New Mexico business entity search on the NM Secretary of State website. But before you start your NM business search, learn about what to include (and not include) in your name and why it might be especially important to trademark your name in New Mexico.
The New Mexico Secretary of State handles all business-related services, so you’ll want to have their contact information:
A New Mexico entity search is an essential part of forming your business because it confirms that your name is unique.
You need a unique name for several reasons:
The Secretary of State (SOS) keeps a searchable database of business records. Your NM LLC search or other business entity search should start there.
Go to the NM SOS business search website. You’ll see options to search by Entity Name/DBA Name, Business ID, or Registration/Reservation number.
Keep the default option to search by Entity Name selected. Change the option above the search bar to “Contains” to keep your search broad and find businesses that contain the same words you’d like to use in your business name. Then type in different words you’d like to use in the search bar. Check “I’m not a robot” and hit “Search” to start your NM business lookup.
You’ll see a list of New Mexico business names containing the keyword you entered. You’ll also see any DBA (“doing business as”) names, the business entity type, registered agent information, and status. If your business entity search reveals a similar name with an “Active” status, that name is taken.
Beyond being unique, make sure your desired name follows state regulations before you conduct your New Mexico business lookup.
Your name must also include certain designations depending on the type of business:
A New Mexico SOS business search is important, but there are a few other searches you should also perform.
Once you've completed your New Mexico Secretary of State business search, you'll need to complete a few other steps:
Conducting a New Mexico business search is an essential step toward making your dream a reality—and LegalZoom can help. Use our business entity search service to quickly and easily find out if the name you want is taken. Then turn to us for LLC formation, trademark registration, and more. Start your NM corporate search on LegalZoom today and start moving forward.
To check if a business name is available, do a NM Secretary of State business search in the online database. Ensure the name is unique and meets state requirements.
Registering an LLC in New Mexico costs $50, which covers the filing of the Articles of Organization. Additional fees may apply for optional services or expedited processing. Before you file, conduct a New Mexico LLC lookup to streamline the process.
Yes, a registered agent is required for an LLC in New Mexico. The agent must have a physical address in the state and be available during business hours. You’ll need to provide registered agent information when you form your LLC. Their information will appear during a NM LLC lookup.
