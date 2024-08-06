Before you can register a business in Alabama, you need to have a unique name. Learn how to conduct an Alabama business search to confirm your name.
Updated on: August 6, 2024
An Alabama business search can be conducted by searching for the business name on the Secretary of State’s website. The search is free.
If you’re thinking about registering a new business in Alabama, you’ll need a distinctive entity name that differentiates your business from others. A business name search will show if your name is available, but that’s not all you need to know. Business owners should also learn about state guidelines, trademarks, and domain availability.
The Alabama Secretary of State (SOS) is the recordkeeper for business entities. You’ll want to keep contact information for the Secretary of State Business Entities Division handy:
State website: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/
Email: Elaine.Swearengin@sos.alabama.gov
Business phone: (334) 242-5324
Mailing address: PO Box 5616, Montgomery, AL 36103-5616
Office address: 770 Washington Avenue, Suite 580, Montgomery, AL 36104
The most important reason to conduct an AL business search is to check if the name you want is taken. The state of Alabama doesn’t allow two businesses to have the same name, regardless of the type of business. This means that if you’re doing an AL LLC search, you can’t have the same name as any registered business, even though they’re not an LLC.
If you try to register a name that’s too similar to an existing business, the Alabama Secretary of State will most likely deny your application. If you do manage to register the entity name, you could be at risk of being sued by other businesses with similar names.
The Secretary of State Business Entities Division maintains a database of businesses that are registered in Alabama. You’ll use this to do your Alabama corporate search.
The first step is to go to the Business Entity Search page on the AL SOS website. You’ll see options to search by Entity Name, Entity Number, Name of Officer/Registered Agent/Incorporator, or Reservation ID. Each of these is a separate way to search and opens in a new window.
If you’re conducting an AL entity search to see if you can register the business name you want, you’ll use the “Search by Name” option. Type in a full or partial business name and leave all other fields the way they are. This will show you search results for businesses with that entity name in Alabama. If no results appear, the name is available.
Once you hit “Search,” you’ll get a list of businesses in Alabama with matching or similar names. You can click on each business to see information like the business type, ID number, registered agent, mailing address, and entity status. If the entity status says “Exists,” “Registered Name,” or “Name Reservation,” that name is not available.
New business owners have a lot of freedom in choosing a name, but there are a few guidelines.
The only requirements for what you must include in your business name relate to identifying the type of business:
Even if your Alabama business lookup reveals your name isn’t taken, be careful of using certain words in your name:
If these legitimately apply to your business entity, you’ll need to get approval from a related organization. For example, engineering businesses need approval from the Alabama Board of Engineers, while insurance businesses go through the Alabama Department of Insurance.
While an Alabama Secretary of State business search is essential, it’s not the only search you’ll need to perform.
Your business’s website address, which is officially called your domain name, ideally should match your entity name. You can check if the domain name you want is available by using online tools like GoDaddy or Google Domains. You should also search social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to see if anyone is using the name without officially registering it.
Your business name identifies your business and registers it with the state. You can also trademark your name with your state or with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which provides legal protection for your brand. You can do an Alabama business search for trademarks as well as a USPTO search for federal trademarks.
Once you’ve done your Alabama SOS business search and confirmed your desired entity name is available, you’re ready to legally create your business:
A thorough AL business lookup is a critical step when starting a business. Using a tool like LegalZoom’s business search service can simplify the process—and take another task off your already-long to-do list. After your Alabama LLC search, we can help you take next steps, like getting a business license or filing your certificate of formation. Find out if your business name is taken today so you can move forward with your name reservation.
To check if a business name is taken, you’ll need to do an AL Secretary of State business search. Visit the SOS website and use the Business Entity Records search tool.
The cost to register a business in Alabama varies, with fees ranging from about $28 for a name reservation to $200 for forming an LLC. Additional fees may apply for other filings and permits.
When you file your limited liability company certificate of formation online, it’s approved immediately. It typically takes one to two weeks if filing by mail, but processing times can vary. Be sure you did a thorough AL LLC lookup so you don’t have any delays.
