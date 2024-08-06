How to Conduct an Alabama Business Search

Updated on: August 6, 2024 · 6 min read

An Alabama business search can be conducted by searching for the business name on the Secretary of State’s website. The search is free.

If you’re thinking about registering a new business in Alabama, you’ll need a distinctive entity name that differentiates your business from others. A business name search will show if your name is available, but that’s not all you need to know. Business owners should also learn about state guidelines, trademarks, and domain availability.

The Alabama Secretary of State (SOS) is the recordkeeper for business entities. You’ll want to keep contact information for the Secretary of State Business Entities Division handy:

State website: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/

Email: Elaine.Swearengin@sos.alabama.gov

Business phone: (334) 242-5324

Mailing address: PO Box 5616, Montgomery, AL 36103-5616

Office address: 770 Washington Avenue, Suite 580, Montgomery, AL 36104

Why conduct an Alabama entity search or LLC lookup?

The most important reason to conduct an AL business search is to check if the name you want is taken. The state of Alabama doesn’t allow two businesses to have the same name, regardless of the type of business. This means that if you’re doing an AL LLC search, you can’t have the same name as any registered business, even though they’re not an LLC.

If you try to register a name that’s too similar to an existing business, the Alabama Secretary of State will most likely deny your application. If you do manage to register the entity name, you could be at risk of being sued by other businesses with similar names.

Step-by-step guide to an AL SOS business search

The Secretary of State Business Entities Division maintains a database of businesses that are registered in Alabama. You’ll use this to do your Alabama corporate search.

1. Go to the SOS website

The first step is to go to the Business Entity Search page on the AL SOS website. You’ll see options to search by Entity Name, Entity Number, Name of Officer/Registered Agent/Incorporator, or Reservation ID. Each of these is a separate way to search and opens in a new window.

2. Search by entity name

If you’re conducting an AL entity search to see if you can register the business name you want, you’ll use the “Search by Name” option. Type in a full or partial business name and leave all other fields the way they are. This will show you search results for businesses with that entity name in Alabama. If no results appear, the name is available.

3. Get more details

Once you hit “Search,” you’ll get a list of businesses in Alabama with matching or similar names. You can click on each business to see information like the business type, ID number, registered agent, mailing address, and entity status. If the entity status says “Exists,” “Registered Name,” or “Name Reservation,” that name is not available.

Important naming guidelines in Alabama

New business owners have a lot of freedom in choosing a name, but there are a few guidelines.

What to include in your business name

The only requirements for what you must include in your business name relate to identifying the type of business:

Sole proprietorships do not need to register with the Alabama Secretary of State. However, the business name must include the owner’s name.

do not need to register with the Alabama Secretary of State. However, the business name must include the owner’s name. General partnerships must include all partners’ last names in the business name. It must also include a suffix after the name, most commonly “general partnership” or “GP.”

must include all partners’ last names in the business name. It must also include a suffix after the name, most commonly “general partnership” or “GP.” Limited liability companies (LLCs) must include the words “limited liability company” or “LLC” after the name.

(LLCs) must include the words “limited liability company” or “LLC” after the name. Corporations, including nonprofits, must include “Corporation,” “Incorporated,” or the abbreviated versions, “Inc.” or “Corp.,” somewhere in the name.

What not to include in your business name

Even if your Alabama business lookup reveals your name isn’t taken, be careful of using certain words in your name:

Bank

Banking

Electric

Engineering

Insurance

Trust

If these legitimately apply to your business entity, you’ll need to get approval from a related organization. For example, engineering businesses need approval from the Alabama Board of Engineers, while insurance businesses go through the Alabama Department of Insurance.

Other naming considerations

While an Alabama Secretary of State business search is essential, it’s not the only search you’ll need to perform.

Check domain name availability

Your business’s website address, which is officially called your domain name, ideally should match your entity name. You can check if the domain name you want is available by using online tools like GoDaddy or Google Domains. You should also search social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to see if anyone is using the name without officially registering it.

Conduct a trademark search

Your business name identifies your business and registers it with the state. You can also trademark your name with your state or with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which provides legal protection for your brand. You can do an Alabama business search for trademarks as well as a USPTO search for federal trademarks.

Next steps to start your business in AL

Once you’ve done your Alabama SOS business search and confirmed your desired entity name is available, you’re ready to legally create your business:

Register with the Secretary of State : File your certificate of formation with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, either online or by mail. Include your name reservation certificate.

: File your certificate of formation with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, either online or by mail. Include your name reservation certificate. Obtain an EIN : Apply for an employer identification number (EIN) from the IRS, if required.

: Apply for an employer identification number (EIN) from the IRS, if required. Get local permits and licenses : Check with your city or county for additional permits or licenses.

: Check with your city or county for additional permits or licenses. File for a DBA : If you're operating under a different name than your legal business name, file for a "doing business as" (DBA) in your county.

: If you're operating under a different name than your legal business name, file for a "doing business as" (DBA) in your county. Register a trademark : Consider protecting your business by registering a trademark with the USPTO.

: Consider protecting your business by registering a trademark with the USPTO. Secure a domain name: Register your domain name to establish your online presence.

Alabama business searches made easy

FAQs

How do you check if a business name is taken in Alabama?

To check if a business name is taken, you’ll need to do an AL Secretary of State business search. Visit the SOS website and use the Business Entity Records search tool.

How much does it cost to register a business in Alabama?

The cost to register a business in Alabama varies, with fees ranging from about $28 for a name reservation to $200 for forming an LLC. Additional fees may apply for other filings and permits.

How long does it take to set up an LLC in Alabama?

When you file your limited liability company certificate of formation online, it’s approved immediately. It typically takes one to two weeks if filing by mail, but processing times can vary. Be sure you did a thorough AL LLC lookup so you don’t have any delays.