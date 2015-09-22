How to copyright a sound recording

Registering a copyright for a sound recording isn't complicated, but there are several things you should know before you proceed.
Find out more about Copyrights
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, J.D.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: March 14, 2023 · 3 min read
Once a sound recording is made, it is already technically copyrighted, which means that you own the rights to the work without doing anything else. However, if you want to enforce those rights in court—in the case of infringement by someone else—and seek to recover monetary damages or stop someone else from using the work without your permission, you must register your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office.
The procedure for registering the copyright for a sound recording is fairly straightforward, though understanding a few key copyright concepts will help you through the process.
A copyright in a sound recording protects recorded musical, spoken, or other sounds that do not accompany an audiovisual work. Federal copyright protection of sound recordings has only been possible since 1972. Any recordings made before 1972 are subject to different provisions.
A sound recording is distinct from the material recorded in it, which may sound confusing, but consider that a song is often made up of a musical composition as well as lyrics, and then it is recorded. All of those components of a song are copyrightable separately. To be eligible for copyright, a sound recording must be the original work of the author and show a minimal amount of creativity.
You may also copyright a sound effect, called a sound mark by the Copyright Office. Think, for example, of NBC's three chimes—they are copyrighted. Notably, there are no copyright rights in a voice, no matter how unique you believe it is.
The U.S. Copyright Office outlines the copyright registration procedure and also provides excellent background information on its website, but generally, you must do the following:
When applying, you must be sure to select the correct type of copyright—sound recording, composition, or both. You must also choose whether the work has been published or is unpublished. A work is published when it is available to the public and you authorized this availability with the intention that it would be shared and distributed.
You can also use the assistance of an online legal service to simplify the process and help you file your copyright quickly and easily.
Once you have registered your copyright, you may not only continue to determine what can be done with the sound recording but also seek relief from a court if it is used without your permission. As a sound recording copyright owner, you may:
Once you have registered your copyright, you can enforce it moving forward. In order to be eligible for statutory damages and attorneys' fees, you must register your copyright prior to the infringement or within three months after publication of your work.
While the procedure itself isn't complicated, specific questions concerning types of copyrights arise often. For further guidance, you may wish to seek professional advice.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read