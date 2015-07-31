How to file a divorce in Massachusetts

Do you live in Massachusetts and need to file for divorce? Find out about the residency requirements and procedures. Learn about the no-fault grounds for dissolution, property division, alimony, and child custody and support.
Whether you live in Massachusetts or elsewhere, divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If they have been married for a significant length of time and one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may also arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody, visitation, and support.
Residency and where to file
To file for divorce in Massachusetts, one party must be a resident of the state for any period of time, if the grounds for divorce arose in Massachusetts. Otherwise, the party who files must be a resident for at least one year. You may file in the Probate Court in the county where you and your spouse last lived together. If neither of you still reside in that county, you may file in the county where either of you reside.
Procedures
The most simple procedure is an uncontested divorce. This is where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about the division of your property, and, if you have any children, what arrangements will be made for them. You begin the uncontested no-fault divorce procedure by preparing a document called a Petition for Divorce, along with various other supporting documents. For an uncontested divorce, one of these documents will be a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and your agreement regarding any children. These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Judgment of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. Massachusetts, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce, and several traditional fault-based grounds.
To get a no-fault divorce in Massachusetts you need to state in the Petition for Divorce that “there has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.”
There are also several fault-based grounds for divorce: (1) adultery, (2) impotence, (3) desertion without support for one year, (4) alcoholism or drug abuse, (5) cruel and abusive treatment, (6) willful nonsupport, and (7) imprisonment for more than five years. However, in most cases, there is no reason to use any of these, since they add complexity to the process by requiring proof.
Property division
A divorce involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. Absent a property settlement agreement by the parties, the judge will divide the property after considering the following factors:
Alimony in Massachusetts
Alimony may be ordered if one spouse is in need of support and the other has the ability to pay. According to Massachusetts alimony law, absent an agreement of the parties, the form, amount, and duration of alimony is determined by the judge after consideration of the following factors:
Generally, alimony will not exceed the recipient’s need, or 30% to 35% of the difference between the parties’ gross incomes. Deviation from these limits may only be ordered after considering the following factors:
Child custody in Massachusetts
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. Massachusetts child custody law refers to two types of custody, legal custody (concerning making major decisions regarding the child’s welfare), and physical custody (concerning the residence and supervision of the child). If custody is granted to one party, it is called sole custody. If granted to both parties, it is called shared custody. It comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made.
If you and your spouse cannot reach an agreement on custody, the judge will decide the issue. The Massachusetts custody law does not set forth specific factors for the judge to consider.
Child support in Massachusetts
A decision must also be made about how the children will be financially supported. This almost always comes down to one parent paying money to the other. Child support is determined by taking into account the needs of the child, and each parent’s relative ability to meet those needs. This is determined by reference to the Massachusetts Child Support Guidelines.
