Walkaway Wife Syndrome: Warning Signs and Advice

What is “walkaway wife syndrome” and how can you avoid it in your own marriage?
Find out more about divorce
Excellent
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Updated on: August 12, 2024 · 14 min read
According to a study completed by the American Sociological Association in 2015, 69% of divorces are initiated by women. This phenomenon, where women file for divorce seemingly without warning, is sometimes colloquially referred to as “walkaway wife syndrome.”
“Walkaway wife syndrome emerges whenever a wife who is emotionally detached and unhappy abruptly breaks off her marriage,” says Holly J. Moore of Moore Family Law Group. “It may seem abrupt to the [partner] but women generally think about divorce for several years before actually leaving. This decision is often made after years of unresolved concerns and unfulfilled basic needs.”
For many spouses who experience walkaway wife syndrome, their wife’s departure is sudden, surprising, and devastating. For the women who are “walking away,” they feel as if they’ve tried everything to reconnect to their partner and their marriage. For them, filing for divorce feels like the last possible option on a long and winding road.
The ending of a marriage is often heartbreaking for both partners. What can you do if you realize your marriage is disintegrating before your eyes? To prevent surprises, both spouses need to take proactive steps to communicate openly, be receptive to each other’s perspectives, and work to keep the relationship healthy.
Walkaway wife syndrome is a term to describe the prevalence of more women filing for divorce than men. But it’s a bit of a misnomer.
While the term “walkaway” makes it seem as if these wives are making a spur-of-the-moment decision to leave their relationships, generally, the decision comes after years of unresolved conflict and many attempts to make changes within the relationship. The vast majority of women who file for divorce describe years of feeling neglected, disconnected, deeply unhappy, and increasingly resentful in their relationships prior to reaching a breaking point and filing for divorce.
From the wife’s perspective, walkaway wife syndrome might be more fairly referred to as neglected wife syndrome or sudden divorce syndrome.
"Before a wife reaches the point of walking out on the marriage, she has often tried everything to improve the relationship,” says Jessica Woll of Woll & Woll, P.C. “She may suggest therapy, propose activities they can enjoy together, and even strive to be the 'perfect' spouse by catering to her [partner’s] needs. However, when these efforts go unappreciated, and her [spouse] takes her for granted, she will eventually reach a breaking point. At this stage, the wife feels emotionally exhausted and completely defeated. This emotional exhaustion stems from the constant effort to fix the marriage without reciprocation, leading her to feel unheard, unvalued, and utterly drained."
To be clear, walkaway wife syndrome is different from domestic abuse. Walkaway wives describe feeling ignored, unheard, and disconnected from their spouses. Some women who are victims of intimate partner abuse may file for divorce unexpectedly and without warning as a way to quickly make a clean break from their partner, leaving them no opportunity to retaliate against them. In this case, an unexpected end to the relationship might be the best option to ensure safety.
Every relationship is as unique as the people in it, but there are some warning signs that may indicate the potential for divorce. If you notice these signs early, you have an opportunity to address the root problems and hopefully save your marriage.
"When a wife plans to leave, she often stops raising her concerns and nagging because she has given up hope,” says Woll. “She begins to see herself more as an individual than as part of a couple. This shift can manifest in several ways: the division of labor in the marriage may change, with the wife no longer engaging in tasks she previously took on, such as making dinner every night. She may start participating in activities independently rather than as part of the couple, like taking up a new sport or hobby independently. These changes can be subtle, and unfortunately, a [partner] might be too self-absorbed to notice these signs of disconnection."
Here are some other signs that you or your wife may be ready to walk away:
One of the struggles around understanding walkaway wife syndrome is the difference in perspectives. Wives often describe having pointed out issues and making repeated attempts to work toward solutions, while spouses report being blindsided by a wife’s unhappiness and divorce.
“In my professional life, I've discovered that many relationships fail not due to obvious disagreements but because of a slow decline in psychological connection,” says Moore. “When a wife feels unheard, undervalued, and detached, she is more likely to leave. This emphasizes the significance of constant emotional involvement and proactively responding to each other's needs.”
Maintaining a happy, healthy relationship takes conscious effort from all parties. If that work stops, the relationship is more likely to fail. By understanding the underlying causes of marital distress, it’s possible to catch the problem early and make targeted efforts to save the relationship.
Here are some common causes cited by women who file for divorce:
If you’ve identified some of these symptoms and underlying causes in your relationship and are concerned about divorce, there are steps you can take to save your marriage. Divorce isn’t necessarily a sure thing if you recognize these issues in your relationship. However, saving your marriage will likely take drastic changes and lots of work from both parties. The earlier you can identify the signs and get started, the better.
“A marriage on the brink of divorce, or walkaway wife syndrome, may be salvageable, but it will take significant effort from both parties,” says Janice Reyes, MA, LMFT associate at Discovery Counseling. “To start, you’ll both need to be ready and willing to put in the work, sit with some discomfort, and slow down and listen to your partner in order to begin the repair process.”
Saving a marriage from divorce takes work from both parties. This means that both spouses must take time to reflect upon their role in causing the relationship disconnection and the steps they can take to improve.
Some self-reflection questions you might use to get started:
One of the most impactful steps couples can take to save their marriage is engaging in couples counseling or therapy. While therapy can be a loaded word for many people, a counselor can help you and your partner reconnect, understand one another’s needs, see the other person’s perspective, and better understand relationship dynamics that are playing out. These experts can help save your marriage or mediate a mutual decision to make a change.
For marriage counseling to work, both people need to be fully committed to rekindling the relationship. If one person has checked out thoroughly, couples therapy may have limited effect.
“Family counseling isn’t a sure fix for all struggling marriages,” says Reyes. “Even if counseling cannot save your marriage, it can make ending the relationship less stressful for you and your partner and those around you, including children. It can make separation amicable instead of adversarial.”
One of the best steps toward healing your marriage is to improve communication through meaningful conversation. Having open and honest communication is a good first step. If you’re worried your wife is about to walk away, focus on listening. Talk much less than you listen and resist the urge to get defensive. Try to take in what she says, pause for introspection, and come back another time to finish the conversation if necessary. Allow yourself to process and accept that no one is necessarily right or wrong in their interpretation of the situation.
Often, women describe feeling disconnected from their marriage and partner. To rebuild your emotional connection with your spouse, you need to spend quality time together. Prioritize making time to do meaningful activities together or do something you used to love doing during a happier time.
Another way you can reconnect to your relationship is by finding ways to show your partner that you appreciate them and care. You can show appreciation through words, actions, or touch. Try to take time to notice and thank your partner for the tasks they complete around the house, validate your spouse's feelings after a hard day at work, or do something kind for them like cooking dinner, buying flowers, or going with them to do their favorite activity.
When working to reconnect and rebuild an intimate connection, it’s easy to place blame on the other person and get defensive when blame is pointed in your direction.
“When a relationship is struggling, there’s fault on both sides,” says Reyes. “Coming to the table with the ability to empathize, see the other’s perspective, and offer repair for the harm done will go a long way toward rebuilding trust and respect within the relationship.”
If you’re working to avoid a divorce, it’s important to listen, acknowledge your own mistakes, and commit to positive change.
Remember: You’re not alone in this. Your partner is going on this journey as well. Saving a marriage takes work from both parties. Create a mutual plan to address issues and improve your relationship. You might even consider drafting a postnuptial agreement as part of your plan.
If you’ve tried the above options and found it’s too late to save your marriage, your next step is to file for divorce. You can navigate this process alone or with the help of a lawyer.
If you and your partner can maintain a civil conversation and agree to an uncontested divorce, this is the simplest, least expensive, and most efficient option. An uncontested divorce is where both people agree to the terms of divorce, such as division of property, child custody, and the fate of financial assets. Choosing an uncontested divorce can be a less stressful and more positive way of ending your relationship.
If your world feels upside down and you don’t think it’s possible to negotiate, your next step might be to work with a family lawyer to navigate the divorce process.
A family lawyer can work with you to represent your rights and interests while attempting to resolve the matter amicably and can provide you with clear guidance through this murky time.
Signs of walkaway wife syndrome might include the following:
No, walkaway wife syndrome is different. Walkaway wife syndrome is often years in the making, with a relationship deteriorating over time and partners disconnecting slowly. Some wives may wait until their children are grown before filing for divorce, which may happen to fall around midlife.
Lawyer Jessica Woll recommends these steps before filing for divorce:
Walkaway wife syndrome isn’t a recognized psychological condition and is a colloquial way to refer to divorces filed by women that seemingly come from nowhere. While not all marriages ended by women are due to walkaway wife syndrome, a 2015 study found that almost two-thirds of divorces are filed by women.
The legal system is intended to be fair to all parties, especially since all states allow no-fault divorces.
You may also like
Considering divorce? 10 things to consider
Divorce is never an easy decision. If you’re thinking about getting a divorce, there are important issues you need to focus on before making up your mind. Keep reading to find out what they are.
July 24, 2024 · 5min read
Contested vs. Uncontested Divorce
Getting a divorce? Learn the differences between contested vs. uncontested divorce, including duration, cost, and grounds for divorce.
July 28, 2024 · 13min read
Divorce the Nice Way: Amicable Divorce Basics
There are countless reasons to play nice during a divorce, not the least of which is making things easier on the kids. But it goes well beyond offspring and can be a great way to save money and your sanity.
July 28, 2024 · 3min read