How to file a divorce in North Carolina

by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: March 13, 2023
Whether you live in North Carolina or elsewhere, divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, the issues of child custody and support must be resolved.
Residency and where to file
In order to file for divorce in North Carolina, either you or your spouse must be a resident of North Carolina for at least 6 months. You may file in the Superior Division or the District Division of the General Court of Justice in the county where either party resides.
Procedures
The simplest procedure is an uncontested divorce, where you and your spouse reach an agreement about all issues. You begin by preparing a Complaint for Divorce, along with various supporting documents. For an uncontested divorce, one of these documents will be a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and your agreement regarding any children. These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. North Carolina, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce, and two traditional fault-based grounds. To get a no-fault divorce in North Carolina, you need to state in the Complaint for Divorce that “the parties have been living separate and apart without cohabitation for one year.” You must live apart, but isolated sexual relations during the one-year period do not preclude a divorce.
There are two fault-based grounds for divorce: confinement for incurable insanity for three years, and incurable mental illness based on examination for three years. However, in most cases, there is no reason to use either of these, since they add complexity to the process by requiring proof.
Property division
A divorce involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. Generally, each party will keep separate property, which is property:
All other property is marital property (if acquired during the marriage and before the date the parties separated), or divisible property (if acquired after the date of separation). Marital and divisible property is divided equally between the parties, unless the judge determines equal division is not equitable, based upon consideration of the following factors:
Alimony in North Carolina
To award alimony, the court must find that the party seeking alimony is a dependent spouse, and that an award of alimony is equitable after considering “all relevant factors,” including those listed below. One big factor is whether a party is determined to have participated in an act of illicit sexual behavior during the marriage and before or on the date of separation. If it was the party seeking alimony, then alimony is barred. If it was the other party, alimony is required. If it was both parties, the court must decide the matter after considering all of the circumstances.
Absent an agreement of the parties, the court will determine the amount, duration, and manner of payment of alimony after considering all relevant factors, including:
Child custody in North Carolina
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. This is a matter of determining how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made. If you and your spouse reach a custody agreement, it will be accepted by the judge unless it is determined not to be in the child’s best interest. Otherwise, the judge will decide the issue “as will best promote the interest and welfare of the child,” and must consider any acts of domestic violence, the safety of the child, and the safety of either party.
Child support in North Carolina
Child support is determined by the North Carolina Child Support Guidelines, which, along with child support worksheets, may be found at the state government’s website.
Name change
The wife may resume her maiden name, the surname of a deceased prior husband, or a living ex-husband if there are children with that name. The husband may resume any pre-marriage name.
