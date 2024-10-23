How to File a New Jersey (NJ) Annual Report

Updated on: October 23, 2024 · 8 min read

An annual report in the state of New Jersey is an online document that must be filed with the New Jersey Department of Treasury Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES). Most businesses in New Jersey, including corporations, nonprofits, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partners (LPs), and limited liability partnerships (LLPs), must file on the DORES website to remain active. Your annual report must be completed and submitted online once a year with updated information pertaining to your business.

New Jersey shares its borders with two populous cities known for the “hustle and bustle,” bringing loads of business and profit potential for New Jersey entrepreneurs. From New York City to Philadelphia, the diversity and exceptional transportation make New Jersey a great place to jumpstart your business. Despite the energized vibes, make sure you slow down enough to set your calendar notifications to file your annual report on time.

What is an annual report?

Your annual report is a document that must be filed online with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury to provide mandatory updates about your business. Consider your annual report as a detailed overview of your business to maintain state-required regulations for stakeholders and the general public. Annual reports hold businesses accountable for maintaining and reinforcing state compliance, which is your “ticket” to continue business operations within the state.

Some detailed updates you must provide include member information, business addresses, and your registered agent’s information. In most cases, change is inevitable, so keep a close record and file annual reports no later than the end of the month of your yearly business anniversary.

What information must a New Jersey annual report contain?

Here is some information you should expect to include on your New Jersey annual report:

Business name

Business address

Initial state of registration

Insurance policy

Registered agent’s name and address

Name/address of one senior officer

Name/address of each director

Name/address of members, managers, and partners

Filer’s title and signature (may use electronic signature)

Who qualifies as a senior officer?

A senior officer is an executive member who has decision-making power and authority within a business. This high-ranking role may carry a variety of titles, including chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), president, and project manager. Qualifications may vary, depending on the organization, such as higher education, job experience, and training.

Who qualifies as a director?

A director oversees business development, management, and company operations. As the title implies, one of the primary responsibilities of a director is to direct business growth and expansion. This title may fulfill multiple positions, such as the role of a financial director, operations director, and director of sales. Depending on the organization, in most cases, job experience, vigorous training, and higher education are a few requirements for individuals who qualify for this position.

How to file your New Jersey annual report in 3 steps

Filing your New Jersey annual report will take time, so gathering all of the required information beforehand is highly recommended. To avoid costly penalties, such as administration dissolution, closely follow each step and seek assistance for legal guidance when necessary.

Step 1: Gather information

First, gather all of the necessary information you will need to complete your online annual report. To start, you must provide your New Jersey business entity identification number, business type, and incorporation date. With this information, you will be able to access the online document to file your annual report. Your business ID number can be found on your certificate of organization; however, if you are unable to obtain it, you can search through the New Jersey Business Database.

If you haven't formulated an information checklist, this would be your opportunity to get all of your records organized. It’s important to note that requirements may differ depending on the structure of your business. For example, if your business shares responsibilities with multiple employees and insurance is obligatory, then you are required to provide the insurance policy information.

In addition, all members of your business, including your registered agent’s name and address, must be included in your annual report. Although the purpose of your annual report is to provide updated information to reflect the current state of your business, you must file an articles of amendment form to make changes prior to adding updates to your report. For instance, if you decide to make changes to your business name, you must file an articles of amendment form.

You must also file an amendment if you want to change your registered agent information. However, you are required to pay a $25 fee to add your registered agent’s updated information to your annual report.

Step 2: File your annual report on the DORES website

Go to the New Jersey Government Services DORES website and have your business identification and incorporation date ready. Now, you can begin filing your annual report.

Step 3: Submit your annual report

Complete your report using the spaces provided to add all of your gathered information. In order to submit your report, you must pay via credit card or eCheck. Additionally, your required signature may be provided electronically to complete.

How to file a New Jersey annual report with LegalZoom

If the thought of filing annual reports without legal guidance makes you cringe, consider yourself in good company. LegalZoom provides annual reporting services to take out the guesswork and free up time for busy entrepreneurs. Our service will ensure that your business remains compliant by creating, filing, and delivering your annual report in just three easy steps.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in New Jersey?

Your annual report fee will vary depending on the structure of your business. If you own a foreign or domestic corporation, limited liability company, limited partnership, or limited liability partnership, your annual report will cost $75. However, if you own a nonprofit, cooperative, or religious corporation, your annual report will cost $30. Additionally, if you decide to make your payment with a credit card, you must pay a $3 credit card fee. However, if you submit a payment using an e-check, there will be a $0.50 fee.

When is the deadline to submit a New Jersey annual report?

The last day of your one-year business anniversary month will be your individual deadline. For example, if you registered your business on Aug. 12, you will have until Aug. 31, the following year, to file your annual report.

What are the penalties for not filing an annual report in New Jersey?

There are no monetary penalties or late fees associated with filing your annual report, but don’t take your yearly report deadline off of your calendar just yet. If you fail to file within two years, your business may be administratively dissolved due to noncompliance within the state of New Jersey. If administrative dissolution occurs and you would like to reinstate your business, there will be a reinstatement fee, which will vary depending on your business structure.

Despite the absence of traditional late fees, the roadblocks you may encounter by failing to file your annual report will still “come at a cost.”

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in New Jersey?

All corporations, LLCs, LPs, LLPs, nonprofits, and general partnerships within the state of New Jersey must file an annual report.

What is the New Jersey state franchise tax?

The franchise tax, also known as the Corporation Business Tax (CBT), is a tax that is imposed on both domestic and foreign corporations in exchange for the privilege to conduct business in New Jersey. Additional business types that must pay the franchise tax include joint stock companies, banking incorporations, business trusts, limited partnership associations, and financial business corporations. However, your business may be exempt, which is the case for most limited liability companies unless elected to be taxed as a corporation.

It’s important to note that the corporation's business tax is income-based, which means your tax rate will depend on your net earnings. For example, if you’ve earned between $50,000 to $100,000, you can expect a 7.5% tax rate. On the contrary, if you’ve earned over $100,000, your tax rate may increase to 9%. To avoid potential complications surrounding business tax preparation, getting assistance from a tax professional is highly recommended.

After you’ve completed your yearly tax obligations, you may utilize Tax Clearance Certificates to provide confirmation that all of your business taxes are paid and in good standing. You can find the application for the Tax Clearance Certificate on the New Jersey Division of Taxation website.

FAQs

Can you submit an annual report early?

Yes! You can submit your annual report up to 30 days before your business one-year anniversary. For instance, if you registered your business on April 22, you can submit your annual report as early as March 23 of the following year.

How can you pay the New Jersey franchise tax?

You can use the New Jersey Corporation Business Tax Return online filing and payment service to submit payments with a credit card, e-check, or electronic funds transfer (EFT). You may also use a third-party tax preparation vendor such as TurboTax, TaxSlayer, and Intuit.

Can you file an annual report by mail?

No. You can only file your annual report online using the Division of Revenue and Enterprise Service (DORES) New Jersey website.

Do nonprofits need to file an annual report in New Jersey?

Absolutely! This is especially important for nonprofits to remain in good standing to operate within New Jersey, meet state regulations, and maintain consistent transparency through updated public records for donors, members, and stakeholders.