How to File a Washington Annual Report

Whether you’re just starting your small business or you’re running a longstanding Washington company, the odds are good that you need to file an annual report. Washington has some of the most comprehensive business reporting laws in the nation, requiring most organizations with a business license to file a yearly report.

The process to file annual reports in Washington is not complicated, but it is an essential part of keeping your business in good standing—failing to submit an accurate report can have serious repercussions.

What is an annual report?

An annual report is a document that outlines important information about your business, its structure, and the people who oversee its operations. Many businesses are required by law to submit these reports in order to maintain up-to-date business records at the state level.

An annual report is different from the initial report that's required to be filed within 120 days of your business formation but will contain all of the same information.

What information must a Washington annual report contain?

In Washington, an annual report must include the following information:

Business name, address, and Unified Business Identifier (UBI)

Name and contact information for the business’ registered agent

Address and contact information for the business’ principal office

Names and addresses of the business’ governors

A brief description of the nature of the business

An effective date for the information provided

When filing an annual report in Washington, you will also be required to answer questions about any changes in controlling interest in the business. The report also allows business owners to provide additional documentation if necessary to explain any major changes or corrections from the previous year.

Who qualifies as a governor?

Partnership members, board members, chief executive officers, and other high-level members of your business are all referred to as “governors” for the purposes of a Washington annual report. Generally speaking, any business or individual with the authority to make decisions on behalf of your company should be listed as a governor in your documentation.

How to file your Washington annual report in 3 steps

If you decide to file your business’ annual report yourself, there are three general steps you need to take in order to properly submit your documents. The associated filing fees will vary depending on the structure of your business, but the process is the same for all business entity types.

Step 1: Gather the necessary information

Before filing, it’s important to have all the necessary information readily available to ensure an accurate yearly report. Double check your registered agent and governors’ information, and confirm there have been no changes since the last time these details were updated. A missed entry or incomplete filing will cost you time and money down the road.

Step 2: Decide how you’ll file

The Washington Secretary of State allows businesses to file their annual reports either online or by mail, and both options have identical filing fees. Using the WASOS online filing portal can help streamline the process for many businesses, but print-outs of all the necessary documents are accessible on the WASOS website for those choosing to file by mail.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

Once you’ve decided how to file, you’ll either enter your business’ information into the online portal or record it on a hard copy of the form. Once you’ve certified that the information provided is accurate, you must submit the report and your annual report filing fees to the Secretary of State’s office by the final day of the month in which the business was initially established.

How to file a Washington annual report with LegalZoom

Filing an accurate annual report in a timely manner is critical to keeping your business in good standing, as missing a deadline or making a mistake on your report could lead to fines or other unnecessary complications. For a busy small business owner, staying on top of deadlines and keeping track of the details can sometimes fall off the radar.

LegalZoom offers a simple, all-in-one solution for filing your annual report no matter what type of business you operate. Using our reporting service can save you time and ensure the necessary paperwork is filled out accurately, filed correctly, and delivered in a timely manner. We also offer an express annual report service for businesses nearing their deadline for submissions.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Washington?

The cost of filing an annual report in Washington is contingent on the structure of your organization. For-profit business entity types must pay a filing fee of $70 with each annual report, but certain nonprofits outlined by state laws are entitled to a discounted rate of $60.

Less common structures—like miscellaneous corporations, mutual nonprofits, and Washington corporation soles—must submit a $10 filing fee with the organization’s annual report. If you are unsure of what your business’ filing fee will be, the WASOS website provides a full list of filing fees.

Note that after filing your annual report with the Secretary of State, you will still need to renew business licenses and permits.

When is the deadline to submit an Washington annual report?

In Washington, the annual report deadline falls on the last day of the month in which the business was first established. If an annual report is not received before the deadline passes, the Secretary of State’s office will issue a delinquent business status which can eventually lead to fines—and possible legal headaches.

What are the penalties for not filing an annual report in Washington?

If your business’ annual report is not received before the deadline, the WASOS will assess a $25 late fee in most cases. Nonprofit organizations are typically exempted from this fee.

If this late fee is not paid, or the business entity does not submit an annual report within 120 days of the deadline, the Secretary of State will issue a notice of administrative dissolution to the company. This notice begins a 60-day countdown, after which the business will be dissolved by the state unless an annual report is filed and all fees are paid.

An administratively dissolved business may not conduct any business operations in Washington other than those necessary to settle existing business matters or those necessary to reinstate the business. A dissolved business entity may apply for reinstatement at any point within 5 years of its dissolution, which requires additional paperwork and fees before normal business operations can resume.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Washington?

Washington has some of the most comprehensive annual reporting laws in the United States. Just about every type of business structure is required to submit a Washington business annual report if it is going to conduct business within the state, including:

Corporations

Nonprofit organizations

Limited liability companies (LLCs)

Limited partnerships (LPs)

Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)

Limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs)

What is the Washington State Business and Occupation (B&O) tax?

The Washington State Business and Occupation tax is a tax assessed on businesses based on gross income, value of products, and sales. This tax differs from many other states’ business taxes in that it is calculated using gross revenue rather than calculating tax expenses after deducting labor costs and other business expenses, as is the case with many states’ income taxes and business taxes.

The B&O tax in Washington varies based on the nature and structure of your business and can differ significantly depending on these factors. The Washington Department of Revenue offers a comprehensive list of B&O tax rates depending on your business’ industry.

Washington annual report FAQs

Can you submit an annual report early?

Annual reports in Washington can be filed up to 180 days before the deadline. This gives businesses around 6 months of wiggle room to submit, and the Secretary of State’s office suggests filing early to ensure your information is accurate and processed before any late fees can be incurred.

How can you pay the Washington B&O tax?

The B&O tax in Washington can be paid online using the Washington Department of Revenue’s electronic filing service or when you file your business’ excise tax return. WADOR offers a helpful online resource where you can access more information about calculating and paying your B&O taxes for the year.

Can you file an annual report by mail?

Yes. Washington offers both electronic and paper versions of the required annual report documents, and both options are available at the same price.

Do nonprofits need to file an annual report in Washington?

Yes. Almost all types of businesses, including nonprofits, are required to file an annual report in Washington in order to conduct business operations within the state.