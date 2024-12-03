How to File a Wyoming Annual Report

Updated on: December 3, 2024 · 6 min read

The Wyoming Secretary of State requires business entities to file annual reports. These reports help the state keep track of existing businesses and maintain current business entity records.

But does that include your business? And what kind of information do you need to provide? Follow along to learn all about annual reports to ensure your business complies with requirements in the Cowboy State.

What is an annual report?

Many states require business entities to file annual reports. These reports help the states maintain up-to-date records of existing businesses.

In Wyoming, every registered business is required to file one with the state. This includes corporations, limited liability corporations (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs,) limited liability partnerships (LLPs), limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs), and statutory trusts.

What information must a Wyoming annual report contain?

While some states only require businesses to report basic information, Wyoming also requests financial information.

The following information is what you can expect to provide on your Wyoming annual report:

Business name and filing ID

Principal office address

Mailing address

Names and addresses of your officers, directors, members, or managers (if applicable)

Name and address of your registered agent

Total value of assets located and employed in Wyoming

Who qualifies as a senior officer?

For corporations and LLCs, a senior officer usually refers to a high-ranking executive, such as a chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), or the president of your company.

Who qualifies as a director?

If you're filing for your corporation, you may need to submit contact information for your directors. Directors are the individuals your shareholders appointed to the board.

However, if you're submitting a report for an LLC or LLP, the term "director" may not apply to your company.

How to file your Wyoming annual report in 3 steps

When you're ready to file your WY annual report, follow these three steps.

Step 1: Gather the necessary information

The first step involves gathering all the necessary information, such as your business ID. You'll also need to round up contact details for your members and registered agent and determine your assets.

Assets can refer to tangible assets, like inventory, equipment, and real estate, but also intangible assets, such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights. If you're not sure how to calculate your assets, the online filing system has a calculator that will tally them for you, or you can refer to this Secretary of State worksheet for guidance.

Step 2: Go to the Wyoming Secretary of State website

Next, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State website, click on the "Business E-Filing" tab, and then navigate to the "Annual Report Filing" link.

From here, you'll need to provide your filing ID, which is the identification number the Secretary of State's Office provided when you registered your business. If you can't remember your business ID, run a business entity search using your business name on the Secretary of State's website.

Once you've entered your filing ID, you'll have access to the annual report, which you can choose to file online or print out and mail in. If you decide to file online, you'll have 30 minutes to complete the form, so be sure you have all your information on hand.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

You'll provide the requested information and pay the associated filing fee when filling out the report.

If you select the online filing option, you must pay an extra convenience fee, which covers the cost of the online service.

How to file a Wyoming annual report with LegalZoom

If you don't want to go through the hassle of navigating to the Secretary of State website and submitting the form on your own, allow LegalZoom to do it for you. Our annual report service does all the heavy lifting, such as calculating your assets, submitting your report, and meeting the deadline.

With a completed annual report through us, you can rest assured your business is compliant with WY state regulations.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Wyoming?

When submitting your report, you must pay an annual report fee, which is known as a license tax.

Nonprofits pay a flat $25 filing fee, while statutory trusts pay $100. All other businesses pay a fee based on their total assets located and employed in the state. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's website, the fee is "$60 or two-tenths of one mill on the dollar ($.0002), whichever is greater."

In other words, your license tax is the total value of your assets multiplied by .0002. Therefore, if your assets totaled $500,000, then you'd multiply $500,000 by .0002 and arrive at a $100 license tax.

That said, if your license tax exceeds $500, meaning your business assets are greater than $2,500,000, you cannot file your annual report online and instead must mail it in.

If you're filing online, you'll pay the filing fee plus a small convenience fee. The convenience fee is determined by your total license tax.

When is the deadline to submit a Wyoming annual report?

For most business entities, the business formation date determines the deadline.

For corporations, LLCs, LPs, LLPs, LLLPs, and nonprofits, the due date for filing is the first day of the anniversary month of the business's formation date. For instance, if you formed your LLC on Aug. 23, your Wyoming LLC annual report is due on the first day of August.

You can use the Secretary of State’s business entity search to determine your business formation date. Otherwise, the state’s office will email you payment reminders 60, 30, and 10 days before your due date.

As for statutory trusts, they’re different in that their annual reports are due by Jan. 1 each year.

What are the penalties for not filing an annual report in Wyoming?

While the Secretary of State does not charge a late fee if you fail to file your annual report, it may dissolve your business if your report is more than 60 days late. This means your business is legally terminated and no longer in good standing, so you can't legally operate under your business name in the state.

If you want to continue operating in Wyoming, you'll need to reinstate your business, which will require filing new paperwork and paying formation fees.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Wyoming?

Most, but not all business entities, need to file an annual report in Wyoming. This includes corporations, LLCs, LLCs, LPs, LLPs, LLLPs, nonprofits, and statutory trusts.

However, sole proprietorships and general partnerships are exempt from needing to file one.

FAQs

Can you submit an annual report early?

Yes, you can submit an annual report up to 120 days before the deadline.

Do I need to pay a franchise tax in Wyoming?

No, Wyoming does not have a franchise tax.

Can you file an annual report by mail?

Yes, you can send your annual report by mail to the Wyoming Secretary of State's office. Many businesses choose this route to avoid paying the convenience fee required when submitting through the online platform.

Do nonprofits need to file an annual report in Wyoming?

Yes, nonprofits in Wyoming must file an annual report and pay the flat $25 filing fee.