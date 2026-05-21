How to Foreign Qualify Your Business in North Carolina

If your business was formed in another state and you plan to open an office, hire employees, or regularly solicit customers in North Carolina, you need to register with the North Carolina Secretary of State and receive a Certificate of Authority before you begin.
"Foreign" here means out-of-state, not international. A Delaware LLC expanding to Charlotte and a Georgia corporation opening a Raleigh warehouse are both foreign entities under North Carolina law.
Foreign qualification in North Carolina at a glance
- Any LLC, corporation, or other business entity formed outside North Carolina must obtain a Certificate of Authority from the Secretary of State before transacting business in the state.
- Foreign LLCs file a Foreign Registration Statement (Form L-09); foreign corporations file an Application for Certificate of Authority (Form B-09). Forms, fees, and supporting documents differ by entity type.
- You must appoint a North Carolina registered agent with a physical in-state address before your application can be accepted.
- Not every out-of-state activity triggers registration. North Carolina law exempts activities such as holding bank accounts, maintaining lawsuits, or making isolated sales.
- Operating without a Certificate of Authority can result in civil penalties and loss of the right to sue in North Carolina courts.
Do you need to foreign qualify in North Carolina?
If your out-of-state entity is actively doing business in North Carolina, yes. Under N.C.G.S. § 57D-7-01 (LLCs) and N.C.G.S. § 55-15-01 (corporations), registration is required if your entity does any of the following.
- Maintains a physical office or place of business in the state
- Hires employees who work in North Carolina
- Holds a North Carolina business license or permit
- Regularly solicits orders or customers within the state
- Signs leases or contracts tied to North Carolina operations
- Makes repeated in-state sales or deliveries
The same statutes also name activities that do not constitute transacting business.
- Holding, managing, or collecting on loans secured by North Carolina property
- Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in North Carolina courts
- Holding a bank account in the state
- Making isolated or one-off sales that don't form a regular pattern
- Attending internal business meetings or managing internal company affairs from within the state
- Owning real or personal property passively, without active business operations attached
When in doubt, file. The penalties for operating without authorization are real and enforceable.
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation vs. other foreign entities in North Carolina
|Entity type
|Form name & number
|Filing fee
|Supporting documents required
|Annual report required?
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Registration Statement (L-09)
|$250
|Certificate of Existence from home state; NC registered agent
|Yes — due April 15; $200 (paper) / $203 (online)
|Foreign Corporation
|Application for Certificate of Authority (B-09)
|$250
|Certificate of Existence from home state; NC registered agent
|Yes — due 15th day of 4th month after fiscal year end; $20 (online) / $25 (paper)
|Foreign LLP
|Application for Registration, Foreign Registered LLP (LLP-02)
|$125
|Certificate of Existence from home state; NC registered agent
|Yes — same schedule as corporations
|Foreign Professional Corporation (PC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (B-09) + Supplemental Form PC-02
|$250 + $75
|Certificate of Existence; proof of professional licensure; NC registered agent
|No — exempt
|Foreign Professional LLC (PLLC)
|Foreign Registration Statement (PLLC-01)
|$250
|Certificate of Existence; proof of professional licensure; NC registered agent
|No — exempt
However, there are a few things worth flagging:
- Professional entities are exempt from annual reports. This meaningfully reduces year-over-year compliance costs compared to a standard LLC or corporation.
- LLPs carry a lower initial filing fee. The foreign LLP registration (LLP-02) costs $125, half the cost of a foreign LLC or corporation filing.
- Professional corporations require two separate filings. Form PC-02 carries a separate $75 fee in addition to Form B-09.
- All entity types share one common requirement. Every foreign entity must appoint a North Carolina registered agent with a physical in-state street address before the Secretary of State will accept any application.
If you're unsure which form matches your structure, confirm directly with the North Carolina Secretary of State's Business Registration Division. Submitting the wrong form is a leading cause of rejected filings.
What you need before you file
The Secretary of State will return an incomplete filing and restart the clock. Gather everything before you open the application.
|Item
|Required or optional
|Details
|Certificate of Existence from your home state
|Required
|Confirms good standing where formed. Must be dated within 60 days of filing. Your home state may call this a "certificate of good standing" or "certificate of status."
|North Carolina registered agent name and street address
|Required
|Must be a person or entity with a physical NC street address — no P.O. Boxes.
|Entity name availability confirmation
|Required
|Search the NC Secretary of State's business name database before filing. Resolve any conflicts before submitting.
|Home-state formation date and jurisdiction
|Required
|Have your original formation documents nearby.
|Name reservation filing
|Optional
|Reserve your preferred name in advance for a $30 fee.
|Expedited processing fee
|Optional
|Available if you need faster turnaround than standard processing.
One item that catches filers off guard: the certificate of existence must reflect current good standing. If your home state has suspended your business for unpaid fees or missed filings, North Carolina will reject your application. Clear that up first.
How to register a foreign LLC in North Carolina
- Obtain a Certificate of Existence from your home state. Request it within 60 days of your planned filing date. Some states call it a certificate of good standing or certificate of status. A stale certificate is the most common rejection reason.
- Confirm name availability in North Carolina. Search the Secretary of State's business name database. If your LLC's name is taken, you can adopt an assumed name (DBA) for use in the state or reserve an alternate name for a $30 fee.
- Appoint a North Carolina registered agent. The agent must maintain a physical street address in North Carolina (no P.O. Boxes) and be available during normal business hours.
- File the Foreign Registration Statement. Submit Form L-09 online or by mail with a $250 filing fee. Online submissions process in approximately 5–7 business days; mailed filings take upwards of 12 business days. Expedited processing is available for an additional fee. The form asks for your LLC's legal name, home-state jurisdiction, formation date, registered agent details, and principal office address.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority and begin operations. Once approved, store the Certificate of Authority with your permanent business records. Your LLC can now legally sign contracts, hire employees, open accounts, and operate under North Carolina law.
How to register a foreign corporation in North Carolina
The workflow mirrors the LLC process. The differences are in the form, required fields, and annual report schedule.
- Obtain a Certificate of Existence from your home state, dated within 60 days of your application. If your corporation is not in good standing at home, resolve that before applying.
- Confirm name availability in North Carolina. If your corporate name is unavailable, identify an alternate name to operate under in the state.
- Appoint a North Carolina registered agent with a physical street address in the state. No P.O. Boxes; the agent must be available during normal business hours.
- File the Application for Certificate of Authority. Submit Form B-09 with a $250 filing fee, online or by mail. Online filings process in approximately 5–7 business days; mailed filings take upwards of 12. The form requires your corporation's name, home state, original incorporation date, duration period, principal office address, registered agent details, and the names, titles, and business addresses of current officers.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority and begin operations.
Key differences from the foreign LLC process
- Different form: Foreign corporations file Form B-09, not Form L-09.
- Officer disclosure required: The B-09 requires names, titles, and usual business addresses of current officers, a field with no LLC equivalent.
- Different annual report due date: Due the 15th day of the 4th month after fiscal year end. If your fiscal year ends in September, the report is due January 15th.
- Lower annual report fee: $25 by mail ($20 online), versus $200–$203 for foreign LLCs.
- No new EIN needed: Your existing federal employer identification number carries over from your home state.
North Carolina foreign qualification costs
|Cost item
|Amount
|Notes
|Foreign LLC state filing fee (Form L-09)
|$250
|Same whether filed online or by mail
|Online transaction fee (LLC)
|$3
|Applied to online submissions
|Foreign Corporation state filing fee (Form B-09)
|$250
|Standard for-profit corporations
|Online transaction fee (Corporation)
|$3
|Applied to online submissions
|Foreign LLP state filing fee (Form LLP-02)
|$125
|Half the cost of LLC or corporation registration
|Expedited processing — 24-hour turnaround
|+$100
|For filings received before end of business day
|Expedited processing — same-day turnaround
|+$200
|For documents received by 12:00 noon Eastern time
|Name reservation fee
|$30
|Optional
|North Carolina registered agent (professional service)
|$100–$300/year
|Acting as your own agent costs nothing but requires a physical NC address
|Annual report — Foreign LLC
|$200 (paper) / $203 (online)
|Due April 15 each year
|Annual report — Foreign Corporation
|$25 (paper) / $20 (online)
|Due the 15th day of the 4th month after fiscal year end
|Annual report — Foreign LLP
|$200 (paper) / $203 (online)
|Same schedule as corporations
|Annual report — Foreign Professional LLC or Professional Corporation
|$0
|Exempt
|LegalZoom filing service fee
|[current price]
|Includes registered agent search, form preparation, and submission
A realistic first-year budget for a standard foreign LLC (filing fee, online transaction fee, mid-range registered agent, and first annual report) lands in the range of $553 to $753, depending on registered agent pricing. For a foreign corporation, the lower annual report fee brings the first-year total closer to $373 to $573.
Two cost factors catch business owners off guard most often.
The annual report fee for LLCs is substantial. North Carolina's LLC annual report costs $200 and is due April 15. Miss that deadline and you owe another $200 in late fees, a $400 swing in a single year.
Expedited processing has two tiers. 24-hour processing costs an extra $100; same-day costs $200. If your timeline is flexible, standard processing is the more cost-effective path.
After registration: ongoing compliance requirements
Your Certificate of Authority doesn't keep itself current. Four ongoing obligations attach to your entity once you're registered. Letting any of them lapse can cost you your authorization to operate in the state.
Annual reports
Deadlines vary by entity type. Missing the LLC deadline is particularly costly: the Secretary of State can revoke the certificate of authority of a foreign LLC that falls behind, ending your authorization to transact business in North Carolina until you cure the lapse. For a detailed breakdown of deadlines and fees, see our guide on how to file a North Carolina annual report.
Registered agent maintenance
Your registered agent obligation continues for as long as your entity operates in North Carolina. If your agent moves, resigns, or you switch providers, file a Statement of Change of Registered Office and/or Registered Agent within 60 days of the change. The filing fee is $5. Failing to update this information gives the Secretary of State grounds for administrative dissolution.
State tax registrations
Foreign qualification and tax registration are separate processes. Receiving a Certificate of Authority does not enroll your entity in North Carolina's tax system. Register separately with the North Carolina Department of Revenue for any applicable taxes, which may include.
- Corporate income tax — on income derived from North Carolina sources
- Sales and use tax — if you sell taxable goods or services in the state
- Withholding tax — if you pay wages to North Carolina employees
Transacting business in North Carolina almost always creates tax nexus regardless of where your entity was formed. Visit ncdor.gov to determine which registrations apply to you.
Amending or withdrawing your foreign registration
Amendments are required when key information on your Certificate of Authority changes: legal name, home-state jurisdiction, or period of duration. Foreign corporations submit an Application for Amended Certificate of Authority ($75 fee); foreign LLCs pay $50.
Withdrawals apply when you stop doing business in North Carolina entirely. Withdrawing a foreign LLC requires an Application for Certificate of Withdrawal ($25 fee). Foreign corporations use Form BE-08, also at $25. Don't skip this step: annual report obligations and registered agent fees continue to accrue until you formally withdraw.
What happens if you don't foreign qualify in North Carolina?
Skipping registration creates real legal and financial exposure. Under N.C.G.S. § 57D-7-02 (LLCs) and N.C.G.S. § 55-15-02 (corporations), operating without a Certificate of Authority triggers three consequences.
You lose the right to sue in North Carolina courts. You cannot enforce a contract, collect an unpaid invoice, or pursue any legal claim in a North Carolina court until you cure your registration status. You can still defend a lawsuit brought against you, but you cannot initiate one.
You owe back fees, taxes, and daily civil penalties. Your entity is liable for all fees and taxes that would have applied had it properly registered, plus interest and penalties, and a civil penalty of $10 for each day it transacts business without a certificate of authority, up to $1,000 per year. The Attorney General may bring actions to recover all amounts due.
You can cure late registration. Submit the standard application for your entity type, pay the filing fee, and satisfy the back fees and penalties owed. Your existing contracts and business acts remain valid, but resolve the gap before any litigation arises, not after.
Common reasons North Carolina foreign registration applications are rejected
To ensure your application is processed efficiently, avoid these common reasons for rejection:
- Stale certificate of existence. If your certificate was close to the 60-day window when you submitted and the filing sits in a queue, it may expire before processing is complete. Request a fresh certificate as close to your submission date as possible, and consider expedited processing if your timeline is tight.
- Entity name conflict. If your business name is already registered to another active entity in North Carolina, the application will be rejected. Run a name availability search before you file. If a conflict exists, reserve an alternate name or adopt a DBA before submitting.
- Wrong form submitted. Foreign LLCs and foreign corporations use different forms (L-09 and B-09, respectively), and professional entities require supplemental forms. Confirm your entity type against the comparison table above before opening the application.
- Missing or incomplete attachments. The certificate of existence must be attached as a separate document, not referenced by number alone. Professional entities must include proof of licensure. Review the pre-filing checklist and confirm every required document is included before submitting.
- Registered agent information is incomplete or invalid. A P.O. Box, a missing agent name, or an agent who has not consented to the appointment will cause rejection. Confirm your registered agent's full legal name and physical North Carolina street address before entering it on the form.
If your application is returned, the Secretary of State's rejection notice will identify the specific deficiency. Address only the flagged issue, reattach all required documents, and resubmit.
Ready to foreign qualify in North Carolina?
Foreign qualification involves more moving parts than the state filing fee suggests: name searches, certificate timing, registered agent coordination, and a compliance calendar that starts the moment your Certificate of Authority arrives.
LegalZoom's foreign qualification service handles document preparation, registered agent coordination, and submission to the North Carolina Secretary of State on your behalf, so you can focus on the expansion itself rather than the paperwork behind it.
FAQs about foreign qualification in North Carolina
How long does it take to get a North Carolina Certificate of Authority?
Standard online filings process in approximately 5–7 business days; mailed filings take upwards of 12. North Carolina offers 24-hour expedited processing for an additional $100, or same-day processing (for applications received before noon) for an additional $200.
Can I use my home-state registered agent as my North Carolina registered agent?
No. North Carolina requires a registered agent with a physical street address within the state.
Does foreign qualifying in North Carolina mean I have to pay NC income taxes?
Foreign qualification does not itself create a tax obligation. However, transacting business in North Carolina almost certainly creates NC tax nexus, and you must register separately with the NC Department of Revenue for applicable taxes.
What if my business name is already taken in North Carolina?
Reserve an alternate name for a $30 fee, or check whether the conflicting entity is still active. A dissolved or revoked entity may free up the name. The conflict must be resolved before the Secretary of State will accept your registration.
What is the difference between a Certificate of Authority and a certificate of good standing?
A Certificate of Authority is issued by North Carolina and authorizes your out-of-state entity to transact business there. A certificate of good standing is issued by your home state and confirms your entity is currently active there. You submit the certificate of good standing to obtain the Certificate of Authority: one is the input, the other is the output.
Can I file a North Carolina foreign registration online, or does it have to be by mail?
Both options are available. Online filing processes in approximately 5–7 business days versus upwards of 12 by mail, and adds only a $3 transaction fee.
What forms do I need to register a foreign LLC in North Carolina?
Foreign LLCs file Form L-09 (Foreign Registration Statement) with a certificate of existence from the home state dated within 60 days of filing. Professional LLCs use Form PLLC-01 and must also include proof of professional licensure.
What forms do I need to register a foreign corporation in North Carolina?
Foreign corporations file Form B-09 (Application for Certificate of Authority) with a certificate of existence dated within 60 days. Professional corporations must also submit supplemental Form PC-02, which carries an additional $75 fee.
How do I withdraw or cancel a foreign registration in North Carolina?
File an Application for Certificate of Withdrawal with the NC Secretary of State. The fee is $25 for both foreign LLCs and foreign corporations (corporations use Form BE-08). Withdrawing formally ends your annual report obligations and registered agent requirements in the state.