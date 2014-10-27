How to form a Vermont corporation

Ready to form a corporation in Vermont but unsure how to get started? Find out how to file the paperwork, how much it costs, rules about naming your corporation, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: February 28, 2023 · 4 min read
Benefits of a corporation
When you form a corporation, you gain limited liability for the corporation’s actions and financial obligations. A corporation is legally separate from its owners, which means it has its own assets, can enter into contracts and can sue or be sued. Therefore, if a corporation is sued or has financial troubles, its owners’ personal assets are not at risk. Forming a corporation can add credibility to your business, increase appeal to investors and offer potential tax savings.
Requirements for incorporating in Vermont
Preparing your articles of incorporation
The first step in forming a Vermont corporation is to deliver articles of incorporation and a filing fee to the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State will then issue a certificate of incorporation, which begins the corporation’s existence. The articles of incorporation must, at a minimum, contain the following information:
When declaring the stock structure of your corporation, the articles of incorporation must specify the classes of shares, if any, and the number of authorized shares in each class. If there is more than one class of shares, the articles must provide a distinguishing designation for each class. Before shares in any class are issued, the articles must state the preferences, limitations and relative rights of that class of shares.
Naming your corporation
You should do a preliminary search to find out if the corporate name you have chosen is available in Vermont. You can do this online at the Secretary of State’s website, by calling the Secretary of State’s office.
You can reserve a corporate name for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State. Name reservations can be renewed twice.
Your corporation name must meet the following requirements:
Specifying incorporators
A person who completes and files the articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State is called an incorporator. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Specifying directors
The duties of a corporation’s board of directors include protecting the assets and interests of the shareholders, enforcing the articles and bylaws, and making sure the corporation is well managed. When specifying directors for your company, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Specifying a registered agent and registered office
All corporations must have a registered office and a registered agent at that office. A registered agent receives service of lawsuits and notices and is responsible for forwarding these communications to the corporation.
When specifying a registered agent and registered office, you must meet the following requirements:
Stating a corporate purpose
You are not required to state a corporate purpose in your articles of incorporation. Unless you specify a more limited purpose, the purpose of your corporation will be to engage in any lawful business.
Determining incorporation bylaws
The bylaws define the powers, rights, and responsibilities of a corporation and its directors, officers, and shareholders. Bylaws also specify the rules and procedures the corporation will follow and include provisions for managing the corporation’s business and regulating its affairs.
When determining bylaws for your corporation, you must meet the following requirements:
Costs of incorporating in Vermont
The Vermont Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
