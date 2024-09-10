How to Get a Legal Name Change in Michigan

Updated on: September 10, 2024 · 9 min read

Changing your name can be a big decision, but the process doesn’t have to be difficult if you understand what’s required up front. Depending on the reason for your name change and your individual circumstances, the process can take anywhere from a few days to several months to fully navigate.

How to get a name change after marriage in Michigan

If you’re about to get married and want to take your new spouse’s last name, your marriage certificate will be the most important document in completing the process.

Obtaining a marriage certificate is relatively straightforward in Michigan, and is done as part of the wedding ceremony and proceedings. In order to receive a marriage certificate, a couple must complete the following steps:

Complete an application for a marriage license using the last name you intend to use as well as your previous legal name if they aren’t the same. File the application with the local county clerk’s office. Pay the associated fees (typically between $20-50). Wait 3 days for the application to be processed and approved.

The applicants then have 33 days to get married, complete the remainder of the certificate and return it to the county clerk’s office. For most government purposes, a certified copy of this completed marriage certificate serves as acceptable proof of a name change.

Once you have your marriage certificate in hand, you’ll need to update some important records to reflect the name change.

Once you have an updated ID and Social Security card, you can use those documents to update your records at financial institutions, employers, healthcare providers, and any other places that might need notice of your legal name change.

It’s best to wait at least 10 days before requesting a new ID or Social Security card in order to give your county’s Register of Deeds time to process and file your new marriage certificate.

How to get a name change after divorce in Michigan

In many cases, a change of name is one of the options a divorce settlement in the state of Michigan. If you want to resume using a prior surname, a qualified Michigan divorce attorney can help you make sure this change is included in the terms of your divorce.

In these instances, a finalized judgment of divorce—known as a divorce decree—serves as proof of a name change in the same way as a marriage certificate. The same steps should be taken following a divorce as with a marriage: Updating your Social Security information, driver's license, and any other relevant institutions to ensure your records are up-to-date.

If a name change was not included in the terms of your divorce, it is still possible to resume using your prior surname (or another surname of your choice) by filing a standard petition for name change with your county’s local circuit court. This process can also be used in the case of the death of a spouse.

How to petition for a name change in MI

If you wish to change your name for reasons other than a change in marital status, or you choose to change your name after a marriage certificate or judgment of divorce has been issued, the process can be a bit more complicated.

In order to approve a name change, Michigan law requires a legitimate reason for the proposed change. The stated reason must be non-fraudulent—e.g., you can’t change your name to avoid criminal prosecution—and ultimately it will be up to the Superior Court judge overseeing your petition to make that determination.

It’s important to note that, according to state law, applicants with a criminal history will be assumed to be changing their name with fraudulent intent and must demonstrate otherwise for their petition to be approved.

The five-step petition process

Complete a Petition for Name Change. This form documents your current name, address, and reason for requesting a name change. In order for an application to be considered, the applicant must reside in the county in which they are applying for at least one full year. Undergo criminal and biometric checks. Michigan requires individuals over the age of 22 to submit their fingerprints to their local law enforcement agency for a criminal background check before changing their name. These prints are checked against databases maintained by the local police agency, Michigan State Police, and the FBI to determine whether or not the applicant has a criminal record. Publish intent to change name. Before a court hearing regarding a name change can take place, a notification must be published in a local newspaper. This gives members of the community the opportunity to express their opposition to the name change in cases where it might affect them personally. If an applicant believes that publishing their intent to change names would put them or another individual at risk of physical danger (such as after leaving a situation involving abuse or violence), they may ask the court to waive the publication requirement. Attend name change hearing. Once the prerequisite steps have been completed, you will receive a hearing date and appear before a Superior Court judge. The judge will review the Petition for Name Change and allow comment from anyone who has objections. Barring any issues, the judge will then approve the petition and enter an order legally changing your name. Update important records. As with any other name change, the applicant should then contact the SSA, Michigan Department of State, and any other pertinent records.

How to get a name change for a minor in Michigan

The process for changing a minor’s name in Michigan depends on whether the name change is being requested by the minor individually, or in conjunction with an adult’s petition.

If a minor is over the age of 14 and wishes to legally change their name, they will usually need signed consent from both parents. In cases where one parent is unable to consent for medical or legal reasons, the consent of the parent who serves as the minor’s primary caregiver will suffice. If both parents are deceased or otherwise unable to give consent, the minor’s legal guardian may consent on their behalf.

Minors under the age of 14 are not typically allowed to file their own petition for name change in the state of Michigan, although their name can still be changed as part of a parent or guardian’s petition.

In cases where a parent wishes to change their child’s name to reflect their own name change, they may do so by simply indicating as much in the corresponding field of their petition. Minors over the age of 14 are required to give written consent to the change. The judge reviewing the petition may also consider the wishes of a child under the age of 14 in cases where they deem the child is able to express a preference.

A change of name for a minor for any reason usually requires the consent of any parents who are able to provide it, but Michigan law does offer some exceptions. Consent is not required from a parent who has been charged with a crime relating to abuse or neglect of the minor in question, or who has either physically, financially, or emotionally abandoned the minor for a period of two or more years.

If you are seeking a name change for a child or dependent minor and anticipate complications related to another parent or guardian, it may be appropriate to consult with a legal expert in your area about the best way to navigate the situation.

Upon approval of a name change petition, the minor’s parents or guardians should take steps to update any relevant records with educational institutions, healthcare providers, the SSA, and any other agencies who regularly interact with the minor.

Once your name is legally changed, you’ll want to do a thorough inventory of all the information you need to update with your new name.

Government agencies like the SSA, United States Department of State, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will need to be updated to receive new, accurate forms of identification and documents like a new Social Security card, passport, and birth certificate. Financial institutions like banks and credit card agencies will also need to be updated promptly following a name change.

Next, check to make sure you update files with your employer, organizations to which you belong, and any relevant online accounts. You’ll also want to inform important people in your personal life, especially in instances where they might not already be aware of the change.

For a comprehensive list of who to update and when, check out our complete name change checklist.

FAQs

How much does it cost to change your name legally in Michigan?

The cost of a name change can vary widely depending on your reason for petitioning. If your name change is requested as part of a change in marital status, the cost of changing is often included in the costs already associated with your marriage or divorce.

If you’re seeking a name change for other reasons, the filing fee for a petition is $175 and the cost of a background check is typically between $40-50. There is an additional $10 fee to finalize the order for a name change if your petition is approved.

In cases where these expenses represent an undue burden on an applicant, they may apply for a waiver of fees with the court system which might alleviate some or all of the costs associated with changing their name.

How long does the name change process take?

Changing your name in Michigan can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to four months or longer, depending on your individual circumstances.

If your petition requires a criminal background check, that process can add a significant amount of time if there is a backlog of applications needing to be reviewed.

There is also a wait associated with the publication requirements of your district—some courts require publication of your intent to change names two weeks prior to a court hearing, while some require up to 8 weeks prior notice.

Barring any major issues with court schedules and background checks, you can usually expect the entire process to take between 2 and 10 weeks to complete.

Are there any restrictions on changing my name in Michigan?

Aside from restrictions on how and when minors can change their names, the biggest restriction on a name change petition involves fraud or criminal intent. It’s illegal to change your name in order to impersonate another person or intentionally create confusion about your identity for criminal purposes. For this reason, anyone requesting a standard name change will need to undergo a criminal background check with local police, Michigan state police, and the FBI.

There are otherwise no restrictions in place regarding the content of your new chosen name, although it’s important to choose a name you will be comfortable using publicly and privately for the foreseeable future if you don’t wish to undergo the name change petition process again.