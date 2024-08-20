How to Get a Legal Name Change in Ohio

Updated on: August 20, 2024 · 8 min read

Where to update your name after an Ohio name change

How to get a name change for a minor in Ohio

How to change your last name in Ohio after a divorce

How to get a name change after marriage in Ohio

There are several reasons why you might consider changing your name, whether you just got married, recently went through a divorce, or want a name that better suits your identity. With this guide for how to legally change your name in Ohio, you will get a clear picture of what the process looks like for different situations and how an attorney can help along the way.

Name change eligibility

To get a name change in Ohio, you have to meet certain eligibility requirements, like residency, reason, criminal records, financial status, and proof of guardianship.

How to make an Ohio name change petition

Depending on your reason for changing your name, you might need to file a name change petition with your local probate court. If you have a marriage certificate or a divorce decree with a provision for restoring a previous name, you typically don’t need to go through this process.

The steps involved in getting an adult name change in Ohio through the court are outlined below.

Step 1: Prepare paperwork

Each Ohio county manages court-ordered name changes for residents of that county, so you’ll need to apply through your local probate court. Many courts encourage online applications for adult name changes, but you can also download, print, and mail in the required paperwork.

The Ohio Supreme Court website provides access to downloadable Ohio name change forms, but it’s a good idea to check with your local probate court to ensure you fill out the correct form. Your application will also need to be notarized.

Documentation may vary from county to county, but the following are typically required as part of your application:

A government-issued ID, like an Ohio driver's license

Birth certificate

Proof of reason for name change

Step 2: Complete a background check

Undergo any criminal background checks required by the probate court.

Step 3: Publish a notice

If the court schedules a hearing for your legal name change, you must publish a notice in the local newspaper at least 30 days prior to the hearing. Victims of domestic violence who are concerned about confidentiality might not be required to publish a notice.

Step 4: Attend the hearing

Show up for your scheduled hearing, whether it’s conducted in person, over the phone, or by video. Here, you’ll be able to present your reasoning to the judge.

Step 5: Receive your court order

If the judge approves the name-change petition, you’ll receive a probate court order, which can be used to update your name with other entities.

How to get a name change after marriage in Ohio

Changing your name after marriage in Ohio is fairly straightforward and doesn’t require filing a name change petition with your county's probate court.

Documents needed for an Ohio marriage license

First, you’ll need to apply for a marriage license within your county, which requires a few pieces of documentation:

Your Social Security card

A state-issued ID, like an Ohio driver’s license

A piece of mail that proves your residential address (if your address is different from the one shown on your ID)

Proof of previous marital status (if previously married)

How to change your name in Ohio after marriage

Once the county issues your marriage certificate, you can use it to apply for a name change.

First, make an appointment at your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office and bring the required documents. Here’s what you’ll need:

Your marriage certificate

Proof of identity

Your birth certificate

Form SS-5 (the official name change application)

Once you receive your updated Social Security card, you can use it to change your name on your Ohio ID card or driver’s license through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

How to change your last name in Ohio after a divorce

Under Ohio law, a court that grants a divorce can “restore any name that the person had before the marriage.” It’s not uncommon for people to change their names after a divorce. If this is something you’d like to do, there are a couple of options.

Include a name change provision in the divorce decree

The easiest way to legally change back to a previous name after a divorce is to ensure that your divorce decree includes a provision for returning to the name you had before the marriage. Your divorce decree serves as your primary legal document for changing your name. If you don’t have this provision in the decree, you’ll need to apply for a name change through the probate court and include your divorce decree in your application.

Remember that you have the right to change or not change your name after a divorce—your spouse cannot force you to change it or block you from changing it. As long as it’s documented during the divorce proceedings, you can start the process for legally changing your name.

Once the divorce is finalized and your name change approved, you’ll apply for an updated Social Security card through your local SSA office. You’ll need your Social Security card to update most of your other official documents, such as your driver’s license, banking information, or passport.

File a petition with your county probate court

Although a name change provision in your divorce decree is the easiest path toward a name change after a divorce, you can still apply for a name change in Ohio without it. You’ll need to follow all of the steps listed above for filing a name change petition through your local probate court and include your divorce decree in your documentation.

How to get a name change for a minor in Ohio

To change a minor’s name in Ohio, a parent or legal guardian will go through the steps for filing a petition with the local probate court where the minor lives. There are a few ways that the process for a minor differs from the process for an adult:

The parent, legal guardian, or guardian ad litem of the minor must file the application and fill out all of the Ohio name change forms. Legal guardians and guardians ad litem must provide proof of guardianship.

Proof of both parents’ signed consent must be provided unless one parent’s rights have been terminated. A nonconsenting parent must be served notice of the hearing unless they cannot be located.

If the other parent’s address can’t be found (and reasonable diligence to try and locate the address has been shown), that parent’s name needs to be included in the published notice.

The minor and the applicant will attend the hearing, where the judge will determine if the name change has a reasonable and proper cause and is in the best interest of the minor.

Remember that all of the required forms for a minor’s legal name change can be found on the Ohio Supreme Court’s website. Additionally, a minor's name change will not be reflected on their Ohio birth certificate.

Now that you know how to change your name in Ohio, it’s important to update your new name on official documents, your driver's license, your workplace, bank accounts, loans, and other financial documents. After that, you can start to change your name with subscriptions, memberships, and online accounts. LegalZoom has put together a handy name change checklist to help you identify less-obvious locations to change your name.

FAQs

How much does it cost for a name change Ohio?

There are several potential costs involved with changing your name in Ohio, including the application fee, costs to publish notice of the hearing (if required), and a background check. Every court determines its own fee for filing a name change petition.

What do you need to know before legally changing your name?

Before legally changing your name in Ohio, it’s important to remember the eligibility requirements, including county residency, the reason for changing your name (whether due to marriage, divorce, or personal preference), and the details of any criminal record.

How do I change my name at the Ohio BMV?

Visit your local Ohio BMV (Bureau of Motor Vehicles) office to submit paperwork for changing your name on your current driver’s license. The BMV’s website lists the required documentation to show proof of your name change, including a marriage certificate, a divorce decree, or a court-ordered name change.