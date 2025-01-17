How to Get an Ohio Business License

Do you need a business license in Ohio?

Ohio doesn't have a general operating license, but most business structures (except sole proprietorships and general partnerships) must register with the Secretary of State (SOS). After registration, you can identify which specific licenses apply to your business at the state, local, and federal levels:

Ohio state

Ohio has detailed regulation checklists for various business types, including required permits, licenses, and registrations. While this doesn't cover every business, you can try to find yours by clicking on the dropdown tab in the middle of the page.

Here are some common requirements for businesses in Ohio:

Vendor's license . If you plan on selling taxable services or goods, you must obtain a vendor's license through the Ohio Department of Taxation (DOT).

If you plan on selling taxable services or goods, you must obtain a vendor's license through the Ohio Department of Taxation (DOT). Professional certifications . Ohio law requires specific licenses or certifications for regulated professions (handled through the state's eLicense system). This includes healthcare providers, attorneys, accountants, real estate agents, contractors, and similar professional service providers.

Ohio law requires specific licenses or certifications for regulated professions (handled through the state's eLicense system). This includes healthcare providers, attorneys, accountants, real estate agents, contractors, and similar professional service providers. Environmental registrations . Businesses that connect to publicly owned water systems, handle hazardous or nonhazardous waste, and emit air contaminants should review the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) permitting requirements.

Since the required registrations vary based on your business activities and industry, it's crucial to conduct a thorough license and permit search. In addition to Ohio's free resources, you might consult an attorney or use LegalZoom to get a customized license report for your business.

Local

You can check with your city and county governments in Ohio to determine whether you need any local permits and licenses. Each area has its own regulations, which may include the following:

A general business permit to operate or make retail sales within city limits

A home occupation permit if you're running a business from your residence

Zoning laws , building codes, and construction permits for new developments or renovations

, building codes, and construction permits for new developments or renovations Health and safety permits for restaurants and food trucks

Special use permits for specific business activities (e.g., outdoor seating)

You can usually find this information on your local Ohio government website or by contacting their office directly. Similarly, LegalZoom's business license search includes local registrations required for your business, not to mention the next type: federal permits.

Federal

Most businesses (in or out of Ohio) don't typically need to apply for federal licenses. However, you may need to register with applicable federal agencies if you operate in a highly regulated industry. Here are some examples.

Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB): Alcohol production or sales

Department of Transportation (DOT): Commercial linehaul transportation

Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Food production and nutrition labeling

Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Broadcasting and reporting

While not technically a license, you might also consider registering your brand assets (such as your company name, product name, or logos) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Although not required, a federal trademark establishes clear ownership rights to your intellectual property—similar to an exclusive “license” to use these assets.

How to get a business license in Ohio in 5 steps

Now that you're familiar with the general requirements, you can start to apply for the licenses and permits your business needs by following these steps.

Step 1: Formally launch your business

If you haven't already, you should formally establish your Ohio business with the SOS. The exact process depends on your chosen business structure (whether an LLC, corporation, or another entity), but generally, you'll need to complete these steps:

Choose a unique business name Appoint a registered agent Complete and file your formation documents (e.g., articles of organization for LLCs)

You can complete the entire registration process through the SOS' online portal. To get assistance with the application, you can also work with LegalZoom for as low as Ohio's filing fee ($99).

Step 2: Obtain an EIN from the IRS

Most businesses in Ohio apply for an employer identification number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This is typically required if you plan to hire employees, launch as a corporation or partnership, or collect sales tax.

You can apply for an EIN online through the IRS at no cost or get help from an online service like LegalZoom. Make sure you record the number and keep it somewhere safe (similar to a Social Security number), as you'll need it to apply for bank accounts, file taxes, and apply for business credit.

Step 3: Apply for state business licenses

As discussed, your business registration with the Ohio SOS effectively acts as a general business license. However, you may need additional state-level registrations based on your industry and occupation, with the vendor's license being one of the most common types. Here's how to get one.

Create an online account through the Ohio Business Gateway (or contact your county auditor) Complete your registration Obtain your vendor's license (available immediately)

You'll also need to collect the required sales and use tax on any tangible personal property or services you offer. Then, remember to apply for other state permits your business requires (such as environmental permits or professional licenses) through their respective state agencies.

Step 4: Apply for local permits

You should contact your city and county government offices to determine local requirements for your business. Many Ohio government authorities also have online portals that allow you to search for permits, review fees, schedule inspections, and submit applications electronically.

For instance, you can find the general licensing requirements for these major cities in Ohio:

If you prefer in-person assistance, you can contact or visit the applicable local government office, such as city hall, the county clerk, the zoning department, or the economic development office.

Step 5: Apply for federal licenses

If your business operates in a federally regulated industry, you'll need to obtain the appropriate licenses before you start operating. The application process varies by federal agency, but generally, you should be able to find guides, requirements, forms, and applications on each agency's website.

Keep in mind that processing times can sometimes take several weeks to months, depending on the license type and agency. If you have any questions about applying for business licenses—whether at the state, local, or federal levels—you might reach out to an Ohio business attorney for assistance.

After getting your Ohio business license

Once you've received all the necessary licenses and permits, you're almost ready to begin operating your business. Be sure to display all required documents, licenses, and inspection reports where needed (e.g., posting in specific, visible locations for customers).

Additionally, many licenses require periodic renewals, and some may need inspections or recertifications to stay active. If you make significant changes to your business (such as opening a new location), you should also apply for new licenses or update your current registrations accordingly.

Getting an OH business license the easy way

While some businesses might only need basic permits, others face complex licensing requirements that can take months to complete. Instead of doing all this work yourself, you can leave the research to LegalZoom for a fixed and friendly cost.

With our business license search report , you'll get a detailed overview of Ohio, local, and federal business licenses specific to your business type and location. Plus, you'll get helpful instructions and direct links to every application you need.

FAQs

What should I do before getting a business license?

First, register your business structure with the Ohio Secretary of State (SOS) after confirming your business name is available . Then, you might create a business plan with permit, license, and zoning requirements for your location before applying.

How much is a business license in Ohio?

Costs can vary significantly depending on your business and location. For reference, an Ohio vendor's license costs $25 at the time of writing. Other types may range from under $100 to several thousand dollars, so be sure to check the specific fee schedule of your specific license.

How long does it take to get a business license in Ohio?

It depends. Some licenses (such as the vendor's license) can be obtained online immediately. Others, such as liquor licenses or professional certifications, may take several months to process.

Are there other compliance requirements for small businesses in Ohio?

If you have employees, you must register with the Ohio Department of Taxation, Department of Job and Family Services, and Bureau of Workers' Compensation. You must also maintain accurate business records, follow all applicable laws, and report any significant business changes to the SOS to keep your business compliant .

What's the difference between an LLC and a business license?

An LLC is a business structure that provides personal liability protection and defines how your business is organized. A business license, on the other hand, is official permission to operate or provide specific services in your area.