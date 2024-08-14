How to Legally Change Your Name in Arizona

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 3 min read

If you live in Arizona and want to change your name, you can follow a few simple steps to request a legal name change. Whether you simply don't like your name or want to change it after getting married or divorced, the process is the same. The Arizona Superior Court handles name change requests for Arizona residents.

Step 1. Obtain an application form

Name change application forms are available online through the Arizona Judicial Branch's website. If you want to change your own name, use the Application for Change of Name for an Adult (Form CVNC11F). To request a name change for a minor child, complete the Application for Change of Name for a Minor Child (Form CVNCM11F).

Step 2. Complete your name change application

Read the application form carefully and provide all requested information. You must provide your current name and address and any previous legal names or aliases, including the dates you used such other names. Applicants must also attest that they are not requesting the name change for the purpose of committing or furthering a crime. Finally, you must disclose any previous felony convictions, including the case number, date of conviction, county, and state where convicted, and the applicable sentence. If you have any pending felony or misdemeanor charges against you, describe the charge, the city, and state where the matter is pending, and the case file number.

Sign the application form in the presence of a notary public.

Individual counties process name change applications through the Superior Court of Arizona. In some counties, applicants must complete a document called a Civil Cover Sheet. You must also complete an Order Changing Name of an Adult (Form CVNC81F) or Order Changing Name of Minor (Form CVNCM81F).

Contact your county to determine whether you need additional forms. Some counties provide self-help packets online, such as this resource for Maricopa County residents.

Your county Clerk of Court can tell you where and how to file the application materials and can advise you on the amount and acceptable payment methods for filing fees.

Step 4. Schedule and attend your hearing

The county Clerk of Court's office can help you schedule a hearing on your application. After scheduling your hearing, complete the Notice of Hearing Regarding Application for Change of Name (Form CVNC18F).

Next, notify interested parties of your application and intent to change your name. This includes your spouse, if applicable. You may need to publish notice in a legal newspaper in your county if diligent efforts to locate interested parties through other means prove unsuccessful.

On the day of your hearing, you must provide two certified copies of Form CVNC81F, your birth certificate, your divorce decree (if applicable), government-issued photo identification, clerk-stamped copies of all documents related to your name change application, proof of notice, prior name change orders, and proof of naturalization or resident alien status (if applicable.) Depending on the circumstances surrounding your situation, you may need to provide additional documentation. Check with your county to ensure you have all required information available at your hearing.

If the Superior Court approves your name change application, you must update your identification to reflect the new name. You first need to obtain a new Social Security card. Complete an Application for a Social Security Card (Form SS-5) and take it to your local Social Security office with your current identification and the official court order granting your name change. Then, take your new Social Security card and a copy of the order granting your name change to update your driver's license or other government-issued identification.

In addition to the SSA, there are a few other places where your name needs updating, such as your driver's license or bank accounts. If you want to make sure you don't miss any important steps, a complete name change checklist can help.

Be aware that a name change does not cancel or change your legal responsibility or financial obligations incurred under your previous name. Arizona courts approve most name change requests, but the court may deny a name change application if it believes the name change could impact someone else's rights.

Changing your name in Arizona is relatively straightforward. You can also start the name change process online.