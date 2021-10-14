How to obtain old tax documents

Do you need old tax documents from the IRS? Here's the difference between a tax return transcript and an exact copy of your tax return. Learn which one is right for your situation and what steps you need to take to obtain them from the IRS.
Find out more about Business Taxes
Excellent
by Alicia Tuovila
Alicia Tuovila is an accounting and finance writer based in Tennessee. She holds an active Certified Public Accountan...
Updated on: November 15, 2023 · 3 min read
Certain situations may require you to have access to your previously filed tax returns. The most common is during a loan application process when your lender requests prior years' tax information to verify your stated income. You may also need old tax information to amend a prior-year tax return, compare it to your current-year tax return, or defend yourself in the case of an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit.
While you should save a copy of your business tax returns for a minimum of seven years if a situation arises and you need to access an old tax document you do not have in your possession, what should you do?
You can obtain an exact copy of your previously filed tax return by filing Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return with the IRS. You can request many types of tax returns on the Form 4506, including:
In some cases, a tax return transcript may satisfy the person or entity requesting your tax information. Most mortgage lenders are satisfied with the information provided on a tax return transcript when a copy of the tax return is unavailable.
A tax return transcript is a shorter printout of the information on your previously filed tax return. It lists most line items including your adjusted gross income (AGI) from your original tax return as filed. It does not show any changes made in an amendment to your return. A tax return transcript is only available for the current year and the previous three years.
There are several advantages to the tax return transcript. It is free, while there is a small fee for an exact copy of your tax return. The fee for an exact copy of your tax return is $50 as of 2023.
The processing time is also much shorter for a tax return transcript. You can get your tax return transcript instantly with the Get a Tax Transcript tool on the IRS website. Alternatively, you can complete and mail in Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return. If you mail in your request for a tax return transcript, you can expect to receive it in the mail after five to 10 business days. On the other hand, if you mail in Form 4506, you can expect to wait up to 75 calendar days to receive an exact copy of your tax return.
Please note, if you file a tax return jointly with your spouse, only the primary spouse listed on the tax return can request a tax return transcript via the telephone. Either spouse can request a tax return transcript via the website or complete and mail the Form 4506-T. Similarly, either spouse can complete and mail Form 4506 to request an exact copy of the tax return.
There are several other tax transcript types.
A tax account transcript shows a more abbreviated version of important information from your previous tax return. It shows your return type, filing status, AGI, taxable income, and payment type. This transcript type is available for more tax years than the tax return transcript; you can request a tax account transcript for up to 10 prior years.
A record of account transcript combines both the tax return and tax account transcripts into a complete transcript. It is available for the prior three years.
A wage and income transcript shows data from information returns filed with the IRS, such as Form W-2 Wage and Tax Statement, Form 1098 Mortgage Interest Statement, and the various Form 1099s. These are available for up to 10 prior years, although the current tax year information may be incomplete until July.
Other document retention tips:
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read