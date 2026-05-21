How to Register a Foreign LLC in Illinois: Step-by-Step Guide

Two differences stand out. For foreign corporations, the supporting document window is 90 days rather than 60. Foreign corporations must also pay an initial franchise tax as part of the application process, an amount that varies based on paid-in capital and cannot be computed in advance.

After registration: Ongoing compliance for Illinois foreign LLCs

Receiving your Certificate of Authority completes registration, but not your obligations. Letting these requirements lapse risks losing good standing, facing penalties, or having your Illinois authority revoked.

Annual report requirements

All Illinois LLCs, domestic and foreign, must file an annual report each year. The fee is $75. The due date follows an anniversary-based system tied to the month your entity was registered in the state. For example, an LLC registered in July must file by June 30 each year.

Missing the deadline triggers a $100 late fee and "Not in Good Standing" status in public records. After 60 days past due, the LLC has another 60 days to file before facing administrative dissolution. Illinois does not grant extensions.

Illinois tax registration

Registering with the Secretary of State does not register your LLC for Illinois taxes. Depending on your business activities, you may need to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue for income tax withholding, sales tax, or other business taxes. Visit the Illinois Department of Revenue website to review requirements for your business type.

Registered agent maintenance

You must maintain a valid Illinois registered agent at all times. To update your agent, file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office with the Illinois Secretary of State. An unfilled role puts your good standing at risk and can leave your LLC without notice of lawsuits or state correspondence.

Assumed name (DBA) maintenance

If your LLC registered under an assumed name, that registration requires periodic renewal. The right to use an assumed name runs from the filing date until the first day of the company's anniversary month in the next calendar year evenly divisible by five, and renews in five-year periods. You can renew up to 60 days before expiration and bundle the renewal with your annual report filing. A $100 penalty applies to any assumed name renewed on or after the first day of the company's anniversary month.

Common mistakes that delay Illinois foreign LLC registration

The foreign LLC registration process in Illinois is highly procedural. To ensure your application is processed promptly and to avoid having your documents rejected, be aware of the following common pitfalls that can cause significant delays.

Submitting only one copy of Form LLC-45.5. Illinois requires two complete, signed copies. One goes in the state's records; the other comes back stamped as your official file copy.

Illinois requires two complete, signed copies. One goes in the state's records; the other comes back stamped as your official file copy. Using a Certificate of Good Standing older than 60 days. Illinois measures the window from the date your home state issued the certificate. Order it close to your filing date.

Illinois measures the window from the date your home state issued the certificate. Order it close to your filing date. Listing a P.O. box as the registered agent address. Illinois requires a physical Illinois street address. A P.O. box will get your application rejected.

Illinois requires a physical Illinois street address. A P.O. box will get your application rejected. Skipping the name availability check. If your LLC's legal name is already taken and you haven't listed an assumed name on the form, Illinois cannot process the filing.

If your LLC's legal name is already taken and you haven't listed an assumed name on the form, Illinois cannot process the filing. Incorrect or missing payment. Your check must be payable to the Illinois Secretary of State for the correct amount: $150 standard, $250 expedited. Cash is not accepted.

Register your foreign LLC in Illinois with LegalZoom

Registering a foreign LLC in Illinois involves more than filling out Form LLC-45.5. You need to confirm your LLC’s name is available, obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, appoint an Illinois registered agent, submit two signed copies of the application, and keep up with annual reports after approval. A missed document, outdated certificate, or incorrect registered agent address can delay your filing or cause it to be rejected.

LegalZoom can help you complete the foreign qualification process from start to finish. We can prepare and file your Illinois foreign LLC registration, help you meet the state’s registered agent requirement, and support your ongoing compliance needs after your Certificate of Authority is approved. LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses handle formation and compliance filings across all 50 states, giving you a simpler way to expand into Illinois with the right paperwork in place.