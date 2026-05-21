How to Register a Foreign LLC in Illinois: Step-by-Step Guide

If your LLC was formed outside Illinois and you're expanding operations into the state, you need to register as a foreign LLC with the Illinois Secretary of State before you can legally conduct business there. The process centers on Form LLC-45.5, the Application for Admission to Transact Business, along with a $150 state filing fee and a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. This guide covers when registration is required, what the full cost looks like, how to submit your paperwork correctly, and what compliance obligations follow once your application is approved.
Illinois foreign LLC registration at a glance
- Any LLC formed outside Illinois that conducts business in the state must register as a foreign LLC with the Illinois Secretary of State before it can legally operate there.
- The required form is Form LLC-45.5, Application for Admission to Transact Business, and the state filing fee is $150.
- Forms must be submitted in duplicate by mail or in person. There is no online filing option.
- You must attach a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, dated within 60 days of filing.
- After approval, you must maintain an Illinois registered agent with a physical Illinois street address and file an annual report each year.
- Operating without registering exposes your business to fines, back fees, and the loss of the right to sue in Illinois courts.
What is a foreign LLC in Illinois?
A foreign LLC is any limited liability company formed in a state other than Illinois that wants to conduct business within the state. "Foreign" means out-of-state, not international.
Domestic Illinois LLCs file Articles of Organization to come into existence in Illinois. Foreign LLCs file Form LLC-45.5 to gain authority to operate in a state where they were not formed. These are separate legal acts governed by separate processes.
Do you need to register your foreign LLC in Illinois?
Yes. Under the Illinois Limited Liability Company Act, any foreign LLC must register with the Secretary of State before it can legally transact business within the state.
What counts as "doing business" in Illinois
Illinois does not define "transacting business" with a single bright-line test. Instead, the state identifies activities that do not count as doing business. Everything outside that list generally triggers the registration requirement.
Activities that typically trigger registration.
- Establishing offices, warehouses, retail locations, or other business facilities within Illinois
- Employing Illinois-based workers, owning or leasing Illinois property, or regularly engaging with Illinois-based clients, vendors, or service providers
- Signing contracts to be performed in Illinois or regularly soliciting orders accepted within the state
Activities that generally do NOT require registration.
- Maintaining, defending, or settling a proceeding, or holding meetings of managers or members concerning internal company affairs
- Soliciting or obtaining orders, whether by mail or through employees or agents, if those orders require acceptance outside Illinois before they become contracts
- Conducting an isolated transaction completed within 120 days that is not part of a series of similar transactions
- Holding a bank account in Illinois, using an Illinois attorney or accountant, or owning property as a passive investment
If you're unsure whether your activities cross the threshold, a licensed business attorney can help you figure it out.
Penalties for operating without registration
An unauthorized foreign LLC owes all fees, taxes, penalties, and other charges it would have paid from the date it started doing business in Illinois. If a foreign LLC doesn't file within 60 days of when it started doing business in Illinois, it faces a penalty of $2,000 plus $100 for each month it continued to operate without authorization. An unregistered LLC also cannot file lawsuits in Illinois courts until registration is complete.
Illinois foreign LLC registration fee and full cost breakdown
The state filing fee is $150. That flat fee covers the processing of Form LLC-45.5, but it's rarely the only cost you'll encounter.
|Cost item
|Amount
|State filing fee (Form LLC-45.5)
|$150
|Expedited processing (24-hour, in-person only)
|+$100
|Certificate of Good Standing (home state)
|Varies; typically $10–$50
|Name reservation in Illinois (optional, 90-day hold)
|$25
|Assumed name (DBA) registration, if your name is unavailable
|$30–$150 depending on filing year
|Illinois registered agent service (annual, if using a professional)
|$50–$300/year
|Annual report (recurring, after registration)
|$75/year
- Expedited processing costs an additional $100 and requires an in-person submission at the Secretary of State's Springfield or Chicago office.
- Certificate of Good Standing. You must attach one from your home state confirming your LLC is current on all fees and filings. Depending on your home state, this document may be called a Certificate of Existence, Certificate of Status, or Letter of Good Standing. Check with your home state's Secretary of State office to confirm the current cost.
- Name reservation locks down your LLC's name in Illinois for 90 days for $25.
- Assumed name registration. If your LLC's name is already taken in Illinois, you'll need to register an assumed name (DBA). The fee ranges from $30 to $150 depending on the year you file.
- Registered agent costs. You can serve as your own registered agent at no state cost if you have an Illinois address. Professional services typically cost $49–$300 annually.
- Annual report fee. Once registered, you'll owe $75 each year to maintain your Illinois authority. Cash is not accepted. Make checks payable to the Illinois Secretary of State.
What you need before you file: Pre-filing checklist
Illinois requires paper submissions with no online portal to save a draft and return to it. A missing document or expired certificate will send your filing back and restart the clock.
- Your LLC's exact legal name as registered in your home state. Copy the name precisely as it appears in your formation documents. Punctuation, abbreviations, and spacing all count. The name must contain "Limited Liability Company," "LLC," or "L.L.C." and must be distinguishable from other entities on file with the Illinois Secretary of State.
- Your LLC's formation date, home state, and period of duration. Form LLC-45.5 asks for the state where your LLC was organized, the date it was formed, and its duration. Most LLCs are perpetual. This information appears in your home state's formation documents or your Certificate of Good Standing.
- A Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, dated within 60 days. The 60-day clock starts when your home state issues the document, not when you submit it to Illinois. Order this certificate close to your intended filing date. Illinois requires an original copy and will not accept a certificate older than 60 days.
- The name and Illinois street address of your registered agent. The registered office must be a physical street address in Illinois. A P.O. box is not acceptable and will get your application rejected. You can appoint an individual member or manager with an Illinois address, or use a professional registered agent service.
- Confirmation that your LLC's name is available in Illinois. Search the Illinois Secretary of State's Business Entity Search database. If your name is unavailable, you must list the assumed name under which your LLC proposes to transact business directly on Form LLC-45.5. Have a backup name ready before you start the form.
- Your LLC's principal place of business address. This does not need to be in Illinois. It's simply your primary business location.
- A description of your business purpose. A one- or two-sentence plain description of what your LLC does and why it proposes to conduct business in Illinois.
- Payment of $150 in an accepted form. A check or money order made payable to the Illinois Secretary of State.
- Two complete, signed copies of Form LLC-45.5 Both copies must be fully completed and signed by an authorized member or manager. Illinois keeps one copy and returns the other stamped as your official record. Submitting only one copy is one of the most common reasons filings are rejected.
Form LLC-45.5: The application for admission to transact business
Here is exactly what the form asks for.
- LLC name and jurisdiction of organization: the LLC's name as registered in the home state, the state where it was organized, and the date of organization
- Assumed name: if the company name is unavailable in Illinois, the name under which it proposes to transact business
- Period of duration: enter "perpetual" unless the LLC has a specific dissolution date
- Principal place of business: your LLC's primary office address, which does not need to be in Illinois
- Registered agent information: the name and Illinois street address of the agent designated to receive legal documents
- Business purpose: a description of the purposes for which the company is organized and proposes to conduct business in Illinois
- Authorized signature: the person signing confirms, under penalties of perjury, that the application is true, correct, and complete
The LLC name cannot include terms such as "Corporation," "Corp.," "Incorporated," "Inc.," "Ltd.," or "Limited Partnership." If your home-state name uses a prohibited term or is unavailable in Illinois, you must address that on the form before submitting.
Download the current version of Form LLC-45.5 from the Illinois Secretary of State's Business Services publications page. Outdated forms will be rejected.
How to register a foreign LLC in Illinois: Step by step
With your required pre-filing documents and information ready, here is the seven-step process for officially registering your foreign LLC with the Illinois Secretary of State.
- Confirm your LLC is in good standing in your home state. Illinois requires a Certificate of Good Standing issued within the last 60 days. If your LLC has lapsed at home, resolve that first.
- Search for name availability in Illinois. Run a search in the Illinois Secretary of State's Business Entity Search database. If your name is unavailable, decide on an assumed name before you open the form.
- Appoint an Illinois registered agent. Designate a person or entity with a physical Illinois street address, available during normal business hours to accept legal documents. Confirm they have agreed to serve before listing their name on the form.
- Complete Form LLC-45.5 in duplicate. Download the current version from the Illinois Secretary of State's Business Services publications page. Fill out both copies completely and sign both. An authorized member or manager must sign.
- Assemble your complete filing package. Include both signed copies of Form LLC-45.5, your Certificate of Good Standing from your home state dated within 60 days, and a check or money order for $150 made payable to the Illinois Secretary of State.
- Submit by mail or in person. Mail or deliver your package to the Illinois Secretary of State's Department of Business Services. Expedited 24-hour processing requires an in-person submission and is not available by mail.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority and file it with your records. Once approved, you'll receive a stamped copy of Form LLC-45.5 as your Certificate of Authority. Store it with your formation documents. You'll need it if a bank, landlord, or contracting party asks to verify your Illinois standing.
Where and how to submit your Illinois foreign LLC filing
Illinois does not offer an online filing portal for foreign LLC registration. All submissions must be paper-based, by mail or in person.
Mailing address
Illinois Secretary of State
Department of Business Services
Limited Liability Division
501 S. Second St., Rm. 351
Springfield, IL 62756
Use a trackable shipping method. Mail filings take 10–15 business days and do not generate automatic confirmation receipts. Verify this address against the current Illinois Secretary of State's Business Services publications page before submitting.
In-person filing
- Springfield: Illinois Secretary of State, Department of Business Services, Limited Liability Division, 501 S. Second St., Rm. 351, Springfield, IL 62756
- Chicago: Cook County Building, 69 W. Washington St., Ste. 1240, Chicago, IL 60602
The Chicago location accepts in-person submissions only; you cannot mail your filing there. Confirm current office hours directly with the Illinois Secretary of State before visiting.
Processing times and expedited option
Mail filings take approximately 10–15 business days from the date the Secretary of State receives your package. The 60-day validity window on your Certificate of Good Standing starts from the date your home state issued it. If your certificate is close to expiring and processing takes the full 15 business days, order a fresh one.
Expedited 24-hour processing costs an additional $100 (total: $250) and requires in-person submission. "24 hours" means one business day from receipt; weekends and state holidays do not count.
Quick reference: Submission options
|Method
|Location
|Processing time
|Cost
|Springfield office
|10–15 business days
|$150
|In-person (standard)
|Springfield or Chicago
|10–15 business days
|$150
|In-person (expedited)
|Springfield or Chicago
|24 hours (1 business day)
|$250
Illinois foreign LLC vs. Illinois foreign corporation registration
If your out-of-state entity is a corporation rather than an LLC, a different form and process applies.
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign corporation
|Form
|LLC-45.5
|BCA 13.15
|Form name
|Application for Admission to Transact Business
|Application for Authority to Transact Business
|Minimum filing fee
|$150
|$150
|Filed with
|IL Secretary of State, Dept. of Business Services
|IL Secretary of State, Dept. of Business Services
|Supporting document required
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state (within 60 days)
|Certified copy of Articles of Incorporation from home state (within 90 days)
|Submitted in
|Duplicate
|Duplicate
|Annual report
|Required
|Required
|Governing law
|Illinois LLC Act (805 ILCS 180)
|Illinois Business Corporation Act (805 ILCS 5)
Two differences stand out. For foreign corporations, the supporting document window is 90 days rather than 60. Foreign corporations must also pay an initial franchise tax as part of the application process, an amount that varies based on paid-in capital and cannot be computed in advance.
After registration: Ongoing compliance for Illinois foreign LLCs
Receiving your Certificate of Authority completes registration, but not your obligations. Letting these requirements lapse risks losing good standing, facing penalties, or having your Illinois authority revoked.
Annual report requirements
All Illinois LLCs, domestic and foreign, must file an annual report each year. The fee is $75. The due date follows an anniversary-based system tied to the month your entity was registered in the state. For example, an LLC registered in July must file by June 30 each year.
Missing the deadline triggers a $100 late fee and "Not in Good Standing" status in public records. After 60 days past due, the LLC has another 60 days to file before facing administrative dissolution. Illinois does not grant extensions.
Illinois tax registration
Registering with the Secretary of State does not register your LLC for Illinois taxes. Depending on your business activities, you may need to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue for income tax withholding, sales tax, or other business taxes. Visit the Illinois Department of Revenue website to review requirements for your business type.
Registered agent maintenance
You must maintain a valid Illinois registered agent at all times. To update your agent, file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office with the Illinois Secretary of State. An unfilled role puts your good standing at risk and can leave your LLC without notice of lawsuits or state correspondence.
Assumed name (DBA) maintenance
If your LLC registered under an assumed name, that registration requires periodic renewal. The right to use an assumed name runs from the filing date until the first day of the company's anniversary month in the next calendar year evenly divisible by five, and renews in five-year periods. You can renew up to 60 days before expiration and bundle the renewal with your annual report filing. A $100 penalty applies to any assumed name renewed on or after the first day of the company's anniversary month.
Common mistakes that delay Illinois foreign LLC registration
The foreign LLC registration process in Illinois is highly procedural. To ensure your application is processed promptly and to avoid having your documents rejected, be aware of the following common pitfalls that can cause significant delays.
- Submitting only one copy of Form LLC-45.5. Illinois requires two complete, signed copies. One goes in the state's records; the other comes back stamped as your official file copy.
- Using a Certificate of Good Standing older than 60 days. Illinois measures the window from the date your home state issued the certificate. Order it close to your filing date.
- Listing a P.O. box as the registered agent address. Illinois requires a physical Illinois street address. A P.O. box will get your application rejected.
- Skipping the name availability check. If your LLC's legal name is already taken and you haven't listed an assumed name on the form, Illinois cannot process the filing.
- Incorrect or missing payment. Your check must be payable to the Illinois Secretary of State for the correct amount: $150 standard, $250 expedited. Cash is not accepted.
Register your foreign LLC in Illinois with LegalZoom
Registering a foreign LLC in Illinois involves more than filling out Form LLC-45.5. You need to confirm your LLC’s name is available, obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, appoint an Illinois registered agent, submit two signed copies of the application, and keep up with annual reports after approval. A missed document, outdated certificate, or incorrect registered agent address can delay your filing or cause it to be rejected.
LegalZoom can help you complete the foreign qualification process from start to finish. We can prepare and file your Illinois foreign LLC registration, help you meet the state’s registered agent requirement, and support your ongoing compliance needs after your Certificate of Authority is approved. LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses handle formation and compliance filings across all 50 states, giving you a simpler way to expand into Illinois with the right paperwork in place.
FAQs about Illinois foreign LLC registration
What is the difference between an LLC and a foreign LLC?
The structure, liability protections, and management flexibility are identical. An LLC is "domestic" in the state where it was formed. When it expands into another state, it becomes "foreign" there and must register before operating. Nothing about the LLC itself changes.
Do I need to register my foreign LLC in Illinois?
Yes, if you are conducting ongoing business operations in Illinois, such as maintaining an office, employing workers, signing contracts to be performed in the state, or regularly soliciting orders there. Isolated or occasional transactions generally do not trigger the requirement.
How much does it cost to register a foreign LLC in Illinois?
The state filing fee is $150. Expedited processing adds $100 for a total of $250. A Certificate of Good Standing from your home state typically runs $10–$50. Professional registered agent services cost $50–$300 per year. The $75 annual report fee begins after registration. See our guide for a full breakdown of Illinois LLC costs.
What is the best state for a foreign-owned LLC?
Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada are commonly cited for favorable LLC laws and low formation costs. However, forming in any of those states does not exempt you from Illinois's foreign registration requirement if you are conducting business in Illinois. For some businesses, it may still be best to form an LLC in your home state.
Can I be my own registered agent in Illinois as a foreign LLC?
Yes, provided you have a physical Illinois street address and are available during normal business hours to accept service of process. Many owners use a professional registered agent service to ensure consistent availability and keep a personal address out of public records.
How long does it take to get a Certificate of Authority in Illinois?
Standard mail processing takes approximately 10–15 business days from receipt of your complete package. Expedited 24-hour processing costs an additional $100 and requires in-person submission. Account for postal transit time and the 60-day validity window on your Certificate of Good Standing when planning your timeline.
Do I need to file a separate Illinois operating agreement for my foreign LLC?
No. Illinois does not require foreign LLCs to file their operating agreement with the Secretary of State. Your home-state agreement continues to govern internal operations. Review it before filing to confirm it authorizes out-of-state business activity and the appointment of a registered agent in another state.