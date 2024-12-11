If you’re wondering how to start a dropshipping business with no money, we got you. Use these 12 simple steps to establish a thriving business.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: December 11, 2024 · 17 min read
Dropshipping is a form of ecommerce business that allows you to sell products and make money without holding on to inventory. For anyone who doesn’t want to deal with inventory or manufacturing headaches that come with traditional retail, or has limited funding, dropshipping is a great way to wear the business owner's hat.
Setting up a successful dropshipping business involves knowing where to begin and how to do it right. Our 12 steps do just that—we hold your hand through everything there is to know about starting this business.
There’s no denying that technology has spurred a new breed of digital entrepreneurs who use connectivity and access to information to set up thriving businesses without ever touching inventory or products. Dropshipping is a popular ecommerce fulfillment model where customers are shipped products directly from the suppliers. The dropshipping website is just the medium through which the customers learn about and purchase the products.
As per Grand View Research, a leading market research and consulting firm, the dropshipping business is expected to grow by a stellar 23.2% between 2024 and 2030. The rise of online shopping has been one of the key drivers of this growth. With over 5 billion internet users worldwide, we can only expect the number of people shopping online to continue to increase.
Other factors that make dropshipping an attractive business model for budding business owners include:
A dropshipping business isn’t exactly a walk in the park. It requires planning, strategy, and dedication. The listed 12 steps help you achieve all that and more.
Market research helps you identify the right opportunities to position your business in the crowded ecommerce space. Market research goes beyond just researching competitors. It involves studying customer demographics, browsing social media to see what’s trending, and assessing viability.
Do the following as part of your dropshipping market research:
Carving out a niche can be the difference between making little to no money and $500,000 a month. A niche gives you something that you can connect with the audience on while differentiating your company. Some of the most popular dropshipping niches are print-on-demand, mobile accessories, and pet supplies.
While choosing your niche, consider:
It might take you a few hits and misses before you find a niche that really works, and that’s completely OK.
Reliable suppliers form the crux of a profitable business. You want a dropshipping supplier that will deliver the right products at the right time to the right customers. A few popular supplier directories, like SaleHoo, Worldwide Brands, and Doba, can get your supplier research started. Dropshipping marketplaces like Modalyst, Spocket, and Global Sources can also connect you to multiple suppliers. Attending niche-related trade shows is another great way to discover suppliers and get product catalogs.
However, not all dropshipping suppliers are the same, and you’ll have to vet them to ensure you’ve got a reliable supplier on board. Consider supplier ratings, product quality, delivery timeframes, pricing, and shipping and return policies before signing with any dropshipping supplier.
Some questions that can help you vet suppliers are:
It’s best to establish clear expectations and formalize your relationship by using a supplier agreement.
It’s important that you give some thought to your company’s structure, as it can have wide implications on tax liabilities, compliance requirements, and management. Each business structure comes with its own benefits and limitations.
As a dropshipping business, you can choose from the following common business structures:
Most dropshipping businesses prefer to form an LLC for its simplicity, flexibility, and protection. A business formation company can advise you based on your risk appetite, need for funds, and company goals.
A business plan will help you iron out the “how” you will conduct your business portion. Writing down your strategic and financial goals, policies, and processes will help you assess your business’s feasibility while preventing missteps.
A well-thought-out business plan typically consists of the following sections:
The majority of states require dropshipping business owners to obtain a general business license and a seller's permit or sales tax ID from the state government. Based on your jurisdiction, you may also be on the hook for local sales licenses or taxes. In some cases, you may have to get a home business license even if you’re running a purely online business with no inventory.
The licensing requirements can be quite confusing because a lot is dependent on where you live. LegalZoom’s business license lookup service makes it simpler for you to identify necessary licenses and permits.
Your online store is the gateway to the world of business. It’s where you’ll display your products and what customers will interface with to place an order. Just as a traditional retail store must be organized and functionally structured, your ecommerce website has to be user-friendly and optimized for conversions.
Creating an online store requires a few steps, like securing a domain name, getting web hosting and a content management system, designing the layout, and integrating a payment gateway method. You can bypass all these steps by using Wix’s dropshipping website builder. Your online store will be created within minutes, and you can also set up multiple channels like Facebook and Amazon to drive traffic and sales.
You can also consider using a platform like Amazon or Etsy, but those are highly crowded spaces that charge a significant listing fee.
The right products can help you generate enough profit so your business can grow faster. While a lot of products you can sell are dictated by your supplier directory, you still want to make the effort to curate a selection that speaks to your niche audience.
Consider the following points while selecting which products to list on your store:
After you have selected products, order a few to test their quality.
Your market research will again play a big role when it comes to setting pricing. You want to ensure you remain competitive and profitable, while having enough to cover the expenses owed to your suppliers. Do account for shipping costs in your pricing strategy.
The most common and simplest pricing strategy to implement is fixed markup. With a fixed markup, you add a pre-set percentage or dollar amount to the wholesale price of the product. For example, you add a 15% markup to all products. While this strategy is easiest to manage, the profit margins can change based on product cost.
One thing to remember is that pricing doesn’t have to be set in stone. Your pricing strategy can change based on trends and customer response. Also, don’t shy away from discussing pricing with your supplier. They’ve been doing this for years with many stores and may have valuable insights on which strategy will work best for your niche and products.
Keeping your business finances separate from personal money and transactions is the simplest and best way to ensure financial clarity.
Customer service is not only one of the most important factors in the dropshipping business, it’s also one of the few elements you have complete control over.
Providing excellent customer service isn't just about meeting expectations. It’s about anticipating them and exceeding them. So, set clear policies about the purchase process, shipping and returns, and privacy. Offer multiple customer service channels such as e-mail, chat, or WhatsApp Business. Another proactive tip is to have a dedicated and easy-to-find FAQ section on your online store that addresses common concerns.
The beauty of dropshipping is that you have complete control over the marketing efforts, even if the products aren’t technically yours. And because you are free from managing the logistics of inventory and shipping of products, you can go all out in this department.
The following strategies can help your store attract customers and stand out in the online marketplace:
Ensure the successful launch and growth of your dropshipping store by following one or more of our best practices:
You can start a dropshipping business for as low as $300 or a more mid-budget expense of $1,500-$3,000.
It’s free to set-up a dropshipping website on Wix, however paid plans are required to accept payments. Wix’s paid plans start at $17 per month. There could be additional fees like payment processing and domain name to consider.
If you choose to go the DIY way, account for the expense of getting a website designer and hosting space. A graphic designer charges around $25 per hour, while a hosting company costs anywhere from $10-$110 per month.
The cost of supplier and product sourcing varies significantly. Some suppliers charge an initial setup fee to work with them, while others charge a monthly fee. You may also have to pay for sample products you order for quality check purposes.
Some of the supplier directories also include a cost. For instance, SaleHoo charges $67 annually to access its database. Spocket’s basic plan starts at $39.99 per month.
Business registration fees vary by state. In a state like Kentucky, forming an LLC costs only $40, while in Nevada, an LLC costs $425. If you decide to operate your fishing accessories dropshipping business under a different name, such as “Blue Fishing Accessories,” instead of your legal name, you will need a DBA. A DBA costs anywhere between $5–$150.
Likewise, license and permit costs are dependent on the type, size, and location of the business. You can ballpark a business license to run between $50 and $300. For instance, if you run your dropshipping business from California, obtaining a seller’s permit is absolutely free. However, if you operate from Connecticut, you will have to pay a $100 fee.
The cost of insurance depends on the type and number of products your dropshipping store is selling and the coverage you seek. According to NEXT Insurance, ecommerce insurance that protects against product issues, shipping, and data breaches, starts as low as $25 per month.
The majority of these costs will be related to online marketing strategies, and depending on how aggressively you want to go after your customers, you can set aside $200 to $1000 for these. Here’s a further breakdown of marketing costs, as per the method used:
Your chosen dropshipping business model affects a lot of things—how much you pay in taxes, your ability to raise external funding, the paperwork you need to file, and your personal liability. Choosing the right one can get complicated, but working with a business attorney can make the process less stressful.
Evaluate the following factors as you make your decision:
Only an LLC, corporation, and limited liability partnership offer personal liability protection. With a sole proprietorship or general partnership, your personal savings and assets can be used to cover business debts.
An LLC, considered a pass-through entity provides the most flexible tax filing options. You can choose to file your dropshipping business income on your personal tax return or then opt to file an S corp. It also prevents you from facing double taxation—something that’s common with corporations.
If you prefer more control over your business while ensuring there’s a distinction between you and the business, forming an LLC is the best way to go.
It’s an extremely competitive business with a high dependence on suppliers and low profit margins, especially if the products aren’t selected properly. The nature of the business is such that dropshippers have limited control over the supply chain. It’s not like a traditional business where a customer complains about product quality, and you can just step in and fix it yourself. But, you can easily overcome this hurdle by performing your due diligence when it comes to finding suppliers and establishing pricing.
The time it takes to officially set up a dropshipping business ranges from two to three weeks to a few months. It depends on how quickly you can decide on a niche, identify trustworthy suppliers, build a website, and secure the right licenses.
Forgetting to optimize the website for SEO, not tracking sales data, and providing poor customer service are some of the most common mistakes made by a dropshipping store owner. Another mistake many business owners often make is that they pick products, tools, or processes that aren’t conducive to growth. Sticking to just one supplier or relying on an Excel-based order processing template can become a hindrance.
Outside of sourcing products and finding dependable suppliers, as a business owner, you want to spend the majority of your time making sure your products get in front of the right customers. Spend time understanding the customer so you can build your ecommerce store in a way that speaks directly to them. Test out different marketing techniques, like paid ads or content creation, that will attract those niche customers.
