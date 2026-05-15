Massachusetts Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

What is a registered agent in Massachusetts?

A Massachusetts registered agent is a person or business entity designated to receive legal and official documents, including service of process and state correspondence, during business hours. Massachusetts law requires every LLC and corporation to keep a registered agent on file with a physical street address in the state.

Do you need a registered agent for a Massachusetts LLC or corporation?

Yes. Massachusetts law requires every domestic and foreign LLC and corporation to maintain a registered agent in Massachusetts. There are no exceptions. Operating without one puts your business out of compliance from day one.

Massachusetts registered agent requirements

Individual or business entity: A registered agent can be an individual who resides in Massachusetts or a business entity authorized to do business in the state.

A registered agent can be an individual who resides in Massachusetts or a business entity authorized to do business in the state. Age: If an individual, the agent must be at least 18 years old.

If an individual, the agent must be at least 18 years old. Physical Massachusetts street address: The agent must have a physical address within Massachusetts, not a P.O. box, where they can receive documents in person.

The agent must have a physical address within Massachusetts, not a P.O. box, where they can receive documents in person. Business-hours availability: The agent must be available at that address during all regular business hours. This is an ongoing obligation, not a one-time requirement.

The agent must be available at that address during all regular business hours. This is an ongoing obligation, not a one-time requirement. Authorized business entities: Corporations may serve as registered agents as long as they are registered and maintain an office within the state.

Corporations may serve as registered agents as long as they are registered and maintain an office within the state. Public record disclosure: Your registered agent's name and address become part of the public record, searchable through the Secretary of the Commonwealth's database.

These requirements come from Massachusetts General Laws and are administered by the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth.

What is a Massachusetts registered office?

The registered agent is the person or entity designated to receive documents. The registered office is the physical Massachusetts street address where that agent can be reached during business hours. That address is filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth and becomes part of your business's public record at formation. A P.O. box does not qualify.

Who can serve as your Massachusetts registered agent?

You have four realistic options, each with different tradeoffs around cost, privacy, and risk.

Can I be my own registered agent in Massachusetts?

Yes. You must have a physical Massachusetts street address and be consistently available there during normal business hours, on an ongoing basis, not just at formation.

Pros

No annual service fee

You receive legal documents directly, with no intermediary

Cons

Your personal address appears on the Massachusetts public record

You must be physically present during all business hours; travel or remote work creates compliance gaps

Missing a service of process document can result in a default judgment

Any address change must be promptly updated with the state

Can you use a friend or family member?

Yes, provided they meet the same eligibility requirements: at least 18 years old, a Massachusetts resident with a physical in-state street address, and reliably available during business hours. Keep in mind that you're depending on someone else's schedule, address stability, and reliability. If they move, change schedules, or miss a document, your business bears the consequences.

Can a Massachusetts LLC member or employee serve as the registered agent?

Yes, as long as they meet the standard eligibility requirements. An employee with a fixed office location is often more reliable than a member who travels frequently, since the availability requirement must be met every business day. The employee's name and address will appear on the public record.

Comparing your registered agent options