Massachusetts Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

Every Massachusetts LLC and corporation must designate a registered agent, a person or company authorized to receive lawsuits, subpoenas, and official state correspondence, who maintains a physical Massachusetts street address, not a P.O. box.
Miss this requirement, or choose an agent who isn't consistently available during business hours, and your business risks missing a lawsuit summons, losing good standing with the state, or having a judgment entered against you without your knowledge.
What is a registered agent in Massachusetts?
A Massachusetts registered agent is a person or business entity designated to receive legal and official documents, including service of process and state correspondence, during business hours. Massachusetts law requires every LLC and corporation to keep a registered agent on file with a physical street address in the state.
Do you need a registered agent for a Massachusetts LLC or corporation?
Yes. Massachusetts law requires every domestic and foreign LLC and corporation to maintain a registered agent in Massachusetts. There are no exceptions. Operating without one puts your business out of compliance from day one.
Massachusetts registered agent requirements
- Individual or business entity: A registered agent can be an individual who resides in Massachusetts or a business entity authorized to do business in the state.
- Age: If an individual, the agent must be at least 18 years old.
- Physical Massachusetts street address: The agent must have a physical address within Massachusetts, not a P.O. box, where they can receive documents in person.
- Business-hours availability: The agent must be available at that address during all regular business hours. This is an ongoing obligation, not a one-time requirement.
- Authorized business entities: Corporations may serve as registered agents as long as they are registered and maintain an office within the state.
- Public record disclosure: Your registered agent's name and address become part of the public record, searchable through the Secretary of the Commonwealth's database.
These requirements come from Massachusetts General Laws and are administered by the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth.
What is a Massachusetts registered office?
The registered agent is the person or entity designated to receive documents. The registered office is the physical Massachusetts street address where that agent can be reached during business hours. That address is filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth and becomes part of your business's public record at formation. A P.O. box does not qualify.
Who can serve as your Massachusetts registered agent?
You have four realistic options, each with different tradeoffs around cost, privacy, and risk.
Can I be my own registered agent in Massachusetts?
Yes. You must have a physical Massachusetts street address and be consistently available there during normal business hours, on an ongoing basis, not just at formation.
Pros
- No annual service fee
- You receive legal documents directly, with no intermediary
Cons
- Your personal address appears on the Massachusetts public record
- You must be physically present during all business hours; travel or remote work creates compliance gaps
- Missing a service of process document can result in a default judgment
- Any address change must be promptly updated with the state
Can you use a friend or family member?
Yes, provided they meet the same eligibility requirements: at least 18 years old, a Massachusetts resident with a physical in-state street address, and reliably available during business hours. Keep in mind that you're depending on someone else's schedule, address stability, and reliability. If they move, change schedules, or miss a document, your business bears the consequences.
Can a Massachusetts LLC member or employee serve as the registered agent?
Yes, as long as they meet the standard eligibility requirements. An employee with a fixed office location is often more reliable than a member who travels frequently, since the availability requirement must be met every business day. The employee's name and address will appear on the public record.
Comparing your registered agent options
|Annual Cost
|Address on Public Record?
|Availability Risk
|Compliance Risk
|Best For
|Self / Owner
|$0
|Yes — your address
|High
|High
|Owners who work from a fixed Massachusetts location full-time
|Friend or family member
|$0
|Yes — their address
|High
|High
|Those with a trusted contact who won't move or travel during business hours
|In-house employee
|$0
|Yes — their address
|Medium
|Medium
|Businesses with dedicated, permanently staffed office space
|Commercial registered agent service
|$49–$300/year
|No
|Low
|Low
|Most Massachusetts LLCs and corporations
The options that cost nothing tend to carry the highest risk. A commercial service eliminates availability and privacy problems but adds an annual fee. For a deeper look at why you shouldn't be your own registered agent, the privacy and availability tradeoffs deserve careful consideration before you decide.
How to get a registered agent in Massachusetts: Step-by-step
Here are the specific, step-by-step processes for officially getting a registered agent in Massachusetts, whether you are forming a new business or changing your existing agent.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Massachusetts LLC
Appointing a registered agent happens as part of the formation filing itself, not as a separate task afterward.
- Choose your registered agent. Decide before you start your formation paperwork, since you'll need the agent's name and address on hand.
- Confirm eligibility. Your agent must have a physical Massachusetts street address, be available during business hours, and, if an individual, be at least 18 years old and a Massachusetts resident.
- Obtain the agent's signed consent. Massachusetts law requires written consent, which can appear on the Certificate of Organization or as a separate document.
- Enter the agent's information on your Certificate of Organization. List the resident agent's name and street address in Article V.
- Submit your Certificate of Organization and pay the filing fee. The filing fee is $500. Massachusetts accepts filings by mail or online through the Secretary of the Commonwealth's e-filing system.
- Confirm your filing is on public record. Once processed, verify the details are accurate in the Secretary of the Commonwealth's online business database.
How to change your registered agent in Massachusetts
The change takes effect once the state processes your filing, so submit promptly if your current agent is no longer available.
- Choose your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Apply the same checklist: physical Massachusetts street address, business-hours availability, and proper authorization.
- Obtain consent from your new agent. If switching to a commercial service, they typically provide consent and handle the paperwork.
- File the correct form. Domestic and foreign corporations file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent/Registered Office. Domestic and foreign LLCs file a Limited Liability Company Statement of Change of Resident Agent/Resident Office. Confirm the right form on the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's Corporations Division website.
- Pay the applicable fee. Online filing carries no fee. Filing by mail costs $25, payable by check to the Secretary of the Commonwealth at One Ashburton Place, Room 1717, Boston, MA 02108-1512.
- Confirm the change in the public registry. Verify your new agent's name and address appear correctly after the state processes your filing, typically within a few business days.
What happens if you don't maintain a compliant registered agent in Massachusetts?
- Your business loses good standing. The Secretary of the Commonwealth can label your LLC or corporation "delinquent," affecting your ability to open bank accounts, secure financing, renew licenses, and sign contracts.
- You risk administrative dissolution. Under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 156C, if the Secretary serves written notice of grounds for dissolution, the company has 90 days to correct each ground or the state proceeds with dissolution.
- A dissolved entity can't conduct normal business. An administratively dissolved LLC can only carry on activity necessary to wind up and liquidate. No new contracts, no new clients.
- You lose the ability to sue in Massachusetts courts. A noncompliant business cannot pursue legal relief until reinstated.
- You may face a default judgment without knowing a lawsuit was filed. If your registered agent is unavailable or no longer on file, a case can proceed without your knowledge and a court can rule against you simply because no one responded. Default judgments are difficult and expensive to reverse.
- Your LLC's liability protection may be weakened. Courts may be less willing to treat a dissolved LLC as a separate legal entity, exposing personal assets to business claims.
- Reinstatement costs time and money. All delinquent annual reports must be filed, and the reinstatement filing fee is $100, on top of any overdue report fees.
How serious these consequences become depends on how long the lapse continues. A brief gap between switching agents carries far less risk than operating for months without a compliant agent on file. To understand the full scope of what's at stake, what is a registered agent covers the legal necessity and consequences in detail.
How much does a registered agent cost in Massachusetts?
The amount you’ll pay for a registered agent depends on the options you choose and the services you work with.
Handling this yourself carries no annual fee, but it isn't truly free. Your personal address becomes part of the Massachusetts public record, and you absorb the full risk of missing a document if you're unavailable.
LegalZoom's registered agent service is priced at $249/year and includes document scanning and forwarding, compliance deadline alerts, and use of LegalZoom's address on your public filings in place of your own. This protects your privacy, and since someone is always available to receive notices and documents on your behalf, you won’t have to worry about missing important documents.
How to choose the best registered agent service in Massachusetts
- Reliability and availability. Does the service maintain a staffed Massachusetts office during all business hours, every business day?
- Document scanning and forwarding speed. How quickly does the service notify you when it receives a document?
- Privacy protection. Does the service's address appear on public filings instead of yours?
- Transparent renewal pricing. Are there hidden fees at renewal?
- Compliance alert features. Does the service track annual report deadlines, or only handle incoming documents?
LegalZoom's registered agent service includes a staffed Massachusetts address, fast document forwarding, compliance alerts, and address privacy at a single transparent annual price.
FAQs about Massachusetts registered agents
Does a foreign LLC doing business in Massachusetts need a registered agent?
Yes. Any foreign LLC or corporation registering to do business in Massachusetts must designate a registered agent with a physical Massachusetts street address from the moment it registers. There is no grace period.
How do I look up a company's registered agent in Massachusetts?
Search the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's Corporations Division online database by business name. The registered agent's name and address are part of the public record and free to access without registration.
Can a Massachusetts LLC have more than one registered agent?
No. Massachusetts requires each LLC and corporation to designate exactly one registered agent at any given time. If your circumstances change, you replace the agent on file rather than adding a second one.
What happens if my registered agent resigns in Massachusetts?
A registered agent may resign by filing a Statement of Resignation with the Corporations Division. A copy must also be sent to the LLC. The appointment ends on the thirty-first day after the statement is filed. You must appoint a replacement and file the change before that window closes, or your business falls out of compliance and becomes subject to dissolution proceedings.
Can I be my own registered agent in Massachusetts?
Yes, provided you have a physical Massachusetts street address and are consistently available during normal business hours. Your personal address becomes part of the Massachusetts public record, and any gap in availability, such as travel, remote work, or irregular hours, creates a compliance risk.
Can I use a friend as a registered agent in Massachusetts?
Yes, if they meet the eligibility requirements: at least 18 years old, a Massachusetts resident with a physical in-state street address, and reliably available during all business hours. If they move, change schedules, or miss a document, your business bears the legal consequences.
Do I really need a registered agent for my business?
Yes. Beyond the legal requirement, the registered agent is your business's only guaranteed point of contact for lawsuits and state notices. Missing a single service of process document can result in a default judgment. The consequences of noncompliance, including loss of good standing, inability to sue, and potential dissolution, are disproportionate to the cost of maintaining a compliant agent. For more on why you need a registered agent and what happens without one, the stakes are well-documented.