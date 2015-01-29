Monitoring and protecting your trademark

In order for a trademark to be effective, it must be enforced. Find out how to guard your trademark, what happens if you don’t stop trademark conflicts, how you can stop an infringing trademark, and more.
What would you like to protect?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: September 27, 2023 · 2 min read
Trademark owners are responsible for protecting their trademarks against unauthorized use. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) registers trademarks, but it does not enforce them.
One way to monitor a trademark is to check the USPTO filings regularly to see if anyone has applied to register a trademark that is similar to yours.
Because this process can be both time-consuming and easy for small-business owners to neglect, many businesses subscribe to a service that monitors trademark filings for them.
If you learn that someone is trying to register a confusingly similar trademark, you can oppose the registration.
Anyone who believes the registration of a trademark may damage them can file an opposition to registration with the USPTO. The opposition must be filed within 30 days of the date the proposed registration is published in the Official Gazette, the USPTO's official journal.
If you file an opposition, it will be decided by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in a proceeding that is similar to a court case. You may want to hire a lawyer to file your opposition and represent you in the proceeding.
Not everyone who uses a similar trademark will try to register it, and someone may continue using a similar mark even if their registration application is refused.
If you believe that someone is using a trademark that is identical or confusingly similar to yours, you may want to consult an attorney for advice on whether the use infringes on your trademark and how best to proceed.
Typically, the first step in stopping trademark infringement is to send a “cease and desist” letter.
This letter notifies infringers that you have a registered trademark, describes the trademark, and states how you believe the other party infringes your trademark. The letter then asks the infringer to stop using your trademark immediately and threatens legal action if they continue to use it.
If a cease and desist letter does not work, you will have to decide whether to file a lawsuit to enforce your trademark rights. This is a complex decision that should be made with the aid of an attorney. The decision may depend on such factors as the cost of a potential lawsuit, the damage you will suffer if someone else uses your trademark and the likelihood that you will win.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read