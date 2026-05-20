New York Certificate of Authority: What It Is and How to Get One

Expedited processing at the NY DOS

The Department of State offers three tiers: 24-hour processing (+$25), same-business-day processing (+$75, submit by noon), and 2-hour processing (+$150). These apply to both the foreign LLC and foreign corporation Applications for Authority.

All expedited fees are non-refundable, even if the document is returned for deficiencies, meaning you'll pay the fee again on a corrected submission. Review the common rejection reasons below before paying for rush processing.

Online filing is generally faster than paper submissions and provides immediate email confirmation and a PDF receipt. If standard timing is tight, file online before paying for expedited service.

Publication costs are a separate budget item

The $50 Certificate of Publication fee is just the state's cut. Newspaper publication fees are on top of that and vary by county.

In New York City counties, publication costs routinely reach $1,000–$2,000 or more. Upstate counties are typically less expensive. The county clerk designates which newspapers you must use, so you can't shop for cheaper outlets. Budget for this early; it can dwarf the DOS filing fee itself.

Common rejection reasons and filing mistakes to avoid

Before submitting your application, be aware that minor errors can delay your approval. Review this list of the most common reasons the Department of State rejects applications.

Name conflict. Your entity name is already in use in New York. Search the NY DOS entity database before filing. If unavailable, adopt a fictitious name and include it in your application.

Your entity name is already in use in New York. Search the NY DOS entity database before filing. If unavailable, adopt a fictitious name and include it in your application. Stale Certificate of Good Standing. The certificate from your home state must be issued within 60 days of your filing date.

The certificate from your home state must be issued within 60 days of your filing date. Missing or incorrect registered agent information. The address must be a physical New York street address, not a P.O. box, not out-of-state.

The address must be a physical New York street address, not a P.O. box, not out-of-state. Incorrect filing fee. Verify the current fee schedule on the NY DOS website before submitting.

Verify the current fee schedule on the NY DOS website before submitting. Inconsistent entity information. The entity name, state of formation, and date of formation must match your home-state registration documents exactly. Minor discrepancies, including abbreviations, can trigger rejection.

If the DOS returns your application with a deficiency notice, correct the issue and refile, and pay the expedited fee again if you used rush processing.

New York Certificate of Authority lookup and post-filing steps

Once your authority to do business is granted, your work isn't quite done. The following section explains how to verify your registration and manage ongoing compliance requirements.

How to look up a New York entity registration

To confirm a foreign LLC or corporation is properly registered, use the NY DOS Corporation and Business Entity Database at dos.ny.gov.

Navigate to the public inquiry search tool. Enter the entity name or DOS ID number. Searching by DOS ID returns the most precise result. Review the summary table for entity name, DOS ID, entity type, and status. Select the entity name to access its full record, including date of initial DOS filing, county, fictitious name if applicable, and the names and addresses of the chief executive officer, registered agent, and principal executive office.

The DOS database covers entity registration status only. Sales tax Certificate of Authority status is managed separately through the Department of Taxation and Finance.

Amendments, duplicates, and renewal

Once registered, your entity must stay in compliance by filing updates for changes, requesting duplicates if needed, and meeting periodic filing requirements.

Amending your registration. When business details change, file a Certificate of Amendment (fee: $60). Common reasons include a name change, new principal address, change in registered agent, or adoption or discontinuation of a fictitious name.

When business details change, file a Certificate of Amendment (fee: $60). Common reasons include a name change, new principal address, change in registered agent, or adoption or discontinuation of a fictitious name. Requesting a duplicate certificate. If your original Certificate of Authority is lost or damaged, request a certified copy from the DOS for $10 via the Business Express portal, or by mail, fax, or in person.

If your original Certificate of Authority is lost or damaged, request a certified copy from the DOS for $10 via the Business Express portal, or by mail, fax, or in person. Ongoing compliance. New York does not require annual renewal of foreign authority, but both LLCs and corporations must file a Biennial Statement every two years with the Department of State. It's due in your anniversary month, carries a $9 fee, and you can file it online. Failure to file may prevent your entity from completing certain business transactions.

The sales tax Certificate of Authority also does not expire, but update your registration with the DTF if your ownership structure, business address, or taxable activities change materially.

Penalties for doing business in New York without authority

Operating in New York without required authority exposes your business to serious legal and financial consequences that compound the longer you wait.

If you skip foreign entity registration

A foreign entity operating without an Application for Authority loses its ability to sue in New York state courts. If a customer doesn't pay, a vendor breaches a contract, or a partner walks away from a deal, you may not be able to enforce your rights, at least not until you register and make the state whole.

This is grounded in statute. Under New York Business Corporation Law § 1312(a), a foreign corporation doing business without authority cannot maintain any action in New York until it has registered and paid all back fees, penalties, and franchise taxes for the unauthorized period. The same principle applies to foreign LLCs under NY LLC Law § 808.

Can you cure it after the fact?

Usually yes, but it costs you. The entity must pay all fees it would have incurred during the unauthorized period. For corporations, the process also requires consent from the Department of Taxation and Finance confirming all tax returns are filed and taxes paid.

Contracts entered into while unauthorized are generally still valid and enforceable by the other party, but the foreign entity's own ability to enforce its rights may be limited until it comes into compliance. Courts generally give a noncompliant plaintiff an opportunity to correct the issue, but scrambling to register mid-litigation is an expensive, stressful situation you can avoid entirely by filing before you start doing business in the state.

If you skip the sales tax Certificate of Authority

The civil penalty structure escalates quickly: up to $500 for the first day on which sales are made, plus $200 for each additional day, capped at $10,000 per violation period. The DTF can also assess interest on all uncollected and unremitted sales tax back to the date your obligation began.

Willful failure to register, particularly when combined with collecting sales tax without remitting it, can escalate beyond civil penalties into criminal exposure. New York Tax Law treats deliberate evasion seriously.

If you're already operating without a Certificate of Authority, New York's Voluntary Disclosure Program may allow you to come into compliance with reduced penalties and limited lookback periods. The program is not available to businesses already under audit or investigation, so timing matters.

Personal liability exposure

Both registration failures can create personal liability for the individuals running the business. Officers, members, and managers who direct a business to operate in New York without proper authority may face personal exposure for taxes, penalties, and fees the entity cannot pay. New York's DTF actively pursues responsible individuals when a business entity is unable to satisfy its obligations.

The bottom line on penalties

The filing fees ($250 for a foreign LLC, $225 for a foreign corporation, nothing for a sales tax Certificate of Authority) are a fraction of the penalties, back taxes, and legal costs that pile up when you skip them. Register before you start doing business in New York.