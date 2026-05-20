New York Certificate of Authority: What It Is and How to Get One

If you've searched "certificate of authority NY," you've likely run into a frustrating problem: New York uses that phrase to mean two completely different things, and most results only explain one of them. This guide covers both: the sales tax Certificate of Authority issued by the Department of Taxation and Finance, and the authority an out-of-state LLC or corporation must obtain from the Department of State before doing business in New York. Read on to find out which one you need, how to get it, and what happens if you skip it.
Certificate of Authority for NY at a glance
- "Certificate of Authority" in New York refers to two distinct documents: a sales tax permit from the Department of Taxation and Finance, and a foreign qualification filing from the Department of State. Most people need one or the other; some need both.
- Any business selling taxable goods or services in New York must obtain a sales tax Certificate of Authority before making its first sale. Operating without one carries civil penalties.
- Out-of-state LLCs and corporations "doing business" in New York must file an Application for Authority with the Department of State and pay a filing fee before conducting business there.
- Foreign LLCs registered in New York must also publish a notice in two newspapers for six consecutive weeks, a requirement that can cost several hundred to over a thousand dollars depending on the county.
- Penalties for operating without proper authority include the inability to sue in New York courts, back taxes, fines, and potential personal liability for members or officers.
- You can verify an entity's registration status through the New York Department of State's online business entity database.
What "Certificate of Authority" actually means in New York
In New York, "Certificate of Authority" refers to two separate documents. The first is a sales tax permit from the Department of Taxation and Finance, authorizing a business to collect sales tax. The second is a foreign qualification from the Department of State, authorizing an out-of-state LLC or corporation to do business in New York. The state uses the same phrase for both, which is the source of most confusion.
If you're forming a brand-new LLC in New York rather than registering an existing out-of-state entity, you'll follow a different process entirely. See how to start an LLC in New York for that path. The rest of this guide is written for businesses that already exist in another state or that need to collect sales tax in New York.
Sales tax Certificate of Authority vs. foreign qualification: What's the difference?
These two documents serve completely different legal purposes and come from two different state agencies.
|Issuing agency
|Form / portal
|Filing fee
|Who needs it
|When required
|Sales Tax Certificate of Authority
|NY Dept. of Taxation and Finance
|Form DTF-17.1 via New York Business Express
|No fee
|Any business selling taxable goods or services in New York
|At least 20 days before the first taxable sale
|Application for Authority (Foreign Qualification)
|NY Dept. of State
|DOS-1336 (LLC) or equivalent corporation form, via NY DOS Business Filing Center
|$250 (LLC); $225 (corporation)
|Out-of-state LLCs and corporations doing business in New York
|Before conducting business in New York
Some businesses need both. If you're an out-of-state LLC that sells taxable products in New York, you must file an Application for Authority with the Department of State to legally operate there, and separately register for a sales tax Certificate of Authority to collect and remit sales tax. Neither filing substitutes for the other.
New York Sales Tax Certificate of Authority
The Department of Taxation and Finance issues the sales tax Certificate of Authority, the permit your business must hold before it collects a single dollar of sales tax from New York customers. Collecting sales tax without one carries civil penalties and can expose you to back taxes on every sale you've already made.
Who needs a sales tax Certificate of Authority in New York?
- Businesses with a physical location in New York that sell taxable goods or services, including retail stores, service businesses, and restaurants
- Home-based businesses in New York that sell taxable goods or services, regardless of size or annual revenue
- Remote sellers with no physical presence in New York who exceed $500,000 in New York sales AND complete more than 100 separate transactions in New York during the prior four sales tax quarters
Register at least 20 days before your first taxable sale. New York requires the certificate to be active before that first sale, not after.
How to apply for a New York sales tax Certificate of Authority
Applying is free.
- Create a NY.gov Business account through New York Business Express.
- Gather your required information. You'll need your business name, Employer Identification Number (EIN), NAICS code, business address, and owner or officer details.
- Complete Form DTF-17.1 within the New York Business Express portal.
- Submit your application online. No paper filing or payment is required.
- Watch your email for confirmation and save your portal login credentials for future filings.
Once your certificate arrives, display it where customers can see it. If you operate multiple locations, New York requires a separate certificate for each one.
If your business was formed in another state and you're selling taxable goods or services in New York, the sales tax Certificate of Authority is only part of what you need. Out-of-state entities must also register with the Department of State, a separate process covered in the next section.
New York foreign qualification: Authority to do business as an out-of-state entity
If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state but operates in New York, you must register with the New York Department of State before you conduct business there. This process is called foreign qualification, and it results in a Certificate of Authority issued by the DOS, entirely separate from the sales tax certificate above.
What counts as "doing business" in New York?
New York law doesn't define "doing business" in a single clear rule. That said, certain activities reliably trigger the registration requirement, and others don't.
Activities that typically require registration.
- Maintaining a physical office, warehouse, or storefront in New York
- Employing workers or agents who regularly perform work in New York
- Owning or leasing real property in New York
- Regularly soliciting and fulfilling orders within New York
Activities that generally do not require registration.
- Holding a bank account in New York
- Defending a lawsuit in New York courts
- Attending occasional meetings in New York
- Making isolated, one-time sales into New York
If your situation falls in a gray area, talk to an attorney before assuming you're exempt.
Who needs to register: Entity types covered
The following must file an Application for Authority with the New York Department of State.
- Foreign LLCs
- Foreign business corporations
- Foreign nonprofit corporations
- Foreign professional corporations
- Foreign professional LLCs
- Foreign limited partnerships
- Foreign limited liability partnerships
Sole proprietors and general partnerships are not subject to the same foreign qualification requirements.
How to register a foreign LLC in New York
File an Application for Authority (Form DOS-1336) with the New York Department of State.
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. It must be issued within 60 days of your New York filing date.
- Confirm your LLC name is available in New York by searching the NY DOS entity database. If the name is taken, you'll need to adopt a fictitious name for use in New York.
- Appoint a New York registered agent, a person or entity with a physical New York address designated to receive legal documents on your LLC's behalf.
- File Form DOS-1336 online through the NY DOS Business Filing Center or by mail. The filing fee is $250.
- Complete the publication requirement within 120 days. After DOS approval, publish a notice in two newspapers (one daily, one weekly) in the county where your registered agent is located, for six consecutive weeks. Then file a Certificate of Publication with the DOS (filing fee: $50). Missing the 120-day deadline allows the DOS to suspend your authority to do business in New York.
What is a registered agent and why does your foreign LLC need one?
A registered agent receives official legal and government documents on your LLC's behalf, including service of process, tax correspondence, and compliance notices. New York requires every foreign LLC and foreign corporation to maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in New York State. A P.O. box is not acceptable.
Your registered agent must be available during normal business hours. If your LLC doesn't have a physical New York office or a reliable individual for this role, a professional registered agent service is the practical solution.
How to register a foreign corporation in New York
Foreign corporations follow a parallel process with three meaningful differences.
The filing form is the Application for Authority for Foreign Business Corporation. The filing fee is $225.
Foreign corporations are not subject to the newspaper publication requirement, a potential savings of hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on your county.
Like foreign LLCs, foreign corporations must designate a registered agent with a physical New York address. File online through the NY DOS Business Filing Center or by mail. Standard processing runs approximately 7–10 business days, with expedited options available for an additional fee.
Fees, processing times, and expedited options
|Filing type
|Agency
|Fee
|Standard processing time
|Expedited option available?
|Sales Tax Certificate of Authority
|NY Dept. of Taxation and Finance
|No fee
|Typically 2–3 weeks
|N/A
|Foreign LLC Application for Authority
|NY Dept. of State
|$250
|Approx. 7–10 business days
|Yes
|Certificate of Publication (Foreign LLC)
|NY Dept. of State
|$50
|Standard processing
|No
|Foreign Corporation Application for Authority
|NY Dept. of State
|$225
|Approx. 7–10 business days
|Yes
Expedited processing at the NY DOS
The Department of State offers three tiers: 24-hour processing (+$25), same-business-day processing (+$75, submit by noon), and 2-hour processing (+$150). These apply to both the foreign LLC and foreign corporation Applications for Authority.
All expedited fees are non-refundable, even if the document is returned for deficiencies, meaning you'll pay the fee again on a corrected submission. Review the common rejection reasons below before paying for rush processing.
Online filing is generally faster than paper submissions and provides immediate email confirmation and a PDF receipt. If standard timing is tight, file online before paying for expedited service.
Publication costs are a separate budget item
The $50 Certificate of Publication fee is just the state's cut. Newspaper publication fees are on top of that and vary by county.
In New York City counties, publication costs routinely reach $1,000–$2,000 or more. Upstate counties are typically less expensive. The county clerk designates which newspapers you must use, so you can't shop for cheaper outlets. Budget for this early; it can dwarf the DOS filing fee itself.
Common rejection reasons and filing mistakes to avoid
Before submitting your application, be aware that minor errors can delay your approval. Review this list of the most common reasons the Department of State rejects applications.
- Name conflict. Your entity name is already in use in New York. Search the NY DOS entity database before filing. If unavailable, adopt a fictitious name and include it in your application.
- Stale Certificate of Good Standing. The certificate from your home state must be issued within 60 days of your filing date.
- Missing or incorrect registered agent information. The address must be a physical New York street address, not a P.O. box, not out-of-state.
- Incorrect filing fee. Verify the current fee schedule on the NY DOS website before submitting.
- Inconsistent entity information. The entity name, state of formation, and date of formation must match your home-state registration documents exactly. Minor discrepancies, including abbreviations, can trigger rejection.
If the DOS returns your application with a deficiency notice, correct the issue and refile, and pay the expedited fee again if you used rush processing.
New York Certificate of Authority lookup and post-filing steps
Once your authority to do business is granted, your work isn't quite done. The following section explains how to verify your registration and manage ongoing compliance requirements.
How to look up a New York entity registration
To confirm a foreign LLC or corporation is properly registered, use the NY DOS Corporation and Business Entity Database at dos.ny.gov.
- Navigate to the public inquiry search tool.
- Enter the entity name or DOS ID number. Searching by DOS ID returns the most precise result.
- Review the summary table for entity name, DOS ID, entity type, and status.
- Select the entity name to access its full record, including date of initial DOS filing, county, fictitious name if applicable, and the names and addresses of the chief executive officer, registered agent, and principal executive office.
The DOS database covers entity registration status only. Sales tax Certificate of Authority status is managed separately through the Department of Taxation and Finance.
Amendments, duplicates, and renewal
Once registered, your entity must stay in compliance by filing updates for changes, requesting duplicates if needed, and meeting periodic filing requirements.
- Amending your registration. When business details change, file a Certificate of Amendment (fee: $60). Common reasons include a name change, new principal address, change in registered agent, or adoption or discontinuation of a fictitious name.
- Requesting a duplicate certificate. If your original Certificate of Authority is lost or damaged, request a certified copy from the DOS for $10 via the Business Express portal, or by mail, fax, or in person.
- Ongoing compliance. New York does not require annual renewal of foreign authority, but both LLCs and corporations must file a Biennial Statement every two years with the Department of State. It's due in your anniversary month, carries a $9 fee, and you can file it online. Failure to file may prevent your entity from completing certain business transactions.
The sales tax Certificate of Authority also does not expire, but update your registration with the DTF if your ownership structure, business address, or taxable activities change materially.
Penalties for doing business in New York without authority
Operating in New York without required authority exposes your business to serious legal and financial consequences that compound the longer you wait.
If you skip foreign entity registration
A foreign entity operating without an Application for Authority loses its ability to sue in New York state courts. If a customer doesn't pay, a vendor breaches a contract, or a partner walks away from a deal, you may not be able to enforce your rights, at least not until you register and make the state whole.
This is grounded in statute. Under New York Business Corporation Law § 1312(a), a foreign corporation doing business without authority cannot maintain any action in New York until it has registered and paid all back fees, penalties, and franchise taxes for the unauthorized period. The same principle applies to foreign LLCs under NY LLC Law § 808.
Can you cure it after the fact?
Usually yes, but it costs you. The entity must pay all fees it would have incurred during the unauthorized period. For corporations, the process also requires consent from the Department of Taxation and Finance confirming all tax returns are filed and taxes paid.
Contracts entered into while unauthorized are generally still valid and enforceable by the other party, but the foreign entity's own ability to enforce its rights may be limited until it comes into compliance. Courts generally give a noncompliant plaintiff an opportunity to correct the issue, but scrambling to register mid-litigation is an expensive, stressful situation you can avoid entirely by filing before you start doing business in the state.
If you skip the sales tax Certificate of Authority
The civil penalty structure escalates quickly: up to $500 for the first day on which sales are made, plus $200 for each additional day, capped at $10,000 per violation period. The DTF can also assess interest on all uncollected and unremitted sales tax back to the date your obligation began.
Willful failure to register, particularly when combined with collecting sales tax without remitting it, can escalate beyond civil penalties into criminal exposure. New York Tax Law treats deliberate evasion seriously.
If you're already operating without a Certificate of Authority, New York's Voluntary Disclosure Program may allow you to come into compliance with reduced penalties and limited lookback periods. The program is not available to businesses already under audit or investigation, so timing matters.
Personal liability exposure
Both registration failures can create personal liability for the individuals running the business. Officers, members, and managers who direct a business to operate in New York without proper authority may face personal exposure for taxes, penalties, and fees the entity cannot pay. New York's DTF actively pursues responsible individuals when a business entity is unable to satisfy its obligations.
The bottom line on penalties
The filing fees ($250 for a foreign LLC, $225 for a foreign corporation, nothing for a sales tax Certificate of Authority) are a fraction of the penalties, back taxes, and legal costs that pile up when you skip them. Register before you start doing business in New York.
FAQs about New York Certificates of Authority
How do I get my Certificate of Authority?
For a sales tax Certificate of Authority, apply free through New York Business Express using Form DTF-17.1. For a foreign LLC or corporation, file an Application for Authority (Form DOS-1336 for LLCs; the equivalent corporation form for corporations) with the Department of State and pay the applicable fee ($250 for LLCs, $225 for corporations).
How long does it take to get your Certificate of Authority in NY?
A sales tax Certificate of Authority typically issues within 2–3 weeks. A foreign LLC or corporation Application for Authority takes approximately 7–10 business days under standard processing. The NY DOS offers expedited options (24-hour, same-business-day, and 2-hour processing) for additional fees ranging from $25 to $150.
How much does a Certificate of Authority cost in New York?
The sales tax Certificate of Authority has no filing fee. Foreign LLC registration costs $250 (Application for Authority) plus $50 (Certificate of Publication), with newspaper publication costs on top. Budget $1,000–$2,000 or more in New York City counties. Foreign corporation registration costs $225; corporations are not subject to the publication requirement. For a full breakdown of how much an LLC costs in New York, including all associated fees, see our dedicated guide.
Do I need both a sales tax Certificate of Authority and a foreign LLC registration?
Yes, if you are an out-of-state LLC selling taxable goods or services in New York. The Application for Authority gives you the legal right to operate in New York. The sales tax Certificate of Authority gives you the right to collect and remit sales tax. These are separate filings with separate agencies; neither substitutes for the other.
Can I use a New York resale certificate without a Certificate of Authority?
No. To issue or accept a New York resale certificate, you generally must hold a valid sales tax Certificate of Authority. See New York resale certificates for businesses for details on how the two documents interact.
Is there a separate Certificate of Authority requirement for New York City?
No. The sales tax Certificate of Authority is issued by the state and covers all New York State sales, including those in New York City. However, New York City imposes its own local business taxes, such as the NYC Business Corporation Tax and the Unincorporated Business Tax, that may require separate registration with the NYC Department of Finance.
What happens if I miss the 120-day publication deadline for my foreign LLC?
The Department of State can suspend your LLC's authority to do business in New York. A suspended LLC cannot maintain lawsuits in New York courts and may face additional penalties. To cure the suspension, complete publication and file the Certificate of Publication with the DOS.
Does a remote seller with no physical presence in New York need a sales tax Certificate of Authority?
Yes, if you exceed $500,000 in New York sales AND complete more than 100 separate transactions in New York during the prior four sales tax quarters. Below both thresholds, registration is not required. This economic nexus threshold applies only to the sales tax Certificate of Authority. It has no bearing on the foreign entity registration requirement, which is triggered by physical presence and operational activity, not sales volume.